Reasonable Control: Verification And Documentation Of Machine Assisted Work In Architectural Practice

Part I | The Condition Observed

1.1 Existing Conditions

AI has entered the ordinary work of architectural practice. Large language models (LLMs) draft specification sections from a firm’s master, summarize code provisions, screen submittals, and prepare responses to requests for information. They also draft the design narratives and construction-phase correspondence that may later become important in a dispute. Practitioners have taken up these tools task by task, often under the same deadline pressure that governs the rest of their work. Professional institutions have had to respond while that adoption was already under way.

AIA has issued professional guidance and a firm toolkit. NCARB has published an architectural regulatory position and model provisions; ICOR has issued cross-profession regulatory principles; and the NSPE Board of Ethical Review has addressed AI in an advisory engineering ethics opinion. Despite their different legal effect and professional scope, they share a practical concern: AI does not displace professional judgment or responsibility, and its output needs qualified human review appropriate to the work. The publications from AIA, NCARB, ICOR, and NSPE do not establish one nationally binding verification method for architects.

Insurance adds an immediate business reason to establish these controls. Professional liability insurers are examining how design firms use AI and manage its risks. A firm may be asked to explain how machine-assisted work is checked and provide evidence supporting that account. Firms should also review coverage with their brokers, including any exclusions affecting AI-assisted services. Verification and documentation can support the underwriting discussion; the policy’s terms govern coverage (§ 6.5).

For the architect reviewing a code study or specification, several questions remain. What constitutes verification? What should the check establish? What should the project record contain?

A defined method can answer those questions. A firm can evaluate it against its own jurisdictions, contracts, services, and risk profile before deciding whether and how to adopt it.

The concern is straightforward: AI has not altered the architect’s standard of care — it has created new ways to breach it. When production outruns review, a firm can issue material machine-assisted content without having verified it or recorded how it was checked.

1.2 The Inspection Before the Failure

Forensic practice begins after something has gone wrong. A forensic architect works through the project record to reconstruct how a deficiency entered the instruments of service, who had the duty to catch it, and what a reasonably prudent professional would have done differently. The documents may have looked complete when they were sealed, but what matters later is how they were prepared and reviewed.

The same discipline can guide the architect’s review before work is issued. This paper moves from the risks of machine-assisted work to practical methods for managing them. Part I identifies the risks. Part II sets out seven principles. Part III examines research on AI and professional judgment. Part IV applies the principles to architectural tasks. Part V explains the verification record. Part VI considers its role in disputes. Part VII addresses implementation in firms of different sizes. Part VIII defines the Guide’s scope and use.

1.3 What the Seal Attests

The measure of an architect’s conduct is the standard of care: the skill and diligence that a reasonably prudent architect would exercise under similar circumstances. It is a technology-neutral measure. It does not ask what instrument produced a drawing; it asks whether the professional responsible for it exercised the judgment the public is entitled to rely upon. The seal is that reliance made physical: a licensed individual’s personal attestation of responsible control over the instruments of service, given under the authority of a license the state can revoke.

Licensing jurisdictions define responsible control differently. Across the provisions discussed here, the architect needs both authority over the work and enough professional knowledge to direct, evaluate, coordinate, and take responsibility for it. This paper uses Reasonable Control to name a proposed method of verification and documentation for machine-assisted architectural work. The method is intended to help architects exercise and demonstrate responsible control, the professional obligation described in applicable licensing law. Its requirements vary by jurisdiction, and adopting this method does not by itself establish compliance with those requirements or satisfaction of the standard of care. It does not require the architect to perform every task personally or understand every internal operation of a tool. The architect should be able to test the output, recognize its limits, and withhold approval when confidence is not justified. The extent of review depends on how difficult the output is to check and what could happen if it is wrong. Licensing rules may require the architect to direct the work as it is produced, rather than review it only at the end. Accepting the output without evaluating it does not establish responsible control.

1.4 The Anatomy of a Failure

Consider a code study bound into a sealed permit set. It cites a building-code provision for the required fire-resistance rating of the structural frame. The provision does not exist in the adopted edition: the LLM has combined the base code with another jurisdiction’s amendment and presented the result confidently. The study is accepted under deadline. No protocol assigns anyone to trace the citation to the adopted edition, and no one does. The architect who seals the set sees the conclusion but never reads the provision. The set is permitted with the unverified conclusion still in the documents.

Months later, a plans examiner reviewing a revision, a contractor pricing a correction, or an expert investigating a dispute discovers the citation problem. The inquiry then follows a familiar course: how did the error enter the set, what review took place, and did the architect exercise reasonable care? In this example, no one traced the citation to the adopted code.

The missing procedure matters because it left that check unassigned. The evidence of the missed check, rather than the absence of a written procedure alone, establishes what happened.

The same problem can arise in a specification that cites a withdrawn standard, a submittal response issued under a reviewer’s stamp without qualified review, or a hastily drafted email that later becomes central to a dispute. These are familiar failures of professional review. Machine assistance changes how quickly the underlying work can be produced and released, making it more important to assign the check before the document leaves the office.

1.5 The Questions

Think about the last permit set your firm sealed. Which portions were machine-assisted? Who verified them, and against which adopted code edition, current standard, or product data? If a plans examiner asked for that record, could you produce it? The same question may come from your carrier at renewal or, after a dispute, from opposing counsel with the set on the table.

An architect may have reviewed the work carefully and still be unable to answer from the project file. A general instruction to review AI output leaves each person to decide what the review entails and what to retain. The firm needs a defined method for both.

If a dispute leads to a deposition, the questions become specific: What method did the firm use? Who applied it? What shows that the review occurred? A firm that adopted, followed, and documented a written method can answer from the record. Otherwise, staff may have to reconstruct decisions long after the work was issued, with missing records becoming another subject of inquiry.

A defined method helps a firm connect its account of responsible control to the work actually performed. It does not provide a safe harbor, guarantee against liability, or establish that professional obligations were satisfied.

A published method may become relevant when a firm adopts it, incorporates it into an agreement or policy, or when professional practice or a properly qualified witness recognizes it. Publication alone does not establish custom or the standard of care. Its significance depends on the jurisdiction, project, and evidence of implementation.

1.6 What Reasonably Prudent Now Means

An LLM can draft a specification section quickly. The architect still has to decide whether it belongs in this project, whether it works with adjacent systems, and whether its claims can be verified. A code summary presents the same problem: The adopted edition, local amendments, and project facts determine whether the conclusion is useful. As drafting becomes faster and less costly, that work of evaluation and coordination remains central to the architect’s contribution.

For a firm choosing to conform to this Guide, the questions are practical. Are machine-assisted tasks defined? Does an appropriately qualified professional verify material contributions against authoritative sources before reliance? Is confidential information protected? Can the project record show the decisions and checks that mattered? The method applies familiar elements of responsible control to the tools now in use; it does not propose new professional duties.

Verification tests whether the work is reliable; documentation shows how it was checked. A missing record does not prove that no review occurred, but it leaves the firm dependent on memory and reconstruction. Recording the contribution, test, source, verifier, and result as the work proceeds provides evidence proportionate to the work.

To view the full article please click here.