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VIDEO · 03 NOVEMBER 2026

A Series Of Unfortunate Events? Verisk Analytics v. AccuLynx And Lessons Learned (Podcast)

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Verisk's $2.35 billion acquisition of AccuLynx faced unexpected FTC scrutiny, leading to a Delaware Court of Chancery ruling that prevented Verisk from abandoning the deal. Legal experts dissect the antitrust challenges, the FTC's novel "market reset" theory, and critical lessons for drafting merger agreements in an evolving regulatory landscape.

United StatesCorporate/Commercial Law
Jeny M. Maier
Jeny M. Maier

Verisk’s $2.35 billion acquisition of AccuLynx drew unexpected FTC scrutiny, eventually leading a court to reject Verisk’s attempt to walk away from the transaction. What went wrong, and what can deal teams learn from it?

Managing partner Jeny Maier and Brian Auricchio of Haug Partners speak with David Pearl of HSF Kramer on the Our Curious Amalgam podcast about the antitrust and contractual issues in Verisk Analytics v. AccuLynx. They discuss the FTC’s novel “market reset” theory, the Delaware Court of Chancery’s finding that Verisk’s own “willful conduct” prevented the deal from satisfying its HSR closing condition, and the distinction between “willful conduct” and “willful breach.” The conversation explores practical lessons for drafting merger agreements and assessing antitrust risk.

Watch below or on the Our Curious Amalgamwebsite.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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