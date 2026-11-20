Wisconsin property tax bills will be mailed in mid-December, with the first installment due on or before January 31, 2027. For many owners, the bill is the first time the cost of a high assessment becomes real. Unfortunately, by the time the bill arrives, the opportunity to challenge the 2026 assessment has passed. The objection deadlines come months earlier in the local Board of Review process.

The bill is still a useful prompt. It is never too early to plan for 2027, and the facts that will matter most are the ones in place on January 1, 2027.

Two things to do now: 1) pay your bills on time, especially if you have a pending claim; and 2) begin documenting the state of your property as of January 1, 2027.

Key Dates

Mid-December 2026 2026 property tax bills are issued. Taxes are paid in arrears, so the bill reflects the January 1, 2026 assessment. January 1, 2027 Assessment date for 2027. Real property is assessed based on its status and value on this date. On or before Jan. 31, 2027 First installment due, or payment in full. Installment schedules vary by municipality, so confirm the dates on your bill. January 31 is a Sunday; plan to pay by Friday, January 29. Late Spring through Summer 2027 Municipalities begin the 2027 assessment cycle: assessment notices, Open Book and Board of Review. There is no statewide schedule, and each municipality sets its own dates, so watch your mail carefully. Board of Review Deadline Set locally. Missing the deadline to object means the 2027 assessment stands and the issue is pushed out another full year.

If you have a pending claim, pay tax from bill on time

A claim for an excessive assessment, and any later circuit-court action, may not be filed or maintained unless the tax or authorized installment was timely paid. A late payment can end an otherwise strong case, whatever the merits. A missed first installment also makes the unpaid balance delinquent, with interest and penalties.

If you objected to your 2026 assessment, confirm with counsel which claim deadlines remain open, including a January 31 filing date for certain claims. If a tenant or property manager pays the taxes, confirm in advance who is responsible and that you will receive proof of payment. Keep receipts and confirmations for every payment.

Plan for 2027: Document the property as of January 1, 2027

Real property is assessed annually based on its status and value on January 1. Capturing the facts as of that date, while they are fresh, builds the record you will need if you decide to object. Consider assembling:

Use and condition: Physical condition, occupancy, vacancy and any construction, renovation or capital projects underway or completed.

Physical condition, occupancy, vacancy and any construction, renovation or capital projects underway or completed. Leases and income: A current rent roll, lease terms, concessions and actual income and expenses, or any appraisal or lender reporting.

A current rent roll, lease terms, concessions and actual income and expenses, or any appraisal or lender reporting. Sale and market evidence: Purchase agreements, financing terms, listings, offers, broker reports and marketing materials, with any unusual concessions or allocations noted.

Purchase agreements, financing terms, listings, offers, broker reports and marketing materials, with any unusual concessions or allocations noted. Responsibility for notices: Who owns the property of record, who receives the assessor's mail and who has authority to act for the owner.

Assessors may also request income and expense information before year-end. Failing to provide requested information can impair your right to object when certain statutory conditions apply. However, assessors often request this information before you are statutorily required to provide it. Because every situation is unique, contact your Reinhart attorney to determine whether you must comply with a particular request or assessor-imposed deadline.

Watch the mail from late spring through summer

Municipal assessments and Boards of Review begin in late spring and run through summer. Wisconsin has no single statewide objection date, so the schedule depends on your municipality. Calendar the assessment notice, Open Book, notice of intent, objection and first Board of Review meeting as soon as you learn of them. Written or oral notice of intent is due at least 48 hours before the first meeting, and the objection form must be filed on time.

Milwaukee, Madison and Kenosha add a Board of Assessors step with its own deadline. Make sure assessment mail is routed to someone who will act on it and bring counsel in early.