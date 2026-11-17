VIDEO · 17 NOVEMBER 2026
Consumer Counterpoint Quick Take: Supreme Court Of Washington Weighs In On The Viability Of Wiretap Claims Based On Website Pixels (Video)
The Supreme Court of Washington recently issued a decision addressing whether the transfer of information through website pixels constitutes a statutory violation. The court determined that sharing information with a server, rather than directly with an individual, does not meet the threshold for improper disclosure under the statute. This ruling has significant implications for how companies handle data collection and sharing practices through digital tracking technologies.
In this Quick Take, Kristine and Paul discuss a recent decision from the Supreme Court of Washington finding that the transfer of information through website pixels do not violate the statute because the information alleged to be improperly shared is not with an individual but with a server.
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