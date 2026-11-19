Key Takeaways:

The Maryland Tax Court struck down the state’s digital advertising tax, finding that it violated federal law and the U.S. Constitution.

Companies that paid the tax are entitled to refunds, plus interest, while the decision remains in effect.

The ruling could have broader implications for states that have enacted or are considering similar digital taxes.

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The Maryland Tax Court has struck down the state’s digital advertising tax, finding that it violated both the Internet Tax Freedom Act and the U.S. Constitution. The court also ordered Maryland to refund, with interest, taxes that had been paid under the law (Apple Inc. v. Comptroller, No. 23-DA-00-0456 (2026)).

Maryland was the first state in the U.S. to implement a tax specifically targeting digital advertising. The tax applied to companies with at least $100 million in annual worldwide gross revenue and at least $1 million in revenue from digital advertising services in Maryland. It applied to tax years beginning after December 31, 2020.

Under the law, the tax rate imposed on Maryland digital advertising revenue increased based on a company’s worldwide annual gross revenue:

2.5% for companies with global annual gross revenue of $100 million to $1 billion

for companies with global annual gross revenue of $100 million to $1 billion 5% for companies with global annual gross revenue greater than $1 billion to $5 billion

for companies with global annual gross revenue greater than $1 billion to $5 billion 7.5% for companies with global annual gross revenue greater than $5 billion to $15 billion

for companies with global annual gross revenue greater than $5 billion to $15 billion 10% for companies with global annual gross revenue greater than $15 billion

That tiered structure ultimately played a central role in the court’s decision. The Maryland Tax Court agreed with taxpayers that tying the applicable tax rate to a company’s global earnings, rather than its level of activity within Maryland, violated the Dormant Commerce and Due Process clauses by unconstitutionally penalizing business growth outside the state.

The court also addressed the distinction between digital and traditional advertising. Because digital and non-digital advertisements are similar, the court found that imposing a tax on digital advertising while excluding traditional advertising constituted unlawful discrimination against electronic commerce under the Internet Tax Freedom Act.

What the Decision Means for Your Business

As the first state to enact a digital advertising tax, Maryland has been closely watched by other jurisdictions considering or implementing digital tax regimes. The Tax Court’s rejection of Maryland’s approach could therefore have implications beyond the state, particularly for jurisdictions pursuing similar taxes.

The decision also creates an immediate consideration for companies that have already paid Maryland’s digital advertising tax. The state is expected to appeal the ruling. Unless and until the decision is overturned, however, companies that paid the tax are entitled to refunds of those amounts, along with related interest. Given Maryland’s tiered rate structure, some potential refund claims could total millions of dollars.