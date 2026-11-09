IRS Publishes Increases To Exemptions And Exclusions For 2027

The IRS has released Rev. Proc. 2026-35, setting the increase in estate, gift and generation-skipping transfer (GST) tax exemption amounts for 2027. These increased estate, gift, and GST exemptions and exclusions may be applied to transfers made and estates of decedents dying in calendar year 2027. This advisory outlines key figures and planning points for clients to consider.

Key 2027 Figures

Item 2027 Amount Estate, gift, and GST exemption (per individual/married couple) $15,480,000 / $30,960,000 Gift tax annual exclusion (per donee) $20,000 Annual exclusion for gifts to a non-U.S.-citizen spouse $201,000 Special use valuation (§ 2032A) maximum reduction $1,500,000 §6166 deferred estate tax “2-percent portion” amount $2,010,000 Reporting threshold for gifts from foreign persons $21,240.31 Gifts and bequests from a covered expatriate taxed above $20,000 ABLE account annual contribution limit $20,000

Key Takeaways

Treat the exemption as an annual top-up . Because the exemption is adjusted for inflation each year, individuals who have already used their full transfer tax exemption have additional exemption available to them in 2027 for further gifting and a new GST exemption to allocate to existing dynasty or generation-skipping trusts.

. Because the exemption is adjusted for inflation each year, individuals who have already used their full transfer tax exemption have additional exemption available to them in 2027 for further gifting and a new GST exemption to allocate to existing dynasty or generation-skipping trusts. Maximize annual exclusion gifts . Gifts of $20,000 per donee ($40,000 with gift-splitting between married couples) remove assets and future growth from the estate without using exemption. A five-year 529 election permits front-loading 529 accounts with $100,000 per beneficiary ($200,000 per married couple).

. Gifts of $20,000 per donee ($40,000 with gift-splitting between married couples) remove assets and future growth from the estate without using exemption. A five-year 529 election permits front-loading 529 accounts with $100,000 per beneficiary ($200,000 per married couple). International families . Gifts to a non-citizen spouse up to $201,000 are excluded from gift tax. Gifts exceeding the increased exemption amount must be reported. U.S. recipients of gifts or bequests from covered expatriates may owe tax above $20,000.

. Gifts to a non-citizen spouse up to $201,000 are excluded from gift tax. Gifts exceeding the increased exemption amount must be reported. U.S. recipients of gifts or bequests from covered expatriates may owe tax above $20,000. Qualified small business stock. The §1202 exclusion is capped at $15,480,000 per taxpayer, and gifts of qualifying stock to family members or non-grantor trusts may increase the total exclusion available.

These figures reflect the Code as in effect on the release date of Rev. Proc. 2026-35 and may change if Congress takes action. Clients should consult with counsel to discuss the impacts of Rev. Proc. 2026-35, the impact of the midterm elections (if any) and strategies for tax-efficient estate planning.