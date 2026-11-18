On October 29, 2026, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC or Commission) adopted a Third Report and Order and Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking imposing additional restrictions on the entities that may participate in the FCC’s equipment authorization program as Test Labs, laboratory accreditation bodies, and telecommunications certification bodies (TCBs). The action builds on the Commission’s prior “Bad Labs” efforts under Chairman Brendan Carr to address national security and supply chain risks in the equipment authorization process.

In the Third Report and Order, the Commission limits its recognition of Test Labs to those located in the United States and “Reciprocal Economies,” meaning territories with which the United States has a mutual recognition agreement (MRA) or analogous reciprocal agreement. The Commission also expressly limits the locations of TCBs and laboratory accreditation bodies, as well as where FCC testing, certification, and accreditation activities may occur. The new requirements will take effect following a transition period ending December 1, 2028, which the Commission states is intended to give equipment manufacturers time to qualify alternative laboratories and to give laboratories in the United States and Reciprocal Economies time to expand their capacity. In practice, though, many Test Labs (which are recognized for up to two years) may choose not to seek renewal for recognition given the new regime, resulting in a decline of lab capacity before this deadline. Equipment authorized using entities that will be unable to qualify for recognition after the transition will continue to hold that authorization.

The Third Report and Order builds on prior actions by the Commission to restrict the entities that can participate in the equipment authorization program in the interest of mitigating national security risks. In particular, in its “Bad Labs” First Report and Order, the Commission prohibited from recognition any Test Lab, TCB, or laboratory accreditation body “owned by, controlled by, or subject to the direction of” a “prohibited entity,” which includes foreign adversaries.

The accompanying Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM) seeks comment on additional measures to strengthen the integrity of the equipment authorization program, including the use of Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs), restrictions based on ownership or control by non-Reciprocal Economies, post-market surveillance, intellectual property protections, and modernization of the Equipment Authorization System (EAS). Comments will be due 30 days after publication in the Federal Register, with reply comments due 60 days after publication.

Below, we summarize the key requirements adopted in the Third Report and Order and issues on which the Commission seeks comment in the Third FNPRM.

“Bad Labs” Third Report and Order

Limiting Test Lab Recognition

The Third Report and Order further limits FCC recognition of Test Labs to those located in the United States and Reciprocal Economies. A “Reciprocal Economy” is defined as “the territory of an economy with which the United States has entered into reciprocal treatment through an MRA or trade agreement with comparable reciprocal provisions.” (¶ 39). Under this new geographic restriction, a Test Lab may have unrelated operations in a non-Reciprocal Economy and still be eligible for recognition, but all FCC equipment authorization-related activities must take place in the United States or a Reciprocal Economy. (¶ 117).

The new restriction will become effective December 1, 2028 and will apply prospectively to applications for Test Lab recognition submitted on or after that date. Appendix D to the Third Report and Order identifies the economies that currently qualify as Reciprocal Economies. The Commission delegates authority to the Office of Engineering and Technology (OET) to maintain and update that list in consultation with relevant federal agencies, including the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). (¶ 39).

The Commission grounds its new approach in both reciprocity and its ability to oversee testing conducted outside the United States. According to the Commission, reciprocal arrangements provide an opportunity to assess a partner economy’s “oversight practices, its enforcement regimes, and its ability to uphold standards.” (¶ 64).

The Commission also identifies the growing concentration of equipment testing in non-Reciprocal Economies as a basis for the new restrictions. The Commission reports that roughly five out of every six radiofrequency devices are currently tested at Test Labs in non-Reciprocal Economies and argues that this concentration creates risks because those jurisdictions are outside the Commission’s direct authority and are not subject to a reciprocal government-to-government framework supporting oversight, transparency, accountability, and enforcement. (¶ 81). In particular, the Commission finds that 82.3% of testing in the prior year occurred in a single non-Reciprocal Economy (China) and concludes that this level of concentration creates strategic reliance on a jurisdiction with which the United States lacks a reciprocal framework. The Commission states that the transition period is intended to address that concentration before reliance on testing in non-Reciprocal Economies becomes more difficult and costly to reverse. (¶¶ 83, 84).

Limiting TCB and Laboratory Accreditation Body Recognition

The Third Report and Order applies comparable geographic restrictions to other entities involved in the equipment authorization process, namely TCBs and laboratory accreditation bodies. Prior to the Third Report and Order, TCBs could only be recognized in the United States or in countries with “effective bilateral or multilateral mutual recognition agreement[s] or arrangement[s]”; however, some of their operations could be located in economies without an MRA or other such agreement. Through this order, the FCC will no longer allow any FCC-related certification activities in non-Reciprocal Economies.

And while FCC recognition of laboratory accreditation bodies in non-Reciprocal Economies did not occur in practice, the Third Report and Order codifies this restriction. (¶ 113).

Grandfathering of Previously Certified Equipment

The Commission states that the new requirements will not impact the status of any equipment authorizations granted before the December 1, 2028 transition date. (¶ 124). However, “[t]his grandfathering provision does not preclude the Commission from requiring retesting due to other deficiencies” including fraudulent or inaccurate test information. (¶ 124 n.310). The Commission recently has taken action to revoke the recognition of certain labs for allegedly providing incorrect or false equipment test results.

“Bad Labs” Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

The accompanying Third FNPRM seeks comment on additional measures aimed at identifying entities that may pose risks to the equipment authorization program and strengthening the Commission’s ongoing oversight of participating entities.

Legal Entity Identifiers

The Commission seeks comment on whether to require Test Labs, TCBs, and laboratory accreditation bodies participating in the equipment authorization program to obtain and use Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs). An LEI is a globally recognized entity identifier based on ISO 17442 and administered through the Global Legal Entity Identifier Foundation framework. (¶ 127).

Among other issues, the Commission seeks comment on whether an LEI requirement would better align FCC requirements with domestic and international ownership-verification practices and assist the Commission in identifying entities participating in the equipment authorization process.

Additional Equipment Authorization Safeguards

The Third FNPRM also seeks comment on a broad range of potential changes, including:

Additional measures to ensure that entities recognized as trustworthy when they enter the equipment authorization program continue to satisfy the Commission’s requirements following recognition;

Whether to further restrict participation by entities associated with foreign adversaries or non-Reciprocal Economies , expand the sources used to identify prohibited entities, or address potential conflicts arising from common ownership or control of TCBs and Test Labs;

, expand the sources used to identify prohibited entities, or address potential conflicts arising from common ownership or control of TCBs and Test Labs; Whether to strengthen post-market surveillance requirements and procedures;

requirements and procedures; Whether equipment authorized through the Supplier’s Declaration of Conformity (SDoC) process should be required to undergo testing at laboratories located in the United States or Reciprocal Economies;

process should be required to undergo testing at laboratories located in the United States or Reciprocal Economies; Additional measures to promote equipment testing and certification in the United States and Reciprocal Economies;

Whether additional safeguards are necessary to protect intellectual property during the testing and certification process; and

during the testing and certification process; and Ways to modernize the Equipment Authorization System, improve data analytics and information sharing, strengthen enforcement, and facilitate identification of prohibited entities.

The Commission also continues to consider whether its rules should prohibit recognition of a Test Lab, TCB, or laboratory accreditation body that is owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of a non-Reciprocal Economy in addition to the current prohibition on entities identified by the U.S. Department of Commerce. These proposals would potentially expand the Commission’s restrictions beyond the location of an entity or its activities to encompass ownership, control, and jurisdictional relationships. (¶ 128).