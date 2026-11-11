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PODCAST · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

What Meaningful AI Adoption Looks Like Inside A Law Firm (Podcast)

Axinn LLP
Axinn LLP
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How can law firms move beyond experimentation to achieve meaningful AI adoption? Axinn's Managing Partner and Chief Innovation Officer share insights on building dedicated innovation leadership...

United StatesStrategy
Jeny M. Maier
Jeny M. Maier
Rachael Philbin
Rachael Philbin

What does meaningful AI adoption look like inside a law firm, and how can dedicated innovation leadership help turn ideas into practice?

Axinn Managing Partner Jeny Maier and Chief Innovation Officer Rachael Philbin joined Ari Kaplan on his podcast Reinventing Professionals to explore these questions and more. In the episode “What Meaningful AI Adoption Looks Like Inside a Law Firm,” they discuss why now is the right time to invest in innovation leadership, the value of working alongside practicing lawyers to drive change, and what it takes to put AI to meaningful use.

Listen to the full episode on the Reinventing Professionals website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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