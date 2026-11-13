ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026
The Tax Test On Cannabis Rescheduling And 280E
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Caplin & Drysdale was formed in 1964 by Mortimer M Caplin, who served as Commissioner of the...View firm profile
A medical and adult-use cannabis dispensary operator in Illinois has filed a U.S. Tax Court petition challenging nearly $1.6 million in IRS assessments and penalties, marking one of the first publicly reported attempts to argue that federal marijuana rescheduling affects the application of Internal Revenue Code Section 280E. The case tests whether rescheduling changes tax treatment for prior years, potentially reshaping how cannabis businesses handle federal tax obligations.
Carolyn Schenck authored the article, "The Tax Test On Cannabis Rescheduling And 280E" published in Forbes on October 16, 2026.
Federal marijuana rescheduling has barely taken effect, and the cannabis industry is already testing how far the change reaches. One of the earliest publicly reported attempts comes from Illinois, where Terra Herbal Health LLC (Terra Herbal), a medical and adult-use dispensary operator, filed a U.S. Tax Court petition in June 2026 seeking a refund and penalty relief. The IRS previously assessed nearly $1 million in deficiencies and more than $580,000 in penalties for 2019 and 2020, partly tied to Internal Revenue Code Section 280E.
Terra Herbal’s challenge is notable not just for its size, but its timing. It is among the first publicly reported attempts to argue that rescheduling changes the application of Section 280E, potentially for prior tax years.
For the full article, please visit Forbes' website.
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