Data centers are one of the most consequential political topics in the United States. Concerns over data center development and energy usage were major factors in the mid-term elections. There were at least 50 local ballot measures related to data centers in 13 states: Arkansas, California, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, and Wisconsin. In nearly every initiative, a majority of voters favored greater limits on data center development. In a CBS exit poll, 76 percent of voters said they would oppose the construction of a new data center in their community.

The 120th Congress will open with new and large Democratic majorities in both the House and Senate. Many of these newly elected Members campaigned against the expansion of data centers. However, the newly elected Democrat Members of Congress are not fully aligned on how to approach data center-related policies and stakeholders should be prepared to advocate on these tax policy proposals with these differences of opinion among Members in mind.

One of the campaign themes that emerged late in the election timeline were several proposals that would implement significant, negative changes to the tax environment for data centers. This Legal Update summarizes several key proposals, several of which have bipartisan support.

Summary of Data Center Tax Proposals

Proposals that Impose New Excise Taxes on Data Centers

Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), who will become the Chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, the Committee with jurisdiction over tax policy, has introduced draft legislation that would impose an excise tax on data center gross revenue. The rate of the excise tax is “to be determined” and the legislation proposes a higher rate for data centers utilized by hyperscalers. Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) has introduced legislation that would impose an excise tax equal to the value of any tax or other financial incentive provided to a data center by a state or local government. Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has published a policy white paper that proposes a 10% excise tax on data center gross revenue.

Proposals that Prohibit Data Centers from Claiming Bonus Depreciation

The proposals noted above by Senators Wyden, Moreno, and Gallego would prohibit data centers from using bonus (100%) depreciation. In addition, legislation introduced by 30 House Democrats and legislation introduced by Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) would also prohibit data centers from using bonus depreciation. Generally, these proposals would classify property used in data centers as property that does not qualify for bonus depreciation. Senator Warner’s proposal would allow data centers to continue to utilize bonus depreciation if the data center met a sufficiently robust LEED certification.

Proposals that Prohibit Data Centers from Utilizing Opportunity Zones

The proposals noted above by Senators Wyden, Moreno, Gallego and the House Democrats would prohibit data centers from qualifying for Opportunity Zone benefits. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) has proposed a similar prohibition on data center use of Opportunity Zone benefits. These proposals would accomplish this prohibition in different ways but all have the same functional outcome.

Other Proposals

Senator Wyden’s draft legislation would also limit data center access to REITs and the R&D tax credit.

Outlook for Data Center Tax Policies

The new Democrat majorities in Congress believe that they have a mandate to target data centers including by making significant, negative changes in tax policy for data centers. At the same time it will take time for the new Congress to get organized. The first action item Members will take is to reintroduce the legislation described above in the new Congress. The number of proposals and Members supporting them is likely to increase. Congress will almost certainly hold hearings on data centers and tax policy. The proposals described above should be considered a starting point for legislation targeting the tax treatment of data centers, and other proposals and policies will certainly be proposed as well. For example, proposals to limit interest deductibility or other tax benefits could be proposed as well.

Because some of these proposals have bipartisan support, it is very possible that these proposals could gain momentum. While enactment as standalone legislation is unlikely, Congress could fold such legislation into other major must-pass legislative vehicles. For example, Congress needs to reauthorize the bipartisan infrastructure and highway spending program. To do so, Congress needs to find over $100 billion in additional revenue to pay for the infrastructure spending. Also, sometime in the second half of 2027, Congress will need to raise the statutory debt limit, and Congress may try to leverage that vote to include other policies, particularly those that raise new revenue and could be dedicated to the reduction in the national debt. Additionally, a number of important tax policies originally enacted in the One Big Beautiful Bill, such as “no tax on tips” and “no tax on overtime,” expire at the end of 2028. The President’s desire to ensure the extension of these policies could spur a broad tax policy negotiation that could become a vehicle for some of these data center tax proposals.

Further, House Democrats are considering establishing a select committee on artificial intelligence which could be modeled on the House Select Committee on China with subpoena power, its own staff, its own budget, and created by a full House vote. If a select committee on AI and data centers is modeled after the China Select Committee, it could become a launching pad for tax proposals. Many of the anti-China tax credit eligibility criteria that were included in the One Big Beautiful Bill traced their origins to the work of the China Select Committee. Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) appears to be the frontrunner to chair this new select committee. Representative Lieu holds a degree in computer science and has said that the United States must continue building AI data centers to stay globally competitive with countries like China, warning that blocking construction locally would simply push the infrastructure abroad. However, he noted that development must be done thoughtfully with an emphasis on expanding renewable energy to handle rising power and water demands.

The Congressional calendar gives stakeholders some time to get organized and engaged on influencing the design and consideration of these proposals. However, that time is not infinite, and stakeholders should be engaging now to maximize their odds of success.