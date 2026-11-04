Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 04 NOVEMBER 2026

The NSW Labor Government Takes Aim At Dangerous And Cowardly Drivers With New Criminal Reforms

Carroll & O'Dea
Explore more from Carroll & O'Dea

On 13 October 2026, the Minns’ Labor Government introduced reforms in Parliament looking to make amendments to the Crimes Act 1900. The Crimes Amendment (Serious Road Crimes) Bill 2026 (“the Bill”), amongst other changes, is directed at dangerous drivers, drivers involved in “hit and run” accidents and bystanders intentionally recording or disseminating images of a road crash victim, while breaching the gap left by the existing sections of the Act that deal with road offences.

AustraliaCriminal Law
Michael Greene
Michael Greene
Tim Concannon
Tim Concannon
Author LinkedIn connections

On 13 October 2026, the Minns’ Labor Government introduced reforms in Parliament looking to make amendments to the Crimes Act 1900. The Crimes Amendment (Serious Road Crimes) Bill 2026 (“the Bill”), amongst other changes, is directed at dangerous drivers, drivers involved in “hit and run” accidents and bystanders intentionally recording or disseminating images of a road crash victim, while breaching the gap left by the existing sections of the Act that deal with road offences. The proposed law changes seek to implement recommendations from the NSW Law Reform Commission “Serious Road Crime” Report from February 2025 (“the Report”).

The Bill inserts a new division being Division 6AA – Serious Road Crimes, which adds and provides a clear framework for these new offences.

The first headline change is the introduction of a new offence being “dangerous driving occasioning actual bodily harm”. As recommended by the Report, the reform seeks to amend s52A of the Crimes Act 1900, with the elements of the offence being in line with the offences of dangerous driving occasioning death and dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm. However, unlike the recommendation from the Report, which proposed a 2 year imprisonment term for the offence and 4 years with aggravating circumstances, the Bill makes the offence punishable with up to 3 years imprisonment or 5 years if it includes aggravating circumstances. As it currently stands, injuries that meet the standard definition of actual bodily harm as it related to driving offences were dealt with under s53 covering “wanton or furious driving”. The additional offence will come under section 54BG of the Amended Act.

The Bill also inserts the new offence of “failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death, grievous bodily harm or actual bodily harm”. This new offence (which now includes actual bodily harm) was at the forefront of Attorney General Michael Daley’s mind during the bill’s presentation to the NSW Parliament on 13 October, with the Attorney General highlighting the death of 14 year old, Bryson Dimovski, in 2023 where the driver reportedly failed to assist or call triple zero following the incident. The punishment proposed relating to this new offence depends on the severity of the victims’ injuries, with the maximum penalty ranging between 3 – 10 years. This offence comes under section 54BP of the Amended Act.

The Bill adds a new section 54BC being the “circumstances of aggravation” and outlines the additional aggravating factor of street racing. Street racing remains a significant issue within NSW, with approximately 550 vehicle plates being removed annually for speeding, burnouts and street racing, in addition to the 40 vehicles confiscated each year. The proposed change follows Queensland who already include this act as an aggravating offence in their Criminal Code Act 1899 and seeks to fill a gap in the law in circumstances where the street racing offence is unable to reach the high threshold of manslaughter or grievous bodily harm. This aggravating factor comes in under section 54BC (d).

The final headline inclusion in these proposed amendments is the inclusion of a criminal offence relating to the intentional recording and dissemination of images of a road crash victim where they know or ought to know the victim is seriously injured, dying or deceased. The proposed punishment is up to two years imprisonment. In his address the Attorney General stated the following:

“This conduct compounds families’ grief by turning a private and deeply traumatic event into public content. In some instances, we have heard that families are first made aware of the serious harm to, or loss of, a loved one through social media posts as a result of this conduct — conduct which we all find unbelievable”

The offence will come under the new section 54BQ of the Amended Act.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Can Police Access Your Phone Data On The Spot Without A Warrant?

