The global body responsible for setting anti-money laundering standards is turning the spotlight more directly on the schemes that underpin financial crime. For Australian businesses, the shift is another sign that fraud, cyber risk and financial crime compliance can no longer be treated as completely separate issues.

Fraud is not a new business risk. What is changing is the scale and sophistication of the threat, and the way regulators and international bodies are responding to it.

Technology has made it easier for fraudsters to operate across borders, impersonate legitimate businesses and individuals, manipulate payment processes and move stolen funds quickly. At the same time, the distinction between the fraud itself and what happens to the proceeds is becoming increasingly difficult to draw.

That connection is now attracting the attention of the Financial Action Task Force(FATF), the international body best known for setting global standards to combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

FATF’s increased focus on combating fraud as part of its 2026–2028 roadmap marks a shift in emphasis. It is looking beyond the laundering of criminal proceeds to consider how the international anti-money laundering framework can also help prevent and disrupt the fraud that can generate them.

For Australian businesses, the development is worth watching. It points to a broader change in the way financial crime risk is being approached. This comes at the same time Australia has implemented the most significant expansion of its anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing (AML/CTF) regime in decades.

Why is FATF focusing on fraud?

Traditionally, the relationship between fraud and AML has been relatively straightforward.

Fraud generates criminal proceeds. Anti-money laundering systems are then used to identify and disrupt attempts to conceal or move those proceeds.

FATF is now looking further upstream to the fraud that drives the need to generate these proceeds.

Its new roadmap recognises that fraud and money laundering are often closely connected and that the same financial intelligence, payment systems and information-sharing arrangements used to identify money laundering may also help prevent fraud or stop stolen funds before they disappear.

As outlined by Keith Nuthall in the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners’ Fraud Magazine,1 FATF’s 2026–2028 agenda includes greater cooperation between governments and the private sector, improved information sharing, disruption of organised scam operations and faster action to freeze and recover funds.

The emphasis is therefore shifting from simply following criminal proceeds to asking whether the financial crime framework can help stop the underlying fraud as well.

What does this mean for Australian businesses?

FATF’s roadmap is an international policy initiative rather than an Australian regulatory requirement. It does, however, provide a useful prompt to reconsider how fraud risk is managed.

In many organisations, responsibility remains divided. Cyber security teams deal with compromised systems. Finance teams manage payment controls. Risk teams oversee fraud policies. Legal teams become involved when an incident occurs. AML/CTF teams, where they exist, monitor customers and transactions for financial crime risks.

There are good reasons for maintaining specialist expertise. But fraudsters do not operate according to organisational structures.

A compromised email account, for example, may initially appear to be a cyber incident. A subsequent request to change payment details may be dealt with by finance. An unusual transaction may then raise a financial crime concern.

Looking at each event separately can mean missing the broader picture. The practical lesson from FATF’s direction is not that businesses need another layer of compliance. It is that information already held across the organisation may be more valuable when it is considered together. That starts with good governance.

Businesses should understand where they are most vulnerable to fraud, who is responsible for managing that risk and how concerns move between teams. Controls should reflect the way the business actually operates, particularly where money is transferred, customer or supplier details are changed, or transactions depart from normal patterns.

Just as importantly, businesses need to be able to respond quickly. Once money has been transferred as a result of fraud, the opportunity to trace, freeze or recover it can narrow rapidly.

The connection with Australia’s AML/CTF reforms

FATF’s increased focus on fraud comes at a particularly relevant time for Australia.

From 1 July 2026, Australia’s AML/CTF regime expanded to capture certain designated services provided by lawyers, conveyancers, accountants, real estate professionals, trust and company service providers and dealers in precious metals and stones.

As we have discussed in our previous AML/CTF updates, whether a business is caught by the regime depends on the services it provides rather than simply the industry in which it operates.

For businesses providing designated services, the reforms require a much more structured approach to financial crime risk. This includes assessing money laundering and terrorism financing risks through to reporting suspicious matters to AUSTRAC.

Although these obligations are directed at money laundering and terrorism financing, not a general fraud prevention regime, there is a clear overlap.

Understanding who a customer is, why a transaction is taking place and whether activity is consistent with what the business knows about that customer can help identify conduct that warrants closer scrutiny.

Similarly, employees who understand how to recognise unusual behaviour and escalate concerns are better placed to identify both potential AML/CTF issues and fraud.

FATF’s direction reinforces the value of looking at financial crime risk more holistically.

An opportunity to strengthen existing controls

For businesses currently part of the Tranche 2 reforms, there is a practical opportunity.

Consider whether the work already being undertaken to comply with the AML/CTF regime can also improve the organisation’s broader approach to fraud.

That might mean looking at whether:

fraud risks are understood alongside money laundering and cyber risks;

customer and transaction information is reaching the people who need it;

employees know what unusual or suspicious activity looks like and where to escalate it; and

incident response arrangements allow the business to act quickly when fraud is suspected.

The answer will differ between businesses and taking a risk-based approach is critical. Controls should reflect the nature of the organisation, the services it provides and the risks it actually faces.

Training can also be part of that picture. Our team offers AML/CTF training for Tranche 2 reporting entities, covering the AML/CTF framework, including reporting obligations and the development of risk assessments and programs.

Looking beyond compliance

Understanding your customers, recognising unusual activity, sharing relevant information internally and responding quickly when something goes wrong are not only compliance exercises. Done properly, they can also help protect the business and its clients from fraud.

Footnotes