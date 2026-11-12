(Ep. 55) Deserve To Win Podcast: Mav.AI Founder Matthew Black Says AI Revolutionary AND Overhyped! (Video)

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Mav AI is the favorite AI tool of insurance agents coast to coast and the founder of Mav-- Matthew Black--is a guy who really gets it.

Matthew joins Deserve to Win Ep. 55 to give his views on where AI is really useful, and where it is badly overhyped. The distinction is critical for any successful AI deployment strategy.

Matthew talks about how he created Mav--it has everything to do with Lending Tree actually-- and why the platform is SOLELY focused on insurance sales and how is focus on a single vertical is a massive differentiator for them.

You're going to love his take on AI use cases-- when does it make sense and what is it "moronic" to use AI? Y

You will love his take-- along with this philosophy of strong opinions that are loosely held, allowing data to drive decision making despite any opinions his leadership team may walk in with.

Overall this guy is brilliant and he really provides some great thoughts on the future of AI but also on the realities of running a call center here and now-- and why top performers will always be the backbone of call centers.

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