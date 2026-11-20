Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) is now accepting applications for registration of new chemicals in Vietnam. This marks an important step in the implementation of the country’s chemical management framework and provides businesses with an administrative channel to initiate the registration process for new chemicals.

Delayed Implementation of Registration of New Chemicals

The new chemical registration procedure was formally established under Decree No. 26/2026/ND-CP dated January 17. 2026, elaborating on the Law on Chemicals 2025 with regard to the management of chemical activities and dangerous chemicals in products and goods (Decree 26). Decree 26 took effect from the date of issuance, and expressly designated the MOIT as the competent authority responsible for receiving and appraising applications for new chemical registration. However, although the legal framework and relevant registration requirements were already in place upon the effectiveness of Decree 26, the practical implementation of the procedure remained unclear until well into 2026, leaving applicants with no available pathway to apply for registration.

MOIT Kicks Off Procedure for New Chemical Registration

The administrative procedure for new chemical registration has now been published on the National Public Service Portal, and the MOIT is receiving registration dossiers through the prescribed submission channels. Accordingly, businesses now have an established administrative channel through which to submit their applications and proceed with the new chemical registration process in accordance with Decree 26.

To apply for registration, applicants are required to prepare a complete application dossier and submit it by post; directly to the MOIT at its office in Hanoi; or online via the National Public Service Portal.

For online submissions, businesses can access the relevant administrative procedure through the National Public Service Portal at this link.

The procedures for new chemical registration, including dossier requirements and the applicable assessment timeline, will be carried out in accordance with the provisions of Decree 26.

Impact on Businesses

The commencement of acceptance of new chemical registration applications by the MOIT is an important development in the implementation of Vietnam’s chemical regulatory framework. Businesses planning to introduce new chemicals into the Vietnamese market should take into account the applicable registration procedures and assessment timeline, and prepare the required documentation in advance to avoid potential delays in their business and importation plans.

Companies are encouraged to monitor further regulatory guidance from the MOIT and the Vietnam Chemicals Agency (VINACHEMIA) regarding the implementation of new chemical registration procedures.