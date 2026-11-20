In 2024, the District of Columbia’s Fiscal Year 2025 Budget Support Act included a new statute titled the “Combined Reporting Amendment Act of 2024.” That amendment provided simply “[f]or tax years beginning after December 31, 2025, a combined group of entities will be treated as one taxpayer for purposes of sourcing unitary receipts… regardless of whether a member has nexus with the District of Columbia.” In his November 17, 2026, report to the Council of the District of Columbia, Chairman Mendleson explained that while the law “purported to transition the District to the Finnigan method for tax years beginning after December 31, 2025, it lacked sufficient detail to effectuate the transition.” Consequently, Chairman Mendleson proposed Bill 26-708 to “fully complete the transition from the Joyce method to the Finnigan method.”

Bill 26-708, titled the “Combined Reporting Amendment Act of 2026,” accomplishes the shift to Finnigan and then some. As the Council on State Taxation pointed out in a September 30, 2026, Letter to the Council, the statute “subject[s] all U.S. source income to taxation by the District and specifically override[s] tax treaties, thereby taxing income that the federal government and the majority of states do not tax.” Thus, under the guise of adopting Finnigan, the statute appears to have overridden the “effectively connected income” standard. While the statute permits a water’s-edge election, “a member that earns more than 20 percent of its income, directly or indirectly, from intangible property or service-related activities that are deductible against the apportionable income of other members of the combined group, shall include the related income and the apportionment factors[.]” In addition to COST’s letter to the Council, the Global Business Alliance testified in favor of amending these provisions so that treaty-protected income remain protected in the District.

In his November report, Chairman Mendelson explained that the statute is based on the Multistate Tax Commission’s model statute, and “the water’s edge tax base is intended to be as broad as possible so that it more accurately reflects the economic activity of a unitary business.” The Chairman’s report goes on to explain that excluding such treaty-protected income would reduce revenue, negatively affecting the District’s budget. As such, the changes to the income of foreign members of a combined group remain in the Bill.

The Bill had its final reading on November 17 and passed unanimously. It will now proceed for mayoral and congressional review before becoming law.

The District is not alone in its shift from Joyce to Finnigan. For tax years ending on or after December 31, 2025, Illinois taxpayers must now use the Finnigan approach. Colorado (beginning on or after January 1, 2022), Vermont (beginning on or after January 1, 2023), and New Jersey (for periods ending on or after July 31, 2023) have also recently shifted to Finnigan.

At the same time, the Finnigan rule is starting to show cracks. Most recently, in Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., the Massachusetts Appellate Tax Board held that the application of the Finnigan adjustments violated the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution because it had the “effect of imposing a tax on the entirety of income that P.L. 86-272 states to be immune from taxation[.]”

A recent New York Division of Tax Appeals determination also confounds the application of the Finnigan rule and the unitary business principle generally. Although not based on the Finnigan rule per se, in the Matter of the Petition of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. and Subs., the New York Division of Tax Appeals denied the taxpayer’s application of the corporation franchise tax qualified emerging technology company (QETC) preferential rate of 5.5%. Although the receipts of the combined group exceeded the 50% threshold to qualify as a QETC, the administrative law judge held that each member of the combined group was required to meet the 50% threshold for the entire group to qualify as a QETC. Although the combined group was treated as a single taxpayer for corporation franchise tax purposes, and New York uses the Finnigan rule for calculating New York receipts, separate accounting of QETC status was required for purposes of determining whether the QETC rate applied. And if any member fails the QETC test, the entire group is denied the QETC rate. The taxpayer filed an exception with the Tax Appeals Tribunal on June 8, 2026, and that appeal remains pending.

About 10 states still employ the Joyce rule. In some of those states, we have seen either legislative or executive attempts to undermine the application of the rule. With this new tranche of states adopting Finnigan, it appears inevitable that more state tax controversy will begin to focus on the application of the rule.