Laws Governing Armed Police In NSW

Sydney’s busiest and most iconic areas have recently included a new feature: police officers carrying military-style assault rifles. Since 1 November 2026, the NSW Police Force’s Armed Response Command (ARC) officially began operating. This is Australia’s first permanent, dedicated rapid armed response police capability.

While the command has been welcomed by some community leaders as a necessary response to threats such as the Bondi Beach terror attack, civil liberties groups and human rights organisations have warned that it marks a worrying step towards the militarisation of policing in NSW.

What Is the Armed Response Command?

The ARC is a high-visibility, intelligence-led police command tasked with patrolling high-risk areas, crowded public spaces, major events and places of worship, and with responding rapidly to serious threats, including active armed offender incidents.

Backed by $94.3 million in the 2026–27 NSW Budget, the command is to comprise of around 250 police officers and 28 civilian staff. They are supported by a 24/7 Police Operations Centre responsible for tasking, coordination, intelligence, training and logistics. The first cohort of around 100 officers hit the streets after completing six months of specialist training.

ARC officers are armed with Australian Combat Assault Rifles, and travel in specially modified rapid-response vehicles. The command is led by Detective Superintendent Andrew Evans.

The ARC replaces Operation Shelter, a surge operation established in October 2023 amid a rise in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents, which relied on officers being rotated in from local Police Area Commands – often referred to as PAC’s. ARC officers, by contrast, are permanently dedicated to the unit. That is, their entire job is this specialised command.

The Laws That Govern Armed Police in NSW

The ARC was established as an operational decision of the NSW Government and the NSW Police Force, rather than by new legislation. Its officers are therefore subject to the same legal framework that applies to all NSW police.

The mission of the police force

Section 6 of the Police Act 1990 (NSW) provides that the mission of the NSW Police Force is “to work with the community to reduce violence, crime and fear”.

Use of force generally

Section 230 of the Law Enforcement (Powers and Responsibilities) Act 2002 (NSW) (‘LEPRA’) provides that it is lawful for a police officer exercising a function, and anyone helping them, “to use such force as is reasonably necessary to exercise the function”. Force that goes beyond what is reasonably necessary can amount to assault and may expose the officer to criminal penalties and the State to civil liability.

Officers may also rely on self-defence under section 418 of the Crimes Act 1900 (NSW), which applies where a person believes their conduct is necessary to defend themselves or another person, and that conduct is a reasonable response in the circumstances as they perceive them.

Lethal force during terrorist incidents

Part 2AAA of the Terrorism (Police Powers) Act 2002 (NSW), inserted in 2017 following the Lindt Café siege inquest, allows the Police Commissioner to declare that an ongoing incident is a terrorist act. Once a declaration is made, responding officers may use force, including lethal force, that they think is reasonably necessary to defend persons threatened by the terrorist act or to secure the release of hostages. They will not incur criminal liability where they act in accordance with these powers.

The use of firearms by ARC officers is subject to oversight by the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission (LECC) under the Law Enforcement Conduct Commission Act 2016 (NSW), including through its monitoring of critical incident investigations where police action results in death or serious injury. Under the Coroners Act 2009 (NSW), a death that occurs as a result of a police operation must also be the subject of an inquest.

Why Was the ARC Created?

The ARC was born out of the events of 14 December 2025, when two gunmen opened fire on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach, killing 15 people.

In May, NSW Deputy Police Commissioner David Hudson told the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion that officers at the scene had been outgunned, carrying 9mm Glock pistols while the alleged shooters were armed with rifles of far greater range. The Police Association of NSW subsequently pushed for officers to be issued with long-arm weapons on a more consistent basis.

The government’s stated objectives for the command are to:

replace temporary surge operations with a permanent, around-the-clock capability;

deter potential offenders through a visible armed presence at high-risk locations;

ensure police can respond rapidly, with long-arm capability, to active armed offenders; and

reassure communities, particularly those targeted because of their faith.

The model draws on overseas practice, with a senior NSW Police delegation travelling to the United Kingdom and Germany in January to study their rapid response units. Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon has described the change as a shift from reactive to proactive policing, while Superintendent Evans has said the command was built around the purpose of preserving life.

While most people see violence as a last resort, there are certainly situations that demand it. As such, feedback has been varied, with many hesitantly supporting the unfortunate need for armed commands, while others warn against it.

NSW Council for Civil Liberties president Timothy Roberts has warned that the state is witnessing an “American-style militarisation of our police force”, which he argues moves away from community-led policing and increases the risk of state violence. Amnesty International Australia has likewise said the patrols raise serious questions about the growing militarisation of policing and the safeguards in place to protect human rights.

Further, because the February announcement referred to a long-arm presence at “mass gatherings”, critics feared the unit could be deployed at political demonstrations. The NSW Greens warned that heavily armed units would not stop people protesting, but would increase the risk of violence, harm and death.

Commissioner Lanyon stated in October that he did not see the ARC being deployed at protests, which remain the responsibility of the Public Order and Riot Squad. However, Mr Roberts has argued that verbal assurances are not enough, and that an explicit prohibition should be set out in policy and legislation.

These concerns arise against the backdrop of the LECC’s ongoing investigation into the police operation at the Sydney Town Hall protest on 9 February 2026, during the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Finally, Massey University security expert and former New Zealand police officer John Battersby has cautioned against mission creep and changes in police attitudes over time. Counter-terrorism experts such as Julian Droogan have noted that fortifying iconic sites may simply displace attacks to less common targets, and has questioned whether the sight of rifles actually makes people feel safer. Other critics have argued that bigger guns and harsher laws will not address the root causes of antisemitism.

Ultimately, the question of when the ‘bigger gun’ is needed is an uncomfortable one, but one we are increasingly must confront. We might need to fight fire with fire sometimes, but we will have to wait to see if this command incidentally becomes a spark.