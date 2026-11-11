PODCAST · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
College Sport’s Billion-Dollar Transformation (Podcast)
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U.S. college sport is being rewritten in real time.
Student athletes are earning millions. Private capital is entering the game. And U.S. colleges are rethinking how they operate, compete, and generate revenue.
In this episode, Nicholas Lord, founder and CEO of NOCAP Sports, sits down with Jonny Gray to explore what this transformation means for the business of U.S. college sport, from revenue sharing and under-monetized assets to private investment and the growing professionalization of athletes.
Where are the biggest commercial opportunities, and what might the industry look like in the near future?
Listen now.
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