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PODCAST · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Episode 7: Part 1 – Inside Today’s Cyber Threats: Perspectives From Former FBI Leaders (Podcast)

Wiley Rein
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Cyber threats are no longer isolated incidents affecting a single company. Today’s attacks are often part of sophisticated campaigns by nation-state actors and organized criminal enterprises— with consequences that can extend across industries, critical infrastructure, and the broader economy.

United StatesTechnology
Pamela L. Signorello
Pamela L. Signorello

 

Cyber threats are no longer isolated incidents affecting a single company. Today’s attacks are often part of sophisticated campaigns by nation-state actors and organized criminal enterprises— with consequences that can extend across industries, critical infrastructure, and the broader economy.

In this episode of The Cyber Periscope, Pam Signorello sits down with colleagues Lyn Brown and Erin Joe, two former senior FBI officials who collectively spent more than 50 years investigating matters of national security and overseeing thousands of cyber investigations. As members of Wiley’s Privacy, Cyber & Data Governance Practice, Lyn and Erin now work alongside companies as they prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents, bringing a rare perspective to the evolving threats posed by ransomware, nation-state cyber operations, AI-enabled attacks, North Korean remote IT worker schemes, and supply chain compromises.

Why should business leaders think beyond individual incidents and adopt a "campaign mindset" toward cyber risk? Find out in this episode of The Cyber Periscope.

The Pratt's Privacy & Cybersecurity Law Report article referenced in this episode is available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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