New South Wales legislation introduced in August 2026 would significantly expand police powers to compel individuals to unlock their digital devices during organised crime investigations, even without a search warrant. The proposed reforms would increase penalties for non-compliance to seven years imprisonment while enabling forensic extraction of entire device contents including encrypted messages, location history, and deleted data.
AustraliaCriminal Law
Criminal Defence Lawyers Australia
Criminal Defence Lawyers Australia
Article

AI Deepfake Child Sexual Abuse Material Laws

The advent of AI has introduced revolutionary changes across many fields, but some developments have taken a dangerous turn. As courts and society grapple with sexual crimes committed through artificial intelligence, new legislation targets the creation of AI-generated child abuse material and adult deepfakes, raising questions about enforcement capabilities and the balance between protecting victims and preserving legitimate expression.
AustraliaCriminal Law
Criminal Defence Lawyers Australia
Criminal Defence Lawyers Australia
Article

Injured While Working As A Delivery Driver? New Protections For Gig Workers.

New minimum standards effective from 17 August 2026 introduce personal accident insurance requirements for delivery drivers and riders working through digital platforms like Uber Eats and Deliveroo. These protections address a critical gap for gig economy workers who, as independent contractors, have historically fallen outside traditional workers compensation schemes when injured on the job.
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Carroll & O'Dea
Carroll & O'Dea
Article

Long Service Entitlements In NSW

After five years of continuous service in New South Wales, employees may qualify for pro rata long service leave payments under specific circumstances—even before reaching the standard 10-year threshold. Understanding when these entitlements arise, particularly in cases of illness, incapacity, or pressing necessity, can significantly impact both employees facing career transitions and employers managing termination obligations.
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Carroll & O'Dea
Carroll & O'Dea
Article

The Scope Of A School’s Duty Of Care Revisited

An 11-year-old student suffered a back injury during a long jump trial at a school athletics carnival, leading to a significant Court of Appeal decision that clarifies schools' duty of care obligations. The case examines whether basic safety measures like adequate sand depth and regular pit maintenance constitute reasonable precautions that schools must take to protect students during sporting activities.
AustraliaConsumer Protection
Carroll & O'Dea
Carroll & O'Dea
Article

AI Glasses And Privacy: Are Our Laws Keeping Up?

Australia's new statutory tort for serious invasions of privacy, which commenced in June 2025, is being tested against emerging AI-powered smart glasses technology that can record audio and video discreetly. As these devices become more sophisticated and less detectable, questions arise about whether current privacy laws adequately protect individuals from covert surveillance and data collection in both public and private settings.
AustraliaPrivacy
Carroll & O'Dea
Carroll & O'Dea
Article

Case Note On Australian Capital Territory (Represented By ACT Education Directorate) v Jack Gibson [2026] FWCFB 110

Mr Gibson was employed as a teacher in an ACT high school from January 2023 until his dismissal on 30 August 2024. It was alleged that he initiated and engaged in extensive ongoing electronic communications with female students on social media, drove students to and from non-school related sporting events, and took a photo of students (who were clothed) in an ice bath.
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Carroll & O'Dea
Carroll & O'Dea
Article

2026 Tour De France: Anti-Doping Polices And Enforcement In The Spotlight

The 2026 Tour de France sparked unprecedented controversy when top competitors Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar underwent overnight anti-doping tests on the eve of a crucial stage, raising questions about testing protocols and athlete rights. Following Vingegaard's race-ending crash the next day, the cycling world debated whether the disruptive testing procedures violated established standards and contributed to the incident. This examination explores the complex hierarchy of anti-doping authority, the le
FranceMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Carroll & O'Dea
Carroll & O'Dea
Article

Can I Return To Work While I Am Receiving Workers Compensation Benefits?

Injured workers in New South Wales often wonder whether they can continue receiving workers compensation benefits while returning to their job. The workers compensation scheme actively encourages safe return to work where medically appropriate, but the process involves careful management of medical certificates, suitable duties, injury management plans, and rehabilitation providers to ensure both recovery and proper benefit calculations.
AustraliaEmployment and HR
Carroll & O'Dea
Carroll & O'Dea