Leading AI companies are now going public at historic valuations, some exceeding $1 trillion. Few industries have ever accumulated so much value so quickly, or so visibly. Yet the U.S. tax system still rests largely on taxing human labor (roughly 75% of federal tax revenue) and Social Security, which depends almost exclusively on payroll taxes, is projected to deplete its Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) trust fund by 2032. As AI transforms the workforce and the way economic value is created, policymakers are increasingly examining solutions to this soon near-term problem and whether existing tax structures are equipped for an AI-driven economy.

This article is the first installment in The Taxation of AI, our multipart series exploring how the rapid proliferation and integration of artificial intelligence is challenging long-standing tax frameworks. Part I examines why AI has become a growing source of concern for the U.S. tax system and the policy debates beginning to take shape.

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