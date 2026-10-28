The Criminal Offence Of Landlords Permitting Illicit Tobacco And Vape Shops In NSW

Since 1 July 2026, commercial landlords in New South Wales can be prosecuted if they knowingly let a tenant sell illicit tobacco or illegal vapes from their premises. The offence carries up to one year imprisonment and/or $165,000 fine. These reforms move part of the State’s intense crackdown on the tobacco black market from the shop counter to the property owner.

With the huge surges in the popularity of vapes and tobacco, especially among younger people, these laws come at a relevant time. However, critics argue that their breadth is perhaps too punitive and avoids the root issues behind the offences.

The New Landlord Illicit Tobacco Shop Offence and Penalties in NSW

The offence in section 11A of the Public Health (Tobacco) Act 2008 (NSW), inserted by the Public Health (Tobacco) Amendment (Landlord Offences) Act 2026. The Bill was introduced in November 2025, passed Parliament on 7 May 2026, and the offence commenced on 1 July 2026. It applies to conduct from that date, even where the lease premises was signed earlier.

The Section 11A(1) offence states that a commercial lessor of premises must not knowingly permit another person to use the premises to sell illicit goods. The maximum penalty is 1,500 penalty units (currently $165,000), imprisonment for 1 year, or both.

To secure a conviction, the prosecution must prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused was a commercial lessor of the premises, another person used the premises to sell illicit goods, and the accused knowingly permitted that use.

Many prosecutions will turn on the technicalities around what a ‘commercial lessor’ is. A commercial lessor is a party to an agreement that gives another person the right to occupy or use premises wholly or mainly for retail or wholesale sales. An “agreement” includes a lease, licence, sublease and sublicence, so informal licence arrangements are caught as well as formal leases.

If a tenant has sublet the premises, the person who granted the sublease is the commercial lessor, not the original landlord. Because the premises must be used for retail or wholesale sales, residential leases are not covered.

Under section 50N, “illicit goods” means illicit tobacco or illicit vaping goods. Illicit tobacco is a tobacco product that does not comply with the requirements that apply to it, such as mandatory health warnings. Illicit vaping goods are vapes sold outside the scheme in the Medicines, Poisons and Therapeutic Goods Act 2022, which generally limits lawful vape sales to pharmacies.

The Act does not define the phrase, so courts will look to its ordinary meaning and earlier cases.

“Knowingly” generally requires actual knowledge. A suspicion, or carelessness about what a tenant is doing, is not enough. However, a court may infer knowledge where a landlord deliberately avoided confirming what they suspected.

“Permit” has been read broadly in case law over the years. In the seminal case of Adelaide Corporation v Australasian Performing Right Association (1928) 40 CLR 481, Higgins J accepted that permitting includes failing to take reasonable steps to prevent an act that is within your power to prevent. That case concerned copyright, but the same reasoning suggests a landlord who knows of illicit sales and does nothing may be found to have permitted them.

It should be noted that no one has been prosecuted under these laws yet, so we cannot definitively say how courts will interpret these terms.

Under section 11A(2), it is a defence if the landlord satisfies the court they had a reasonable excuse for permitting the use. The landlord bears the burden of proving this on the balance of probabilities.

The Act does not say what counts. A landlord who had reported the tenant and was acting on police advice, or who had started steps to end the lease, might be able to rely on it.

The offence works alongside the closure order scheme. When NSW Health closes premises, it must take reasonable steps to notify the owner. An Opposition amendment requires that notice to state the section 11A prohibition. As such, a landlord who has received it will find it hard to deny knowing about the illicit sales.

However, the law also gives landlords a way out. Under section 50J, while a closure order is in force, the landlord may terminate the lease or licence on at least 28 days written notice. The tenant cannot sue over the termination, and the landlord owes no compensation. The 2026 amendments extend this power beyond retail shops to any premises used for retail or wholesale sales, whether the lease was signed before or after the change.

An Overview of Tobacco Sales Laws in NSW

Tobacco retailing in NSW is governed by thePublic Health (Tobacco) Act 2008 and the Public Health (Tobacco) Regulation 2022. The landlord offence is the latest layer in a series of reforms passed since mid-2025.

Since 1 July 2025, every retailer and wholesaler of tobacco and non-tobacco smoking products needs a tobacco licence. A separate licence is required for each premise and each online store. Businesses had until 1 October 2025 to apply. Pharmacies do not need a tobacco licence to sell vaping products.

Selling illicit tobacco carries a maximum penalty of 14,000 penalty units (currently $1.54 million), 7 years’ imprisonment, or both.

Possessing a commercial quantity of illicit tobacco is also an offence. A commercial quantity is 2,500 cigarettes or 2.5 kilograms of other tobacco, and the maximum penalty rises with the amount: 2 years’ imprisonment for up to 10 times that quantity, 5 years for up to 50 times, and 7 years beyond that.

The Tobacco Legislation (Closure Orders) Amendment Act 2025 lets authorities shut premises that sell illicit tobacco or illegal vapes, or sell tobacco without a licence. NSW Health can issue a short-term order of up to 90 days if it reasonably suspects such a breach has occurred or is likely to occur, without prior notice or a hearing. A long-term order of up to 12 months must be made by the Local Court. Entering closed premises, or selling from them, is a separate offence.

These powers are being used heavily. NSW Health issued 321 short-term closure orders between 3 November 2025 and 26 June 2026, with 162 in force at the end of that period.

The Government says the offence targets landlords who profit from the illegal trade while turning a blind eye. It says the law was shaped through a consultative process, having three roundtables with landlord representatives, retailers and health advocates. However, critics say otherwise.

Perhaps the most solid objection is that the laws to prosecute and regulate this conduct already exists. The Law Society of NSW opposed the new offence, arguing complicit landlords can already be charged under laws such as section 316 of the Crimes Act 1900 (concealing a serious indictable offence). The consequence of enacting laws that double up on pre-existing legislation is that prosecuting actually becomes harder, since conduct attracts vastly different penalties and legal tests under different statutes.

Selling illicit tobacco carries a maximum penalty of 14,000 penalty units Illicit selling is hard for a landlord to detect, and confronting tenants linked to organised crime can post severe risks. Greens MP Cate Faehrmann cited more than 230 firebombings of tobacco- and vape-linked premises nationally since 2023.

Finally, critics say the trade will simply move online, and even the Health Minister blames the federal tobacco excise for fuelling the black market. That is, the laws impugning landlords may not even be effective in the ways intended.