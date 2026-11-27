Understanding how bail works, what the court will consider, and why getting your first application right matters.

Being arrested and charged with a criminal offence can be a stressful experience. For the accused and their family, the immediate concern is often whether they will be released on bail or remain in custody while their charges proceed through the courts.

In Western Australia, bail is governed principally by the Bail Act 1982 (WA). Although many accused are eligible for bail, release is not automatic, and the outcome is dependent on how the application is prepared and presented to the court.

What Happens When Police Refuse Bail?

If police refuse bail following an arrest, the accused will generally be brought before a court as soon as practicable.

At their first appearance in the Magistrates Court, the accused may apply for bail. The prosecution may oppose the application, particularly where there are concerns about further offending, the safety of others or the accused failing to attend court. While the court may be influenced by the prosecution view, the court is not bound by it, and the Magistrate will make the ultimate decision.

An accused does not have to apply for bail at their first court appearance. Sometimes it is preferable to seek an adjournment to obtain legal advice, arrange a suitable residential address, identify a surety or gather supporting evidence.

Making an application before it is properly prepared can have serious consequences.

What Factors Does the Magistrate Consider?

The court considers several factors in making a decision on whether to grant bail (listed in Sch 1, Part C, Bail Act 1982 (WA)), including:

Attendance at court: Whether the accused is likely to attend future hearings, having regard to their previous bail history, employment, accommodation and community ties.

Whether the accused is likely to attend future hearings, having regard to their previous bail history, employment, accommodation and community ties. Risk of further offending: Whether the accused may commit further offences if released, considering their criminal history and the circumstances of the current charges.

Whether the accused may commit further offences if released, considering their criminal history and the circumstances of the current charges. Safety of others: Whether releasing the accused could endanger another person’s safety, welfare or property, especially where matters involve violence or threats.

Whether releasing the accused could endanger another person’s safety, welfare or property, especially where matters involve violence or threats. Interference with witnesses: Whether the accused may intimidate witnesses, interfere with evidence or obstruct the administration of justice.

Whether the accused may intimidate witnesses, interfere with evidence or obstruct the administration of justice. Seriousness of the charges: The nature of the allegations, strength of the prosecution case and likely consequences if convicted.

The nature of the allegations, strength of the prosecution case and likely consequences if convicted. Personal circumstances: The accused’s health, family responsibilities, employment, accommodation and likely time in custody before trial.

An effective bail application should anticipate any objections and demonstrate how these concerns can be managed.

The court also considers whether appropriate bail conditions could be applied to adequately address any risks that have been identified.

Can You Apply Again if Bail is Refused?

The general rule is an accused only has one shot at applying for bail, and if bail is refused, they cannot apply again without new facts being discovered, or a material change in circumstances, or where they failed to adequately present their application on the previous occasion (s 7D of the Bail Act 1982 (WA)).

For this reason, when you choose to make a bail application, it’s advisable to be in the strongest possible position to persuade the court that bail should be granted.

For a change of circumstances to meet the threshold for the court to re-open the question of bail, it must be a change that is relevant to bail considerations. This will be assessed in all the circumstances of the case, and with a view to the reasons why bail was previously refused.

A change of circumstances could be, for example, where bail was previously refused because no suitable accommodation was available to the accused at the first bail application, and then suitable accommodation becomes available.

For these reasons it’s important to obtain legal advice before your first bail application.

When Must an Accused Show Exceptional Reasons?

Certain bail applications are subject to stricter requirements.

If an accused is on bail for a “serious offence” (defined in s 3 of theBail Act 1982 (WA)), and then is alleged to have committed another serious offence while on that bail, they must show exceptional reasons why they should not be kept in custody.

Serious offences include breaching protective bail conditions, failing to comply with certain directions of a Community Corrections Officer, and the offences listed in Schedule 2 to the Bail Act 1982 (WA).

There is no exhaustive list of exceptional reasons, but these may include serious medical conditions, substantial delays before trial, significant weaknesses in the prosecution case or an unusual combination of personal circumstances.

Where the serious offence is a breach of a protective condition or order, such as the accused not being allowed to approach the victim, before considering exceptional reasons, the court must undertake further inquiries about other breaches, and give the victim a reasonable opportunity to put forward their views on the condition or order.

Other restrictive bail conditions apply in certain circumstances, and for some offences. For example, for Category A family violence offences (defined in cl 3G of Sch 1, Part C, Bail Act 1982 (WA)), committed while the accused was subject to a Family Violence Restraining Order, if home detention is not imposed, then an electronic monitoring condition must be imposed unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Ordinary hardship resulting from imprisonment, including separation from family or loss of employment, is not likely to be considered sufficient to constitute exceptional reasons.

Even where exceptional reasons are established, the court must still consider the other applicable bail criteria in deciding whether to grant bail.

What Conditions Can be Imposed on Bail?

The Magistrate may impose conditions designed to reduce the risks associated with releasing the accused. These can include residing at an approved address, reporting to a local police station, observing a curfew, avoiding particular people or locations, surrendering a passport or providing a surety.

Breaching bail conditions can result in arrest, further charges for breach of bail, or cancellation of bail. Therefore conditions should be realistic and capable of being followed.

Home Detention

Where there are no other conditions that can be imposed to address the court’s concerns, the court may grant bail with a home detention condition as a “last resort”.

Before home detention bail is granted the court will order a Home Detention Report to assess an accused’s suitability, which usually takes about 2 weeks. The report will consider who else is living at the proposed address, and the suitability of the premises.

Home detention is a very strict form of bail, requiring the accused to stay at the proposed address, only leaving with the approval of Community Corrections and for specific purposes. The accused may also be subject to electronic monitoring while on home detention bail.

How Can You Improve Your Chances of Getting Bail?

A well-prepared application should provide practical solutions to the concerns likely to be raised by the prosecution or the court.

Depending on the charges, this may involve:

Arranging stable accommodation, particularly away from an alleged victim.

Providing evidence of employment, family responsibilities or community connections.

Identifying a suitable person willing to act as a surety (this person should come to court so they’re able to sign any bail papers if the accused is granted bail).

Where a need has been identified, arranging counselling, rehabilitation or other treatment.

Proposing realistic conditions, including reporting requirements, curfews or other restrictions.

Family members and friends can play an important role by organising accommodation, obtaining supporting documents to provide to the court for the bail application, and offering to act as a surety.

A surety undertakes a financial obligation associated with the accused’s compliance with bail. If the accused does not attend court and has no reasonable excuse, the surety can be compelled to forfeit the surety amount, which may involve liquidating assets if necessary.

Can You Apply for Bail Without a Lawyer?

Yes you can represent yourself in a bail application. However, there are risks in proceeding without understanding the applicable legal test or having sufficient supporting evidence to bring before the court.

A bailhearing is not the trial of the charges. The focus is ordinarily on addressing the statutory bail criteria rather than attempting to argue the entire case.

An experienced criminal lawyer can assess the prosecution’s objections, prepare supporting material, propose appropriate conditions and present submissions directed to the legal requirements.

Speak to an Experienced Perth Criminal Lawyer

A bail decision can have immediate and significant consequences for an accused and their family.

Getting the application right matters, particularly where the prosecution opposes bail or the accused must establish exceptional reasons for release. Our criminal lawyers can advise and represent clients in the courts throughout Western Australia, including for contested bail applications, applications involving exceptional reasons, and applications following an earlier refusal of bail.