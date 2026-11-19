Hi CIPAWorld!

Ever paid for some one-on-one time with someone special, only to find out you were actually texting a shift worker reading notes left by the last shift worker? According to a group of OnlyFans subscribers, that is exactly what happened to them. And on October 20, 2026, the Central District of California let a good chunk of their case keep going.

The case is N.Z. v. Fenix International Ltd., No. 8:24-cv-01655-FWS-SSC, 2026 WL 3148089 (C.D. Cal. Oct. 20, 2026), and it is a wild one.

OnlyFans, owned by Fenix International (“FIL”), lets Fans subscribe to Creators and message them directly. Plaintiffs allege the whole selling point is authenticity, what some describe as a “girlfriend experience.” But instead of chatting with the Creator, Plaintiffs say they were “communicating with professional ‘chatters’ hired to impersonate that Creator” so Fans would spend more. The chatters were allegedly hired by management agencies running multiple Creator accounts, and those agencies (Moxy Management, Elite Creators, Verge, Content X, Behave, Unruly, and others) are defendants too.

So why is this on CIPAWorld? Because this case started with everything thrown at the wall: RICO, fraud, invasion of privacy, CIPA, and the federal Wiretap Act. The court bounced the CIPA and Wiretap claims back in December 2025. Two years and four amended complaints later, what’s left is a privacy case with a Video Privacy Protection Act spine: VPPA and UCL claims against the agencies, and contract claims against FIL.

First, Plaintiffs tried to amend again to add two new California plaintiffs and bring back a promissory estoppel claim. Denied. The scheduling order deadline to add parties was October 23, 2025, nearly a year ago. Plaintiffs filed three new versions of their complaint this year and never once asked to add parties or move the deadline. No diligence under Rule 16 means, in the court’s words, “the inquiry should end.” And the promissory estoppel claim had already been dismissed without leave, so it was never coming back anyway.

Next, the agencies tried to use the OnlyFans Terms of Service forum selection clause to boot the non-California plaintiffs. Nope. The agencies aren’t parties to the Terms, the Terms say third parties get no rights under them, and the non-California plaintiffs aren’t suing FIL at all. Hard to borrow a contract you aren’t on.

Standing did real damage, though. The rule is simple: you can only sue the agency that managed a Creator you actually subscribed to. The court applied that across the board and even raised it on its own for Behave and Unruly, who never made the argument. Multiple plaintiffs were dismissed without leave as to multiple agencies. Fenix Internet LLC got dismissed entirely because, well, nobody actually asserted a claim against it.

Now the VPPA. The court had already found Plaintiffs adequately alleged the agencies disclosed their PII to chatters, and it held that again. The “ordinary course of business” exception didn’t help, because sharing Fans’ information with chatters was allegedly part of the scam itself, not part of the agencies’ normal business of managing Creators.

The agencies also argued Plaintiffs consented through the OnlyFans Terms, which tell users Creators may use agencies to help run their accounts. Same problem as before. The agencies aren’t parties to those Terms, so they can’t ride FIL’s disclosures.

Moxy took a different swing: nobody alleged actually watching a video, and “digital content” isn’t “video.” The court distinguished cases like Benson v. SimpleNursing and Solomon v. Flipps Media, where plaintiffs never alleged they actually accessed video content. Here the complaint is full of specific purchases, including one plaintiff who allegedly bought an $18 video from a Creator. Plaintiffs adequately alleged they requested and viewed videos from Creators repped by each remaining agency.

The UCL claims also survived. On the fraud theory, Rule 9(b) was satisfied by allegations that the chatters referred to themselves as “I” and by specific, dated messages soliciting premium content purchases. On the unlawful prong, the agencies argued there was no lost money tied to the VPPA violation. The court disagreed. The California plaintiffs allege they would not have subscribed or paid premium content fees had they known their information was going to chatters, and that’s enough economic injury at the pleading stage, relying on Kishore v. Times Internet and Ade v. Viki.

Then there’s FIL and Section 230. FIL argued the contract claims really just require it to police third-party content. The court didn’t buy it. The duty comes from FIL’s own promise in its Terms that it “will use reasonable care and skill in providing OnlyFans to you,” not from any obligation to moderate. And FIL’s disclaimer of any duty to monitor content is not a disclaimer of that promise.

This is the part platforms should be paying attention to. The breach of contract claim, which failed last round, now survives because Plaintiffs tied specific platform features to the chatter operation. They allege a “mass message” tool that “conceals broadcast nature from the recipient,” a spending analytics tool a real Creator chatting in real time wouldn’t need, and a per-Fan notes field the complaint calls “the documented inter-shift handoff mechanism for agency Chatter operations.” Product design, not content moderation. Section 230 stays home.

FIL did get one win. The implied covenant claim was dismissed again, this time without leave, because it still tried to impose duties beyond the contract and Plaintiffs had already been told what was wrong with it.

The remaining defendants have to answer by November 20, 2026.

At bottom, this one is worth watching. VPPA claims keep finding new homes, and “subscription platform with video” looks like fertile ground. Meanwhile, a generic “reasonable care and skill” promise in a platform’s terms just did a lot of work in getting around Section 230. Somewhere, a lot of terms of service are about to get a rewrite.

We’ll keep you posted, CIPAWorld!