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PODCAST · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

College Sport’s Billion-Dollar Transformation (Podcast)

Ankura Consulting Group LLC
Explore more from Ankura Consulting Group LLC

Ankura's insights explore how organizations can transform data governance into measurable business value, navigate evolving fraud and corruption risks, and strategically deploy AI capabilities across enterprise functions. From cybersecurity readiness under CCPA to AI-driven eDiscovery and holiday retail forecasting, these analyses examine the intersection of technology, risk management, and operational performance.

United StatesStrategy
Jonny Gray
Jonny Gray

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U.S. college sport is being rewritten in real time.

Student athletes are earning millions. Private capital is entering the game. And U.S. colleges are rethinking how they operate, compete, and generate revenue.

In this episode, Nicholas Lord, founder and CEO of NOCAP Sports, sits down with Jonny Gray to explore what this transformation means for the business of U.S. college sport, from revenue sharing and under-monetized assets to private investment and the growing professionalization of athletes.

Where are the biggest commercial opportunities, and what might the industry look like in the near future?

Listen now.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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