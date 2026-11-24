The giant responsibility that you bear as soon as you get behind the wheel should not be understated. A momentary lapse of concentration can result in harsh penalties, severe injury, or death. Despite this material risk, dangerous and fast driving is on the rise.

These issues are what the Crimes Amendment (Serious Road Crimes) Bill 2026 (NSW) looks to address. The law will create new offences for dangerous driving and hit-and-runs causing actual bodily harm, and a new offence of filming and sharing images of crash victims. Attorney General Michael Daley introduced the bill on 13 October 2026 – it passed the Legislative Assembly later that month and passed the Legislative Council recently, on 12 November 2026.

The Bill now awaits Royal Assent and is poised to radically change the framework of NSW driving laws.

The serious road crimes currently sit in Part 3, Division 6 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW).

Dangerous Driving Offences

Under section 52A, a driver commits dangerous driving occasioning death or grievous bodily harm (GBH) if their vehicle is involved in an impact causing death or GBH while they were under the influence of alcohol or a drug, or driving at a speed or in a manner dangerous to others. The maximum penalties are 10 years’ imprisonment for death and 7 years for GBH.

Aggravated versions carry 14 and 11 years. Circumstances of aggravation include a blood alcohol reading of 0.15 or more, driving more than 45 km/h over the speed limit, trying to escape a police pursuit, and being very substantially impaired by a drug.

Failing to Stop and Assist

Section 52AB makes it an offence for a driver to fail to stop and give assistance after their vehicle is involved in an impact causing death or GBH. The maximum penalties are 10 and 7 years.

Driving Causing Actual Bodily Harm

Where driving causes actual bodily harm (ABH), the main option is section 53, which punishes causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving, racing, other misconduct or wilful neglect. It carries a maximum of 2 years’ imprisonment. Negligent driving causing death or GBH falls under section 117 of the Road Transport Act 2013 (NSW), with maximums of 18 and 9 months.

The most serious cases can be charged as manslaughter, which carries a maximum penalty of 25 years’ imprisonment.

What the Bill Changes

The Bill gathers the existing serious road crimes into a new Division 6AA of the Crimes Act, as recommended by the NSW Law Reform Commission. Existing offences such as dangerous driving, predatory driving and police pursuits are relocated without changes to their elements or penalties. A new section 54BC sets out the circumstances of aggravation, which will now include taking part in a street race.

Dangerous Driving Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm Offence and Penalties

New section 54BG creates an offence of dangerous driving occasioning ABH, using the same tests of intoxication, dangerous speed or dangerous manner as the existing offences. It carries a maximum of 3 years’ imprisonment, or 5 years where a circumstance of aggravation applies.

Failing to Stop After an ABH Impact Offence and Penalties

The failing to stop and assist offence moves to section 54BP and is extended to impacts causing ABH, with a maximum of 3 years’ imprisonment. The maximums for death and GBH stay at 10 and 7 years respectively.

Replacing Wanton or Furious Driving

Section 53 is replaced by a modernised offence of “bodily harm caused by driving involving misconduct or willful neglect” in section 54BN. It keeps the 2-year maximum and covers harm that falls below the new ABH offence.

Filming Crash Victims Offence and Penalties

New section 54BQ makes it an offence to intentionally record and disseminate an image of a road crash victim without reasonable excuse, where the person knows or ought to know the victim is seriously injured, dying or deceased. The maximum penalty is 2 years’ imprisonment. Exemptions cover formal news media, insurance claims, and law enforcement, emergency service and coronial purposes.

Why Was the Bill Introduced?

The Bill responds to the Law Reform Commission’s Report 152, which then Attorney General Mark Speakman requested in 2022 after hearing from families of road crime victims. The February 2025 report made six recommendations, including the new ABH offences, street racing as a circumstance of aggravation and a dedicated serious road crimes division.

Road deaths are also rising. As of October 2026, 271 people had died on NSW roads that year, up from 261 over the same period in 2025.

When introducing the Bill, Mr. Daley pointed to the 2023 death of 14-year-old Bryson Dimovski, who was hit while riding an e-scooter in Warners Bay by a driver who did not stop or call triple zero. His family’s petition for tougher hit-and-run penalties gathered more than 20,000 signatures and was debated in Parliament in September.

The filming offence was pushed by Barwon MP Roy Butler after 14-year-old Jimmy Webster died in a crash near Wee Waa in August 2025. Footage of his final moments was posted online, and some friends and family learned of his death that way. Mr. Daley called the conduct “despicable”.

Access to a car is astoundingly easy and commonplace in our society, so it makes sense to many that driving offences are exhaustive. However, critics still raise sharp objections.

The Law Reform Commission recommended maximums of 2 years for dangerous driving occasioning ABH and 4 years in aggravated cases, but the Bill sets 3 and 5 years. The Commission also found that higher maximum penalties are unlikely to deter road crime and may fall the hardest on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, young people and people in regional areas.

The Commission did not recommend a filming offence at all, finding no substantial evidence of “posting and boasting” in serious road crime cases. Critics claim that these offences persecute a conceptual idea of ‘criminality’ and antisocial behaviour, rather than being rooted in empirical evidence. Others also believe that the government is trying to pre-empt the role of technology and social media in crime, given how widespread it now is.

The bill also raises concerns from the legal profession themselves. During the review, the NSW Bar Association argued that the existing serious road crime provisions remained fit for purpose. The Aboriginal Legal Service opposed any additional offences, noting that imprisonment had not reduced serious road crime. The Law Society suggested that a dangerous driving ABH offence in the Road Transport Act should carry a maximum of 6 months, far below the 3 years now proposed.

The filming offence raises its own concerns. Its “ought to know” test allows a conviction based on what a person should have realised, not what they actually knew. It is also unclear when sharing footage, for example, posting it online to help identify a driver who fled, would amount to a reasonable excuse. It should be noted, however, that this sort of ambiguity is not necessarily a defect in the law, but an area for lawyers to clarify as precedent gets built.