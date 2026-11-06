The Missing Link in Healthcare Capital Projects: An Integrated Owner’s Perspective

Design and construction decisions cross many operational boundaries. Effective health system owner teams are called to orchestrate those while keeping the project focused on the strategic parameters that led to capital approval. By doing so, this helps identify decisions earlier, evaluate alternatives more completely, coordinate stakeholders more effectively, and maintain control over scope and investment priorities.

Bring ‘Translators’ Onboard to Bridge the Gaps Between Disciplines

Healthcare capital projects bring together clinicians, architects, contractors, facilities teams, equipment planners, vendors, and executive leaders, each approaching decisions through the lens of their own responsibilities and expertise. While each participant may be highly capable within their discipline, no single discipline is naturally accountable for seeing how every decision affects the broader enterprise. Owners can address this gap by intentionally incorporating “translators” into the project team, individuals with the experience and perspective to connect disciplines, challenge siloed assumptions, and trace the downstream implications of key decisions. These team members help ensure that decisions are evaluated not only for technical feasibility, but also for their impact on clinical operations, capital and operating costs, implementation, organizational strategy, and long-term flexibility. By creating this connective layer across disciplines, owners can make more integrated decisions and identify conflicts, unintended consequences, and alternative approaches before they become costly to resolve.

Establish Decision Guardrails ThatPreserve Strategic and Operational Intent as the Project Becomes More Detailed

A facility master plan reflects decisions about demand, service delivery, operational relationships, capacity, workflow, future flexibility, and investment priorities intended to support optimization, growth, efficiency, profitability, and access. As a project advances into design, however, teams can unintentionally shift their focus from why the project is being built to how the program fits within the building.

Owners can guard against this drift by establishing clear strategic and operational criteria against which consequential design decisions are tested throughout the design process. Rather than evaluating a design primarily on whether room quantities, square footages, and technical requirements have been accommodated, key decisions should be brought back around to the assumptions and outcomes established during planning:

Are we efficiently accommodating future demand?

How will the proposed layout affect clinical workflow?

Does the design preserve the operational relationships established in planning?

Will the solution introduce unnecessary construction?

Does it create an equipment, phasing, or enabling-work dependency?

Is the added cost delivering sufficient functional value?

Will the decision limit future adaptability?

By creating this consistent decision framework, owners can identify when design evolution is beginning to erode the original business case, operational model, or strategic objectives, and intervene while alternatives are still practical and affordable.

Bring aConstructive Skeptic toChallenge Solutions Before Cost Becomes Committed

We have all encountered the person who notices what others miss, who hears the proverbial “dog that did not bark.” When the group is converging around one path, this person has the ability to challenge the prevailing frame and identify an alternative that others may not have considered. Project teams may identify a construction response to a problem when a simpler planning, operational, or space-utilization response may be more advantageous. An out-of-the-box thinker on the team who can question the knee-jerk solution helps everyone test whether it meets cost, schedule, operational, and planning priorities before committing resources.

This is earlier and more strategic than value engineering after the fact. Once documents are complete, procurement has begun, or fieldwork is underway, the owner has fewer choices, and each change becomes more disruptive.

Effective cost management begins with disciplined questioning at the moment a solution is being brainstormed.

Extend the Owner’s Presence Without Diluting Authority

Health system leaders cannot attend every user-group meeting, design discussion, construction coordination call, and vendor conversation. Their absence, however, should not prevent the project from moving forward.

A designated delegate can extend the owner’s capacity by representing priorities that leadership has already established. This individual can resolve questions that fall within existing direction, gather the financial and schedule data to support decisions, and elevate issues that require formal authorization.

The delegate does not replace executive governance or independently redefine project direction. Instead, they create a structured decision pathway:

Resolve matters already addressed by established owner direction. Confirm that the project team has supplied the necessary cost, schedule, and operational information. Identify the risks and implications of the available alternatives. Elevate decisions that affect approved scope, budget, schedule, or strategy. Document leadership direction and communicate it back to the project team.

This allows a project to maintain momentum while preserving clear owner control.

Look Beyond the Primary Project Boundary

Major healthcare projects often generate activities outside the scope of work boundary line. Above-ceiling work, utility shutdowns, access changes, or construction sequencing may affect operations across the hospital. Adjacent departments may be impacted or need to relocate.

Owners can manage this risk by creating an early-screening process for adjacent impacts. When a need emerges outside the primary project boundary, the owner’s role is not to solve it alone, but to define the operational question, identify the departments affected, and engage the appropriate resource to develop a practical response.

This broader perspective helps ensure that work outside the primary project boundary does not become a hidden constraint on the overall program.

IncorporateStakeholder Input Without Losing Scope Discipline

A disciplined process distinguishes stakeholder input from owner authorization.

If the stakeholder considers a request essential, the issue should be elevated to executive leadership rather than becoming an informal scope commitment. This preserves stakeholder participation while reinforcing governance and budget discipline.

An intermediate step while considering stakeholder input is to make the implications of the request visible. What would the request cost? Would it affect schedule or phasing? Does it require additional space or infrastructure? Is it aligned with the project’s strategic objectives? Who has the authority to approve it?

The goal is not to suppress stakeholder ideas, but to ensure that consequential requests receive an intentional owner decision.

Turn Vendor Information Into Owner Decision Points

Equipment coordination provides a clear example of why integration matters in getting owners the decision-ready information that they need.

Vendors may communicate manufacturing lead times, drawing requirements, utility needs, or installation conditions. On their own, these inputs are not yet actionable for leadership. They become actionable only when connected to the construction schedule, design milestones, procurement process, site preparation, and installation sequence.

Owners do not need to manage every vendor detail directly, but they do need a process that converts vendor information into schedule-aware decision points. This may include requiring an equipment and procurement tracker, assigning a single party to reconcile vendor requirements with the project schedule, and establishing decision triggers for items that affect drawings, rough-in, site readiness, cost, or phasing.

For example, comparing anticipated equipment lead times with the construction schedule may reveal that an owner decision is needed within 30 to 60 days to protect the availability of drawings required for installation. Without that translation, the vendor input may remain buried in coordination discussions until it becomes a procurement delay, redesign issue, or field constraint.

A strong team translates separate inputs into a concise executive question: What must be decided, by whom, by when, and what happens if the decision is delayed?

Integration Is the Owner’s Strategic Advantage

When healthcare systems hire an owners’ representative, that role has historically served to monitor capital project execution with the primary objective of fulfilling governance requirements and keeping a project on budget and on schedule. But this traditional approach never appreciated the complexity and interconnectedness that design decisions inherently possess.

The defining value of the integrated project advisory services is the ability to recognize connections that may otherwise remain hidden: when a design issue may become a budget issue, when vendor information creates a schedule decision, when operational work requires broader coordination, and when a stakeholder request requires executive direction.

Organizations can strengthen that perspective by establishing:

Clear decision rights and escalation pathways

Traceability from the master plan into design

Early testing of alternatives against cost and operational value

Integrated oversight of enabling work and adjacent projects

Structured stakeholder engagement tied to scope governance

Schedule reviews that connect equipment, procurement, design, and construction

Decision packages that clearly state implications, deadlines, and required authority

When these practices are in place, leadership receives better information, project participants operate from a more connected understanding, and the organization is better positioned to preserve strategic intent throughout delivery.

Conclusion

Healthcare capital projects need an integrated owner’s perspective to help the owner identify decisions earlier, evaluate alternatives more completely, coordinate stakeholders more effectively, and maintain control over scope and investment priorities. It ensures that the project is delivered in a way that supports the organization’s original strategic and operational objectives.