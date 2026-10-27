Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

ONE, TWO, THREE STRIKES AND YOU’RE OUT! Federal Court Rejects All Three Of Pacific Trial Attorneys’ Anti-Spam Theories

Troutman Amin LLP
Explore more from Troutman Amin LLP

CIPAWorld…. you heard me right! Three strikes, and PTA is OUT!

United StatesPrivacy
Yara Misto
Yara Misto
Author LinkedIn connections

CIPAWorld…. you heard me right! Three strikes, and PTA is OUT! 

Pacific Trial Attorneys (“PTA”) has become an increasingly familiar name in California’s consumer privacy and anti-spam litigation landscape. The firm has been filing lawsuits alleging violations of California’s anti-spam statute, often challenging commercial emails based on allegedly misleading sender information, the unauthorized use of third-party domain names, and deceptive subject lines.

On October 7, 2026, the United States District Court for the Central District of California handed PTA a significant defeat in Maxwell Wise v. Ecomm Marketplace, LLC, 2026 WL 3030504 (C.D. Cal. Oct. 7, 2026), dismissing all three theories of liability asserted under California Business and Professions Code Section 17529.5. 

But the Court didn’t stop there. Finding that further amendment would be futile, Judge Percy Anderson dismissed the First Amended Complaint without leave to amend

Some background: The lawsuit arose from a June 28, 2026 commercial email advertising purported Amazon Prime Day deals. According to Wise, the email misleadingly referenced Amazon and Urban Outfitters, despite having no connection to either company. The email also advertised Prime Day promotions after Amazon’s official Prime Day event had concluded. 

Wise alleged that the email violated three separate provisions of Section 17529.5, which regulate unauthorized third-party domain names, misrepresented header information, and misleading subject lines in commercial emails. 

The Court rejected all three theories. 

Strike One: Brand References Are Not Domain Names 

First, Wise alleged that the email violated Section 17529.5(a)(1) by using Amazon’s and Urban’s domain names without authorization. But guys…. the email did not actually use either company’s domain name.

While the email referenced Amazon and Urban Outfitters, the only domain name appearing in the email was “dealhavenstore.com.” Wise did not allege that this domain belonged to an unauthorized third party. Accordingly, the Court concluded that the allegations failed to establish a violation of Section 17529.5(a)(1). 

Strike Two: A Traceable Domain Undermines the Header Theory 

Next, Wise argued that the email’s sender information misrepresented affiliations with Amazon and Urban Outfitters, violating Section 17529.5(a)(2). 

Again, the Court disagreed. 

Relying on the California Supreme Court’s decision in Kleffman v. Vonage Holdings Corp., 49 Cal. 4th 334 (2010), and Rosolowski v. Guthy-Renker LLC, 230 Cal. App. 4th 1403 (2014), the Court emphasized the significance of accurate and traceable domain information. 

Since Wise did not allege that the sending domain was inaccurate or untraceable, the references to Amazon and Urban Outfitters in the sender information did not establish liability under subsection (a)(2). 

Strike Three: A Misleading Subject Line Must Misrepresent the Email’s Contents 

And most importantly, the Court rejected Wise’s theory under Section 17529.5(a)(3). 

Wise argued that the email’s Prime Day subject line was misleading because the advertised event had already ended. The Court drew an important distinction here: Section 17529.5(a)(3) does not prohibit every allegedly false statement appearing in an email’s subject line. Instead, the statute targets subject lines that are likely to mislead a reasonable recipient about a material fact concerning the email’s actual contents or subject matter. 

Here, both the subject line and the email’s body concerned purported Prime Day deals. Accordingly, the Court found no mismatch between what the subject line advertised and what the message contained. The fact that the advertised promotions may have been misleading did not alone establish a violation of subsection (a)(3). 

Game Over: Dismissal Without Leave to Amend 

Having rejected all three theories, the Court concluded that Wise failed to state a viable claim even under Rule 8’s ordinary pleading standard. Further, Wise requested another opportunity to amend, but Court declined. Wise already amended his complaint once, and his opposition failed to identify additional facts capable of curing the deficiencies. Thus, the Court dismissed the First Amended Complaint without leave to amend. 

So, What? 

For businesses facing California anti-spam litigation, Wise provides a useful reminder that Section 17529.5 imposes specific statutory requirements and is not a generalized prohibition against every allegedly misleading commercial email. 

The decision reinforces the distinctions that: brand references are not necessarily unauthorized domain names, display names do not automatically render otherwise traceable header information unlawful, and subject-line liability depends on the relationship between the subject line and the message’s actual contents.

For PTA, this result is a notable loss across all three asserted theories of liability. 

And for defendants facing similar claims, Wise adds to the list of authority that could be useful in challenging attempts to stretch California’s anti-spam statute beyond its text.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

SB 54 Is In Effect: What California’s New Packaging Law Means For Your Business

Although being challenged by an injunction filed on August 20, 2026, by a coalition of 17 states, California’s SB 54 Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act is now in effect, and companies that sell, distribute, import, or ship packaged products into California should be evaluating whether they have compliance obligations.
United StatesPrivacy
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Article

California’s 2026 Legislative Session Wraps: A Wave Of Privacy And AI Bills Reaches The Governor, With Key Child Safety And AI Measures Signed Into Law

California's 2026 legislative session concluded with Governor Newsom signing several landmark privacy and AI bills into law, including comprehensive child safety measures, AI auditor oversight frameworks, and expanded data protection requirements. How will these new regulations reshape digital advertising, workplace AI deployment, and online platform obligations for businesses operating in California?
United StatesPrivacy
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

California's Fall 2026 Privacy Roundup: Expanded CCPA Deletion Rights And More

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed several significant privacy bills that will reshape how businesses handle consumer data, including expanded deletion rights under the CCPA, shortened data broker response cycles, and sweeping new insurance sector privacy requirements. While one landmark bill banning the sale of sensitive personal information was vetoed, the approved legislation requires companies to update their deletion workflows...
United StatesPrivacy
McDermott Will & Schulte
McDermott Will & Schulte
Article

The Data Breach Brief: Week Of September 30th, 2026

Multiple organizations have recently disclosed significant data breaches affecting thousands of individuals, with compromised information ranging from basic contact details to highly sensitive medical records and financial data. The incidents span various sectors including healthcare, insurance, and professional services, raising questions about the scope of exposure and potential remedies for affected individuals.
United StatesPrivacy
Morgan & Morgan
Morgan & Morgan
Article

Emerging Enforcement Trends In Digital Health Data Privacy: Lessons From Washington’s My Health My Data, FTC vs. Hims & Hers And UCHealth Enforcement Actions

Federal and state regulators are intensifying scrutiny of healthcare and digital health companies over tracking technologies that share sensitive patient data with advertising platforms. Recent enforcement actions against major telehealth providers and healthcare systems reveal how common marketing practices can trigger significant legal liability under privacy laws, even for organizations not covered by HIPAA.
United StatesPrivacy
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

California Legislation: End-Of-Session Check-In

California's legislature has sent a comprehensive package of privacy, AI, and advertising bills to Governor Newsom's desk, with decisions due by September 30, 2026. The legislation addresses sensitive personal information protections, data broker obligations, AI-powered chatbot regulations, and digital replica rights, potentially reshaping how businesses handle consumer data and automated decision-making systems. Will these bills become law and set new national standards for technology regulation?
United StatesPrivacy
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC