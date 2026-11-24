ARTICLE · 24 NOVEMBER 2026
2027 Estate And Gift Tax Limits: Updated Exemptions And Exclusions
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act mandates annual adjustments to transfer tax limits based on cost-of-living changes, with significant increases taking effect in 2027. Understanding these inflation-adjusted figures is crucial for individuals and families engaged in estate planning and wealth transfer strategies. These updated thresholds impact gift tax exclusions, spousal transfers, and unified estate and gift tax exemptions.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provides for a number of tax figures to be adjusted annually to reflect cost‐of‐living adjustments based on the Consumer Price Index for the 12‐month period ending the previous August 31.
|2027 Transfer Limits
|Gift Tax Annual Exclusion
The annual amount that any individual donor may transfer to each individual donee that does not need to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service (a donor may transfer an unlimited amount to a spouse who is a U.S. citizen). In addition, the donor may make unlimited direct payments for medical and tuition expenses for each donee which will not count against the annual exclusion amount.
|2027 Amount
$20,000
2026 Amount
$19,000
|Gift Tax Annual Exclusion for Noncitizen Spouses
The annual amount that any individual donor may transfer to a noncitizen spouse donee that does not need to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service.
|2027 Amount
$201,000
2026 Amount
$194,000
|Unified Estate and Gift Tax Exemption Amount
The cumulative amount that any individual may transfer during lifetime (for gifts that do not qualify as annual exclusion gifts) and at death before being subject to federal gift and/or estate tax.
|2027 Amount
$15,480,000
2026 Amount
$15,000,000
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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.