Delaware Adds New Requirements For Sensitive Data, Third-Party Contracts

On September 2, 2026, Delaware Governor Matt Myer signed House Bill 380 (“HB 380”) into law, amending the Delaware Personal Data Privacy Act (“DPDPA”) to, among other things, create new restrictions for sensitive data that go into effect on January 1, 2027. Delaware now joins Maryland and New Jersey on the growing list of states that prohibit the “sale” of sensitive data. HB 380 also only permits controllers to process sensitive data if the processing is “reasonably necessary and proportionate” to the controller’s disclosed purposes for processing such data. These new amendments create meaningful obligations for companies that engage in targeted advertising and, arguably, make Delaware the state with the most stringent requirements governing sensitive data.

Furthermore, with HB 380, Delaware joins California as the second state to require contractual provisions for the disclosure of personal information to third parties. HB 380 also adds requirements for contracts between controllers and processors that go beyond the requirements in many other states. Companies should reevaluate their vendor and third-party contracts in light of these amendments.

For companies, this is a growing trend to pay attention to. New privacy laws (and amendments to existing laws) are focused on adding substantive requirements to data processing activities, including through restrictions on how businesses are able to process certain categories of data and broader data minimization requirements. Businesses can no longer rely on the disclosures in their privacy policies to reserve broad rights in relation to how they are permitted to use consumer data. They are increasingly required to analyze the substantive data processing limitations imposed by US state laws.

Notably, not all states are leaning into this trend. On September 27, 2026, California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 1542, which would have similarly prohibited the “sale” of sensitive data. Newsom wrote in his veto message that, while he supported “protecting the sensitive personal information of Californians, a categorical ban on sharing that information is a step too far.” Whether other states follow Delaware’s or California’s lead on this issue remains to be seen.

In this post, we highlight the recent amendments to the DPDPA and summarize HB 380’s key provisions. To stay up to date on the latest state privacy law developments, please subscribe to the WilmerHale Privacy and Cybersecurity Law Blog.

HB 380

HB 380 makes several notable amendments to the DPDPA, including the following: