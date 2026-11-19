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Delay claims are among the most common and most contested in construction disputes, yet the underlying concepts are frequently misunderstood or misapplied. In Episode 2, Xavier Milne and Noe Minamikata simplify the meaning of delay in a construction context, "float", as well as extensions of time, and the importance of procedural compliance when making claims. Essential listening for employers and contractors alike.

Transcript

Noe Minamikata 0:11

Welcome to another episode of the Construction Law Shortcast series where we'll be deconstructing fundamental principles of English construction law. All in just five minutes or thereabouts. I'm Noe Minamikata from the London Construction and Infrastructure Disputes Team here at HSF Kramer.

Xavier Milne 0:29

And I'm Xavier Milne, also from HSF Kramer's London Construction and Infrastructure Disputes Team.

Noe Minamikata 0:36

In this episode, we'll be focusing on three related concepts which frequently come up in construction disputes. Delay, float, and extensions of time. To start us off, Xavier, can you walk us through the concept of delay and what it means in a construction context?

Xavier Milne 0:53

Sure. Under most construction contracts, the contractor needs to complete the works by a fixed date specified in the contract. This is often referred to as a scheduled completion date. When we talk about delay in a construction context, what we usually mean is delay that impacts the scheduled completion date. This is known as critical delay, because it involves delay to the critical path to completion.

Noe Minamikata 1:23

So if the contractor's progress is delayed but the scheduled completion date isn't impacted, this doesn't qualify as critical delay, is that right?

Xavier Milne 1:32

That's right. Most construction contracts also contain, or should contain, a mechanism for addressing critical delay. This includes allocating the risk of delay to either the contractor or the employer.

Noe Minamikata 1:47

Okay, and how do construction contracts tend to allocate risk?

Xavier Milne 1:52

That really depends on the contract. But typically, the contractor assumes the risk of delay if it was caused by the contractor or a contractor risk event. Likewise, the employer assumes the risk of delay if it was caused by the employer or an employer risk event.

Noe Minamikata 2:12

That seems very sensible. And we mentioned at the outset that delay is related to the concept of float. Can you explain what we mean here by float?

Xavier Milne 2:22

When we talk about float, we usually mean the amount of time that an activity can be delayed without impacting activities that immediately follow or the scheduled completion date. It's a form of contingency that's built into the program to allow for unforeseen issues.

Noe Minamikata 2:42

So what happens where a project is delayed but the delay can't be absorbed in that float?

Xavier Milne 2:49

If the employer or an employer risk event caused the delay, the contractor can usually claim an extension of time under the contract. But if it was the contractor or a contractor risk event that caused the delay, the contractor usually won't be able to be entitled to an extension of time.

Noe Minamikata 3:10

And are there any instances where delay is caused by both the contractor and the employer in almost equal measure?

Xavier Milne 3:18

Yes, but it's rare. This scenario is what we call concurrent delay. There's some debate around the precise requirements, but it's often said that for concurrent delay to exist, each event has to be an effective cause of delay to completion. It rarely occurs in practice, but when it does, it can present legal and factual challenges. Some construction contracts specifically address the risk of concurrent delay. But where the contract is silent, the general English law rule is that the contractor is entitled to an extension of time but no loss and expense claim. An extension of time usually refers to an adjustment to the scheduled completion date to reflect the period of delay. That's critical delay caused by the employer or an employer risk event. Where a contractor is entitled to an extension of time, it might also be entitled to claim loss and expense. Although this isn't always the case and will depend on contract terms.

Noe Minamikata 4:41

And that's a key point to remember, isn't it? Are there any other points that parties should be alive to when claiming an extension of time or assessing an extension of time claim?

Xavier Milne 4:52

There are. Sure. So to sum up, I'd say the key points are when we talk about delay, what we mean is critical delay that can't be absorbed by any float and impacts the scheduled completion date. Which party bears the risk of delay depends on the cause, and finally, if a contractor considers it is entitled to an extension of time, it needs to properly follow the contractual process for making a claim. Likewise, an employer assessing a contractor's claim should check that it has strictly complied with the contractual process.

Noe Minamikata 6:04

Thanks, Evia, and that brings us to the end of this episode of the Construction Law Shortcast series. Thanks for listening, and please join us in our next episode where we'll be discussing the concept of disruption.