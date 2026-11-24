“Adult crime, adult time” has become a hot topic in NSW politics lately. With young people becoming increasingly involved in organised crime and antisocial behaviour, politicians are campaigning by proposing harsher stances against youth crime.

The NSW Coalition has pledged to introduce laws exposing more children to adult sentences within 100 days of winning the March 2027 state election. The Government, meanwhile, has already expanded the offences for which children are tried as adults.

Currently, there aren’t any bills supporting “adult crime, adult time” before NSW Parliament. While this slogan is frequently touted, few people know the implications of reforming the law to penalise young people more harshly, and fewer completely understand the law concerning children as it is.

Overview of the Existing Law

Children aged 10 to 17 are dealt with under the Children (Criminal Proceedings) Act 1987 (NSW). Almost all of their offences are finalised in the Children’s Criminal Court Proceedings, which sentences under Part 3, Division 4 of the Act. Its most serious penalty is a control order, which can detain a child for up to two years for one offence, or three years in total for multiple offences.

The main exception is a “serious children’s indictable offence” (SCIO). These include homicide, offences punishable by life imprisonment or 25 years, certain serious sexual offences and some firearms offences. Under section 17, SCIOs must be dealt with “according to law” in the District or Supreme Court, meaning the ordinary sentencing principles that apply to adults.

For other indictable offences, a higher court can choose to sentence a child according to law or under the Children’s Court regime. Under section 18(1A), it must consider the seriousness of the offence, the child’s age and maturity, and their criminal history.

Sentencing Children

Section 6 of the Act requires courts to consider principles such as keeping children in education and at home where possible, and ensuring a child’s penalty is no greater than an adult’s for the same offence.

Even when a child is sentenced according to law, the courts give rehabilitation much greater weight than for adults. As the Court of Criminal Appeal put it in R v Pham and Ly, courts “must refrain from sending young persons to prison, unless that course is necessary”. Note, however, that the “section 5 threshold” in the Crimes (Sentencing Procedure) Act 1999 (NSW) also supports this notion for all people regardless of age, which mandates that imprisonment is a last resort.

Standard non-parole periods where imprisonment Standard non-parole periods also do not apply to offenders who were under 18, which exist for some offences, and guide the Court in deciding how long parole should be refused for.

What Would Change?

The Government has already moved in the direction of “adult crime, adult time”. Following its first organised crime package, the Crimes and Other Legislation Amendment (Further Organised Crimes Reforms) Act 2026 received assent on 1 October 2026. It adds four offences relating to public shootings and firebombings to the SCIO list.

That brings to 55 the number of offences for which children must be tried or sentenced in the District or Supreme Court, where they face adult maximum penalties.

However, the Coalition’s pledge goes further. It has promised to:

expand the list of serious indictable offences, so adult sentences could apply to children for a wider range of crimes;

create guideline sentencing and new sentencing principles so that detention is not treated as a last resort;

give greater weight to the impact on victims than to the offender’s age; and

impose tougher penalties on people who recruit children to commit offences.

The Coalition says this would be paired with expanded school suspension and post-detention rehabilitation programs, and a doubling of funding to the Community Safety Investment Fund. The pledge does not yet specify which offences would be added, and no draft bill has been released.

Why Has It Been Proposed?

The pledge followed a series of gangland killings, including cases of mistaken identity and alleged underage guns-for-hire. Acting shadow attorney general Susan Carter pointed to children recruited to steal cars that become “kill cars” for assassinations, and young people bidding for abductions on what she called the criminal’s version of Airtasker.

The Coalition accuses the Government of losing control of crime and says its reforms do not go far enough. Deputy Premier Prue Car has responded that the Government’s crackdown already goes far enough.

The policy is modelled on Queensland, where the slogan was a key part of the LNP’s platform at the 2024 election. Children there now face the same maximum, mandatory and minimum sentences as adults for a list of serious offences that the Government says has grown from 13 to 47 since December 2024. Queensland also removed the principle that detention is a last resort, and made the impact on victims the primary consideration when sentencing children.

The Government credits the laws with a 7.2 per cent fall in victim numbers in 2025, and says almost 4,700 children had been charged with more than 22,800 offences under them by April 2026.

Critics argue that harsher penalties will not deter the children involved. NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon has acknowledged that children recruited by organised crime act for “a very small amount of money” without thinking about the consequences.

In Queensland, academics predicted the laws would not deter offending, and the Government has been accused of cherry-picking crime data to claim they are working. Child welfare peak body PeakCare says more than 90 per cent of children released from detention in Queensland reoffend within 12 months.

Critics claim that punishing children exploited by organised crime will perpetuate further crime, while others say both major parties ignore root causes such as inequality and cost-of-living pressures. Aboriginal Legal Services have also warned that tougher youth justice laws fall hardest on Aboriginal children and families, who are already disproportionately incarcerated.

From a defence perspective, the pledge would cut across settled sentencing law. Treating detention as something other than a last resort, and ranking victim impact above age, would reverse the emphasis on rehabilitation the courts have long applied to children. It would also sit uneasily with Article 37(b) of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which requires the detention of children to be a measure of last resort. Queensland’s own Government conceded that its laws conflict with international standards, and overrode the Human Rights Act 2019 (Qld) to pass them.

This issue strikes at the core of the most fundamental dilemmas in criminal law. Are adults and children who commit the same offence necessarily the ‘same type’ of offender? How do we balance the importance of rehabilitation with the needs of victims? And, perhaps most crucially – what role should the criminal justice system have in society?

With the election in March 2027, these dilemmas will be pushed to the frontline of political battlegrounds. Time, and your vote, will determine how the issue develops.