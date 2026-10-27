ONE, TWO, THREE STRIKES AND YOU’RE OUT! Federal Court Rejects All Three Of Pacific Trial Attorneys’ Anti-Spam Theories

CIPAWorld…. you heard me right! Three strikes, and PTA is OUT!

Pacific Trial Attorneys (“PTA”) has become an increasingly familiar name in California’s consumer privacy and anti-spam litigation landscape. The firm has been filing lawsuits alleging violations of California’s anti-spam statute, often challenging commercial emails based on allegedly misleading sender information, the unauthorized use of third-party domain names, and deceptive subject lines.

On October 7, 2026, the United States District Court for the Central District of California handed PTA a significant defeat in Maxwell Wise v. Ecomm Marketplace, LLC, 2026 WL 3030504 (C.D. Cal. Oct. 7, 2026), dismissing all three theories of liability asserted under California Business and Professions Code Section 17529.5.

But the Court didn’t stop there. Finding that further amendment would be futile, Judge Percy Anderson dismissed the First Amended Complaint without leave to amend.

Some background: The lawsuit arose from a June 28, 2026 commercial email advertising purported Amazon Prime Day deals. According to Wise, the email misleadingly referenced Amazon and Urban Outfitters, despite having no connection to either company. The email also advertised Prime Day promotions after Amazon’s official Prime Day event had concluded.

Wise alleged that the email violated three separate provisions of Section 17529.5, which regulate unauthorized third-party domain names, misrepresented header information, and misleading subject lines in commercial emails.

The Court rejected all three theories.

Strike One: Brand References Are Not Domain Names

First, Wise alleged that the email violated Section 17529.5(a)(1) by using Amazon’s and Urban’s domain names without authorization. But guys…. the email did not actually use either company’s domain name.

While the email referenced Amazon and Urban Outfitters, the only domain name appearing in the email was “dealhavenstore.com.” Wise did not allege that this domain belonged to an unauthorized third party. Accordingly, the Court concluded that the allegations failed to establish a violation of Section 17529.5(a)(1).

Strike Two: A Traceable Domain Undermines the Header Theory

Next, Wise argued that the email’s sender information misrepresented affiliations with Amazon and Urban Outfitters, violating Section 17529.5(a)(2).

Again, the Court disagreed.

Relying on the California Supreme Court’s decision in Kleffman v. Vonage Holdings Corp., 49 Cal. 4th 334 (2010), and Rosolowski v. Guthy-Renker LLC, 230 Cal. App. 4th 1403 (2014), the Court emphasized the significance of accurate and traceable domain information.

Since Wise did not allege that the sending domain was inaccurate or untraceable, the references to Amazon and Urban Outfitters in the sender information did not establish liability under subsection (a)(2).

Strike Three: A Misleading Subject Line Must Misrepresent the Email’s Contents

And most importantly, the Court rejected Wise’s theory under Section 17529.5(a)(3).

Wise argued that the email’s Prime Day subject line was misleading because the advertised event had already ended. The Court drew an important distinction here: Section 17529.5(a)(3) does not prohibit every allegedly false statement appearing in an email’s subject line. Instead, the statute targets subject lines that are likely to mislead a reasonable recipient about a material fact concerning the email’s actual contents or subject matter.

Here, both the subject line and the email’s body concerned purported Prime Day deals. Accordingly, the Court found no mismatch between what the subject line advertised and what the message contained. The fact that the advertised promotions may have been misleading did not alone establish a violation of subsection (a)(3).

Game Over: Dismissal Without Leave to Amend

Having rejected all three theories, the Court concluded that Wise failed to state a viable claim even under Rule 8’s ordinary pleading standard. Further, Wise requested another opportunity to amend, but Court declined. Wise already amended his complaint once, and his opposition failed to identify additional facts capable of curing the deficiencies. Thus, the Court dismissed the First Amended Complaint without leave to amend.

So, What?

For businesses facing California anti-spam litigation, Wise provides a useful reminder that Section 17529.5 imposes specific statutory requirements and is not a generalized prohibition against every allegedly misleading commercial email.

The decision reinforces the distinctions that: brand references are not necessarily unauthorized domain names, display names do not automatically render otherwise traceable header information unlawful, and subject-line liability depends on the relationship between the subject line and the message’s actual contents.

For PTA, this result is a notable loss across all three asserted theories of liability.

And for defendants facing similar claims, Wise adds to the list of authority that could be useful in challenging attempts to stretch California’s anti-spam statute beyond its text.