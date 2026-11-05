Vietnam’s Carbon Credits And Carbon Trading: New Rules Bring Project Approvals Closer To Investors

Vietnam is taking another practical step towards developing its domestic carbon market. Decree No. 396/2026/ND-CP, issued on 26 October 2026 and effective from 12 December 2026, decentralises important carbon project procedures to provincial authorities. For investors, developers and businesses seeking to monetise emission reductions, the reform creates an opportunity to prepare projects around a more locally administered approval process. (vanban.chinhphu.vn⁠)

The commercial significance lies in bringing administrative responsibility closer to project implementation. Investors who combine credible emission reductions with sound documentation, clear contractual rights and effective provincial coordination will be better positioned to turn potential carbon revenues into an investable proposition.

What changes for investors?

For projects under Vietnam’s domestic carbon credit exchange and offsetting mechanism, the amended framework assigns key decisions to the Chairman of the relevant provincial People’s Committee. These include project registration and adjustment, changes in project participants, cancellation of registration and issuance of carbon credits. Applications may be submitted through provincial public administration service centres, by post or through designated national digital channels. (datafiles.chinhphu.vn⁠)

From an investment perspective, this could make coordination with local project approvals and implementation more practical. Actual efficiency will depend on administrative capacity, technical assessment and the quality of each application.

A well-prepared investor should therefore establish the applicable approval route early, identify the responsible provincial authority and ensure that the project’s technical, environmental and commercial documentation tells a consistent story.

Clearer procedural steps support better planning

The registration dossier includes a project design document, monitoring plan and sustainable development plan. The procedure provides for an initial validity check within three working days and a 22-working-day public consultation stage. Projects spanning several provinces require coordination and agreement among the relevant provincial authorities. Further appraisal and assessment follow before approval. (datafiles.chinhphu.vn⁠)

These stages give investors a more useful basis for preparing development schedules. They also demonstrate why the public consultation period should never be presented as the total approval timeline.

Similarly, the ten-working-day decision period for credit issuance begins after receipt of the relevant authorities’ opinions. It does not represent the entire period from initial application to issued credits. Issuance requires supporting monitoring, verification and sustainable development documentation. (datafiles.chinhphu.vn⁠)

For financing purposes, development milestones should distinguish between application preparation, registration, monitoring, verification, issuance and receipt of sale proceeds. Each stage carries a different execution risk.

Carbon credits need a commercial structure from the outset

The reform strengthens the case for reviewing potential carbon projects now. Investors can assess whether proposed emission reductions have an applicable crediting methodology, whether reliable data can be collected and whether expected revenues justify development and verification costs.

However, a project’s financial value depends on more than its technical potential. Before committing capital, investors should establish:

Who holds the underlying project rights and the contractual entitlement to resulting credits.

Who funds development, monitoring and verification.

How credit volumes, delivery obligations and sale proceeds are allocated.

What happens if registration, issuance or delivery is delayed.

Which market and buyer requirements the credits must satisfy.

These questions are particularly important where several parties contribute land, technology, financing or operational expertise. Clear agreements at the beginning can reduce disputes when credits become commercially valuable.

For buyers, due diligence should connect every delivery obligation to identifiable project documentation and an appropriate registration and issuance pathway. For developers, purchase agreements should reflect realistic issuance assumptions and manageable remedies for underdelivery.

Domestic approval and international trading require separate analysis

Investors should distinguish participation in Vietnam’s domestic mechanism from eligibility for a particular international market or transaction.

A domestic project approval alone does not establish unrestricted export rights, acceptance under an overseas compliance system or eligibility for a transaction requiring government authorisation or a corresponding adjustment. Those issues require separate analysis under the applicable rules and transaction structure.

The practical starting point is to identify the intended buyer and permitted end use before selecting the project’s registration and commercial strategy. This helps avoid developing credits whose characteristics do not match the target market.

Forest carbon follows a dedicated framework

The Decree expressly directs domestic forest carbon project registration, adjustment, cancellation and credit issuance procedures to Decree No. 180/2026/ND-CP on forest carbon sequestration and storage services. (baochinhphu.vn⁠)

Investors considering forest carbon opportunities should therefore structure their review around that dedicated framework. Particular attention should be given to forest and land rights, the authority of counterparties, benefit sharing, monitoring responsibilities and the allocation of long-term delivery risks.

Preparing for the new framework

The period before 12 December 2026 offers a useful preparation window. Investors can screen project opportunities, confirm the applicable mechanism, engage suitable technical specialists and develop a coordinated legal and commercial roadmap.

The strongest projects will combine measurable climate benefits with enforceable rights, credible monitoring and realistic routes to market. Provincial administration may help bring the process closer to investors; disciplined project preparation will determine whether that opportunity translates into sustainable returns.

Duane Morris Vietnam can assist investors, project developers and buyers with regulatory assessment, project structuring, due diligence, provincial engagement and the negotiation of carbon credit investment and offtake arrangements.