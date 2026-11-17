On October 1, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or “Commission”) released a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking revising several Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) consent-revocation requirements.

Through its Report and Order, the FCC adopted rules that will enable callers (i.e., any person or entity that takes the steps necessary to physically place a call or send a text message) to treat revocation requests as applying only to a specific category of robocalls, permit callers to designate certain exclusive methods for consumers to revoke consent, and expand the circumstances under which financial institutions may rely on the TCPA’s fraud-alert exemption. The Report and Order largely reflects the FCC’s recognition that its 2024 TCPA Consent Order, which adopted a new consent-revocation framework, may have imposed unintended compliance burdens and prevented consumers from receiving communications they still wanted. Through its Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM), the FCC seeks comment on additional proposals concerning the timeframe for honoring revocation requests, two-way texting requirements, “revoke all” mechanisms, and the treatment of affiliates and separate business lines under the TCPA.

The Report and Order reflects the FCC’s effort to balance consumer choice with operational flexibility for callers by allowing more granular consent management and greater use of automated revocation-processing tools. The FNPRM explores additional changes designed to further modernize the Commission’s TCPA consent framework.

The Report and Order adopts new rules that will:

Help ensure that consumers get the calls they want. The FCC revised its prior “revoke all” framework to allow callers to interpret a revocation request as applying only to the specific category of informational robocalls or robotexts that prompted the request. For example, a consumer may opt out of billing reminders while continuing to receive fraud alerts, appointment reminders, utility outage notifications, or other informational communications. The FCC concluded that this approach better reflects consumer expectations and reduces the risk that consumers inadvertently stop receiving important communications.

Give consumers clear, simple, and automated ways to revoke consent. The FCC amended its rules to permit callers to designate certain exclusive methods through which consumers may revoke prior express consent. Specifically, callers may require consumers to revoke consent through: (1) an automated interactive voice or key-press opt-out mechanism; (2) a standardized reply text such as “STOP,” “END,” “CANCEL,” or “UNSUBSCRIBE”; or (3) a designated website or telephone number provided by the caller. Callers utilizing an exclusive revocation method must clearly and conspicuously disclose which method is to be used for revocation and will not be required to honor revocation requests submitted through other channels.

Expand the fraud-alert exemption to financial institutions. The FCC modified its existing TCPA exemption for certain fraud-related calls and text messages made by financial institutions. Previously, the exemption generally applied only when the institution contacted a telephone number provided directly by the customer. Under the revised rule, financial institutions may also rely on the exemption when the telephone number is obtained from a “reliable source,” including an authorized family member on the account, a number obtained when the customer contacts the institution, or records acquired from another financial institution. The FCC determined that this change will facilitate delivery of time-sensitive fraud and identity-theft alerts when necessary while preserving existing consumer protections and opt-out rights.

Authorize the CGB to reorganize the TCPA rules. The FCC delegated authority to the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau (CGB), in consultation with the Enforcement Bureau, to review and reorganize Section 64.1200 of the FCC’s rules. The purpose of this effort is to improve the readability, organization, and usability of the Commission’s robocall rules without making any substantive changes to existing requirements. According to the FCC, the initiative is intended to make the TCPA rules easier for regulated entities and consumers to understand and apply.

The FNPRM seeks comment on proposals to:

Shorten the timeframe for honoring revocation requests. The FCC seeks comment on whether callers should be required to process revocation requests more quickly than “within a reasonable time from the date that the request is made, not to exceed ten business days after receipt of the request.” Among other things, the FCC asks whether a seven-business-day deadline would be more appropriate and whether different deadlines should apply depending on whether a caller utilizes an exclusive revocation method.

Require two-way texting functionality. The FCC seeks comment on eliminating the current rule that permits certain one-way texting platforms to provide alternative opt-out methods instead of accepting reply texts. If adopted, the proposal could require text senders to provide consumers with the ability to revoke consent through a reply text message, regardless of the texting protocol used. The FCC also seeks comment on the impact such a requirement could have on schools, businesses, and other organizations that currently utilize one-way texting platforms.

Establish a “revoke all” method for TCPA consent. Although the Report and Order permits category-specific revocation of informational robocalls, the FCC seeks comment on whether callers should also be required to provide consumers with a one-step method to revoke consent for all robocalls and robotexts requiring prior consent. The FCC requests comment on what form such a mechanism should take and whether the potential consumer benefits outweigh the compliance burdens.

Clarify treatment of affiliates and business lines or divisionsunder the TCPA. The FCC seeks comment on whether additional guidance is needed regarding how consent and revocation requests should apply when an entity operates through affiliates, separate lines of business, or divisions. The FCC also asks whether existing standards governing affiliates in the telemarketing context should be expanded to apply more broadly to other robocalls and robotexts.

And more. The FCC also seeks comment on several additional consent-revocation issues, including whether to revise the list of standardized revocation keywords, whether callers should be permitted to send clarification or confirmation messages following a revocation request, and whether modifications should be made to the FCC’s existing rebuttable-presumption framework for revocation requests submitted through non-designated channels.

Next Steps

The revised rules adopted in the Report and Order will become effective 30 days after publication in the Federal Register. These new rules will supersede any rules that were to become effective on January 31, 2027, as outlined in the FCC’s 2024 TCPA Consent Order. Comments and reply comments on the FNPRM are due 30 days and 60 days, respectively, after publication in the Federal Register.