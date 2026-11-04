The NSW Labor Government Takes Aim At Dangerous And Cowardly Drivers With New Criminal Reforms

On 13 October 2026, the Minns’ Labor Government introduced reforms in Parliament looking to make amendments to the Crimes Act 1900. The Crimes Amendment (Serious Road Crimes) Bill 2026 (“the Bill”), amongst other changes, is directed at dangerous drivers, drivers involved in “hit and run” accidents and bystanders intentionally recording or disseminating images of a road crash victim, while breaching the gap left by the existing sections of the Act that deal with road offences. The proposed law changes seek to implement recommendations from the NSW Law Reform Commission “Serious Road Crime” Report from February 2025 (“the Report”).

The Bill inserts a new division being Division 6AA – Serious Road Crimes, which adds and provides a clear framework for these new offences.

The first headline change is the introduction of a new offence being “dangerous driving occasioning actual bodily harm”. As recommended by the Report, the reform seeks to amend s52A of the Crimes Act 1900, with the elements of the offence being in line with the offences of dangerous driving occasioning death and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm. However, unlike the recommendation from the Report, which proposed a 2 year imprisonment term for the offence and 4 years with aggravating circumstances, the Bill makes the offence punishable with up to 3 years imprisonment or 5 years if it includes aggravating circumstances. As it currently stands, injuries that meet the standard definition of actual bodily harm as it related to driving offences were dealt with under s53 covering “wanton or furious driving”. The additional offence will come under section 54BG of the Amended Act.

The Bill also inserts the new offence of “failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, grievous bodily harm or actual bodily harm”. This new offence (which now includes actual bodily harm) was at the forefront of Attorney General Michael Daley’s mind during the bill’s presentation to the NSW Parliament on 13 October, with the Attorney General highlighting the death of 14 year old, Bryson Dimovski, in 2023 where the driver reportedly failed to assist or call triple zero following the incident. The punishment proposed relating to this new offence depends on the severity of the victims’ injuries, with the maximum penalty ranging between 3 – 10 years. This offence comes under section 54BP of the Amended Act.

The Bill adds a new section 54BC being the “circumstances of aggravation” and outlines the additional aggravating factor of street racing. Street racing remains a significant issue within NSW, with approximately 550 vehicle plates being removed annually for speeding, burnouts and street racing, in addition to the 40 vehicles confiscated each year. The proposed change follows Queensland who already include this act as an aggravating offence in their Criminal Code Act 1899 and seeks to fill a gap in the law in circumstances where the street racing offence is unable to reach the high threshold of manslaughter or grievous bodily harm. This aggravating factor comes in under section 54BC (d).

The final headline inclusion in these proposed amendments is the inclusion of a criminal offence relating to the intentional recording and dissemination of images of a road crash victim where they know or ought to know the victim is seriously injured, dying or deceased. The proposed punishment is up to two years imprisonment. In his address the Attorney General stated the following:

“This conduct compounds families’ grief by turning a private and deeply traumatic event into public content. In some instances, we have heard that families are first made aware of the serious harm to, or loss of, a loved one through social media posts as a result of this conduct — conduct which we all find unbelievable”

The offence will come under the new section 54BQ of the Amended Act.