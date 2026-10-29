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ARTICLE · 29 OCTOBER 2026

The Conference That Wasn't: A Fake Biotech Event Shows How Your Employees Might Let Ransomware In Through Your Front Door

Foley Hoag LLP
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Cybercriminals created an elaborate fake biotech conference website to lure industry professionals into downloading malware through seemingly legitimate speaking and sponsorship invitations. The sophisticated scheme used AI-generated content, fake advisory boards featuring real scientists' names, and a polished event site to make phishing emails appear credible, demonstrating how modern social engineering attacks exploit professional networking opportunities.

United StatesTechnology
Colin Zick
Colin Zick
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We are all deluged with invitations to industry conferences. As a recent report in the Boston Business Journal shows, that deluge makes such an invitation a very effective lure that leads to malware.

On October 11, 2026, the Boston Business Journalreported that a website promoting a "BioTold 2026" event, billed as a Boston biotech conference, is in fact a front for cybercriminals trying to trick industry professionals into downloading malware. This story holds lessons for every organization whose employees use email and sign up for conferences (in other words, everyone in your workforce).

What Happened

The threat actor created a BioTold event website. (The site is still active as of this writing, https://biotold.com/, but please do not sign up!) That website advertises a two-day, first-time conference on November 5 and 6 at the Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, built around working biotech practitioners sharing "real, first-person stories from their work.; The website lists an opening keynote by world-famous Harvard geneticist George Church, sponsorships from Thermo Fisher Scientific and other well-known companies, and an advisory board of leading scientists from institutions like the Broad Institute. The website even has a privacy policy. But according to the cybersecurity firm Proofpoint, there is no conference. I checked with the Omni, and they confirm that the event “is not affiliated with their hotel” and are looking into it.


When the Business Journal reached out to those listed on the BioTold website, most of the listed sponsors, advisers, and speakers said they had never heard of the supposed conference and were not involved with it. A Wyss Institute spokesperson confirmed that George Church is not speaking at BioTold; he is instead speaking at a real conference at Boston’s Hynes Convention Center. Representatives for listed advisers and sponsors also denied any affiliation.

The BioTold site offers tickets ($149 early-bird, $299 general admission) and sponsorships from $5,000 to $25,000. But scamming people out of ticket revenue is apparently not the ultimate goal of the fraud here. Proofpoint says the group behind the site, which it tracks as “TA586,” sends email invitations to speak at or sponsor the event, and the website exists to make those invitations seem legitimate, so recipients feel comfortable clicking on them. People who expressed interest in speaking or sponsoring were then sent a different URL leading to a malware download. Proofpoint describes TA586 as an "initial access broker for ransomware.”

How to Spot a Scheme Like This

The BioTold site is elaborate and convincing, with pages detailing the venue, programming, speakers, and schedule. But there were warning signs:

  • The pitch was unexpected. When you see an email, ask: "Is this something I was expecting?"
  • It plays on emotion. Cybercriminals exploit excitement or fear; here, it was the excitement of a unique conference opportunity.
  • The "team" did not look right. The site was AI-generated and featured a fake team of "biotech industry professionals," several in stylish hats and one with a cat on his shoulder.
  • Big names, no confirmation. The famous speakers, advisers, and sponsors had never heard of the event. And may speaking slots were still open, with less than a month until the conference.
  • The link changed. Interested recipients were sent to a URL different from the conference website.
  • It sounded too good to be true. An event marketing itself as "the conference we always wished existed" may not exist at all.

The life sciences sector is a growing target for these kinds of fronts; Nature recently reported on sham scientific societies that sell memberships and awards to early-career researchers.

What Every Business Should Do Now

The BioTold scheme targeted biotech, but the playbook works in any industry. Here are practical steps to keep your employees from taking the bait:

  1. Train employees to pause on unsolicited opportunities. Speaking invitations, job offers, and awards are classic lures; build "stop and verify" into your phishing training.
  2. Require independent verification. Teach employees to confirm an event through a trusted third party, such as a known participant, or by calling the organizer using contact information they find themselves, not information in the email.
  3. Check the domain. Show employees how to look up a website's registration and see whether it has a long presence or was just created.
  4. Do a quick search. See whether authoritative sources and real people are actually talking about the event or company.
  5. Do not engage with questionable sites. Instruct employees not to email or interact with a suspicious site, and route takedown efforts through IT or security, which can contact the domain host or registrar.
  6. Make reporting easy and blame-free. Anyone who has interacted with a suspicious invitation should tell your IT team right away. Fast reporting is what stops an "initial access" infection from becoming a ransomware event or can mitigate the harm from a mistaken click.
  7. Give a heads-up to the people most likely to be targeted. Scientists, executives, and business development staff, the people who get speaking and sponsorship requests, should hear about schemes like BioTold specifically.
  8. Review your incident response plan. Make sure it covers what happens when an employee clicks: who to call, how to isolate the device, and when to bring in counsel to evaluate notification and other legal obligations.

The Bottom Line

BioTold is a reminder that today's phishing does not always look like phishing. With AI making it cheap to build polished, realistic fronts, the best defense remains a well-trained employee who stops and asks whether the opportunity is real before clicking. Like the old saying, “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

To view Foley Hoag's Security, Privacy and The Law Blog please click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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