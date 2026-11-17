ARTICLE · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
Why Businesses Need To Know About The Voluntary Classification Settlement Program
Explore more from Fox Rothschild LLP
Fox Rothschild LLP
Contributor
Fox Rothschild LLPView firm profile
Elizabeth K. Blickley and Adam R. Young co-authored the Accounting Today article, "Why Businesses Need to Know About the Voluntary Classification Settlement Program." View the full article.
United StatesTax
Elizabeth K. Blickley and Adam R. Young co-authored the Accounting Today article, "Why Businesses Need to Know About the Voluntary Classification Settlement Program." View the full article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.