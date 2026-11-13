Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

The Tax Test On Cannabis Rescheduling And 280E

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Contributor
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Caplin & Drysdale was formed in 1964 by Mortimer M Caplin, who served as Commissioner of the...

View firm profile
Explore more from Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

A medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary operator in Illinois has filed a U.S. Tax Court petition challenging nearly $1.6 million in IRS assessments and penalties, marking one of the first publicly reported attempts to argue that federal marijuana rescheduling affects the application of Internal Revenue Code Section 280E. The case tests whether rescheduling changes tax treatment for prior years, potentially reshaping how cannabis businesses handle federal tax obligations.

United StatesTax
Carolyn Schenck
Carolyn Schenck
Author LinkedIn connections

Carolyn Schenck authored the article, "The Tax Test On Cannabis Rescheduling And 280E" published in Forbes on October 16, 2026.

Federal marijuana rescheduling has barely taken effect, and the cannabis industry is already testing how far the change reaches. One of the earliest publicly reported attempts comes from Illinois, where Terra Herbal Health LLC (Terra Herbal), a medical and adult-use dispensary operator, filed a U.S. Tax Court petition in June 2026 seeking a refund and penalty relief. The IRS previously assessed nearly $1 million in deficiencies and more than $580,000 in penalties for 2019 and 2020, partly tied to Internal Revenue Code Section 280E.

Terra Herbal’s challenge is notable not just for its size, but its timing. It is among the first publicly reported attempts to argue that rescheduling changes the application of Section 280E, potentially for prior tax years.​

For the full article, please visit Forbes' website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

GENIUS Act Crypto Tax Guide 2025-2026: What US Investors, Businesses, And Taxpayers Need To Know About The New Stablecoin Law, Form 1099-DA, And Digital Asset Regulation

The United States cryptocurrency regulatory landscape has undergone its most dramatic transformation in history. The signing of the GENIUS Act into law on July 18, 2025 — the first comprehensive federal crypto statute ever enacted — marks a before-and-after moment for American digital asset law.
United StatesTax
Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.
Rotfleisch & Samulovitch P.C.
Article

The First Round Of Saver’s Match Guidance Is Here

The Treasury Department and IRS have released Notice 2026-48, providing the first comprehensive guidance on SECURE 2.0's new Saver's Match program. This federal matching contribution for low- and moderate-income retirement savers introduces complex implementation challenges, including how to route taxpayer matches directly to retirement plans and IRAs. The Notice addresses eligibility requirements, income limits, contribution types, and delivery mechanisms while requesting public comments on operational app
United StatesTax
Groom Law Group, Chartered
Groom Law Group, Chartered
Article

California Expands Sales And Use Tax To SaaS And Certain Digital Products Starting 1 January 2027

California is implementing a major tax policy shift that will subject software-as-a-service, remotely accessed software, and digital products to sales and use tax beginning January 1, 2027. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration has proposed emergency regulations establishing sourcing rules, a $5 million threshold that shifts tax liability from retailers to purchasers, and key exemptions for custom software and certain service-based digital products.
United StatesTax
K&L Gates
K&L Gates
Article

Digital Asset Taxation Update

Republicans in the House have introduced draft legislation addressing digital asset taxation, covering mark-to-market accounting, wash sales, mining and staking rewards, and charitable contributions. Recent court cases and enforcement activity suggest these proposals could significantly reshape how cryptocurrency transactions are taxed and reported, though they stop short of providing a comprehensive framework or resolving whether digital assets are securities or commodities.
United StatesTax
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Article

SEC Proposes To Rescind Investment Adviser "Pay-to-Play" Rule

The Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed rescinding Rule 206(4)-5, the pay-to-play rule that has restricted political contributions by investment advisers since 2010. The proposal would eliminate automatic two-year compensation bans triggered by contributions exceeding $150 and shift responsibility for policing pay-to-play risk to individual adviser compliance programs.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Article

A Look Back: The Billy Carter Affair

In 1980, the Department of Justice pursued a civil action against William “Billy” Carter, brother of then-President Jimmy Carter, who had allegedly received payments from the Libyan government without registering under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (“FARA”). The matter soon raised questions about possible White House involvement, prompting a Senate investigation into Mr. Carter and his relations with Libya.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Article

Financier Worldwide Indepth Features Global Tax 2026

Clark Armitage and Jose Perez examine critical shifts in US international tax policy, including changes to GILTI and FDDEI regimes that fundamentally alter how multinational enterprises structure their operations. The analysis explores how political priorities around economic competitiveness are reshaping enforcement approaches and transfer pricing strategies for companies operating across borders.
United StatesTax
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered