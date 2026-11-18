The IRS recently issued a Private Letter Ruling allowing a taxpayer to change its federal tax classification from a disregarded entity to an association taxable as a corporation despite the general 60-month restriction on entity classification changes.

Under Treasury Regulation §301.7701-3(c)(1)(iv), businesses that elect to change their federal tax classification generally cannot make another election for 60 months after the effective date of the prior election. However, the IRS may permit an earlier change if more than 50% of the entity’s ownership interests are held by new owners who did not own interests at the time of the prior election.

According to PLR 202642010:

Date 3 (redacted): A series of transactions concluded, resulting in a change of more than 50% of the taxpayer’s ownership interests.

June 9, 2026: The taxpayer submitted its request to the IRS to change its classification from a disregarded entity to an association taxable as a corporation, effective as of Date 3.

July 20, 2026: The IRS issued its ruling consenting to the change.

October 16, 2026: The ruling was publicly released.

The taxpayer requested that its new tax classification be effective retroactively to the date the ownership change was completed, rather than the date the IRS approved the request. The IRS granted the request, allowing the taxpayer to make the election retroactively by filing Form 8832 under Revenue Procedure 2009-41 and attaching a copy of the ruling. This is notable because an election is ordinarily effective no more than 75 days before it is filed. Because the actual ownership-change date is redacted, it is undetermined how many days or months before the June 9 request the change occurred.

Although private letter rulings apply only to the requesting taxpayer and cannot be cited as precedent, this ruling shows potential flexibility for businesses undergoing significant ownership changes. Businesses considering restructuring or changes in ownership should evaluate whether an early entity classification election may be available and beneficial for federal tax purposes and should consult counsel before acting.