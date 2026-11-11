What Meaningful AI Adoption Looks Like Inside A Law Firm (Podcast)

What does meaningful AI adoption look like inside a law firm, and how can dedicated innovation leadership help turn ideas into practice?

Axinn Managing Partner Jeny Maier and Chief Innovation Officer Rachael Philbin joined Ari Kaplan on his podcast Reinventing Professionals to explore these questions and more. In the episode “What Meaningful AI Adoption Looks Like Inside a Law Firm,” they discuss why now is the right time to invest in innovation leadership, the value of working alongside practicing lawyers to drive change, and what it takes to put AI to meaningful use.

Listen to the full episode on the Reinventing Professionals website.