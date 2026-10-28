FCC Officially Adopts Amendments To TCPA Rules

What You Need to Know

Key takeaway #1 In a 3-0 vote, the FCC adopted amended TCPA rules that modify the “revoke all” rule, allowing callers to apply consent revocation requests only to the specific category of informational robocalls to which the revocation was directed.

Key takeaway #2 The amendments also permit callers to designate an exclusive means of revoking consent to robocalls and broaden the ability of financial institutions to initiate informational robocalls.

Key takeaway #3 The amended rules are accompanied by a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, which requests comment on whether to reduce the time frame for callers to honor revocation requests, among other items.

For multi-channel marketers, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) has been a persistent and evolving compliance preoccupation. Businesses that rely on automated texts and robocalls to engage customers, particularly in retail, financial services, health care, and political campaigning, have had to navigate its consent requirements with care. For example, in 2024, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) determined it would permit consumers to revoke consent by “any reasonable method,” a move that sent companies scrambling to bring decentralized communications channels into compliance.

After first delaying the effective date of the 2024 rules, the current FCC officially adopted a Report and Order and Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (R&O) on September 30, permitting callers to designate an exclusive means of revoking consent and modifying the “revoke all” rule, among other changes.

The adopted amendments will become effective 30 days after publication of the amended rules in the Federal Register. The Commission has stated that it “will release a Public Notice indicating the specific effective date when that information becomes available.” When effective, the modifications will supersede the delayed effective date of the 2024 rules that was previously extended to January 31, 2027.

Marketers should integrate these further modified obligations into their existing communications workflows and global privacy control frameworks, treating them as components of a coherent, cross-channel consent management strategy.

Adopted amendments

First, the R&O will narrow the “revoke all” rule to allow callers to interpret a consent revocation request regarding informational robocalls as applying only to the specific category of informational robocalls to which the revocation was directed (e.g., fraud, utility outages, etc.), rather than to all informational robocalls for which consent was given. Of note, this update will not apply to robocalls that contain an advertisement or constitute telemarketing. Additional conditions may also be considered in the future, as discussed in “Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking” below.

Next, the R&O will allow callers to designate an exclusive means to revoke consent, rather than having to honor all revocation requests made “using any reasonable method,” as the current rules have required. As long as a caller clearly and conspicuously discloses the designated method for revoking consent in a call or text, any of the following methods will be available:

Using an automated, interactive voice or key-press activated opt-out mechanism in response to a robocall.

Using specific standardized words in response to an incoming text.

Using a website or telephone number provided by the caller to process opt-out requests.

Once a caller makes a designation, they will not be required to process requests made by any other means than those designated. That said, if no designation is made, a caller will need to continue processing revocation requests made in any reasonable manner. Of note, this modification will not apply to calls made pursuant to an exemption or that include an advertisement or constitute telemarketing.

Third, the R&O will amend the exemption for financial institutions to initiate certain informational robocalls (i.e., fraud alerts) to wireless numbers without prior consent by modifying the condition which requires them to communicate only with those customers using a telephone number that had been provided directly by the customer to that financial institution. Specifically, exempted communications will be allowed when the wireless numbers are obtained from a reliable source, that is, a telephone number:

Supplied by a spouse or other family member authorized to be on the account.

Obtained when the customer calls the institution.

Included in the records obtained from another financial institution.

Adopted changes notwithstanding, financial institutions will still be required to honor opt-out requests and other conditions, as mandated by the existing rules.

Lastly, the R&O will delegate authority to the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau to review the rules implementing the TCPA to ensure that those rules are clear and easy to understand.

Unchanged provisions

The R&O will leave certain provisions of the existing rules unchanged. For example, revocation requests made in response to robocalls that contain an advertisement or constitute telemarketing will still be sufficient to revoke consent to all future robocalls containing an advertisement or that constitute telemarketing from that caller.

Moreover, notwithstanding the adopted changes covering exclusive means of consent revocation, required opt-out methods for calls made pursuant to an exemption or that include an advertisement or constitute telemarketing will remain unchanged.

In the context of robocalls that contain an advertisement or constitute telemarketing, a residential subscriber’s do-not-call request will still apply to both the particular entity making the call as well as to affiliated entities if the consumer reasonably would expect those affiliates to be included.

Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

Through a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking, the FCC seeks comment on additional modifications to the TCPA rules. While the R&O does not adopt the changes described below, it opens them to public comment:

Whether to reduce the time frame for callers to honor revocation requests. The current rules require that such requests be honored within a reasonable time, not to exceed 10 business days, whereas a time frame of seven business days has been floated by certain interested parties.

Whether to eliminate the provision allowing text senders to use a texting protocol that does not permit consumers to revoke consent by reply text. Currently, the rules permit such protocols when the text sender: 1) provides a clear and conspicuous disclosure in each text that two-way texting is not available due to technical limitations; and 2) clearly and conspicuously provides a reasonable alternative method for the consumer to revoke consent.

Whether callers should be allowed to treat a revocation request as applying to the type of call that prompted the revocation only if the caller provides a “method to revoke consent for all types of messages for which consent is required.” This relates to the first change adopted by the R&O above and considers whether such category-specific treatment should be contingent on the caller providing a universal opt-out method.

Whether further specificity is useful to clarify the application of the TCPA’s consent and revocation requirements where an entity operates through separate affiliates, lines of business, or divisions. Under the current rules, absent a specific request to the contrary, a residential subscriber’s do-not-call request applies to the particular entity making the call and not to affiliated entities unless the consumer reasonably would expect them to be included given the identification of the caller and (for telemarketing calls) the product being advertised.

Whether there are additional changes that the FCC should consider to the rules that govern revocation of consent.

Procedural timing

There has been no discussion of an enforcement date, but as noted above, the adopted modifications become effective 30 days after the amended rules are published in the Federal Register. An effective date could be as early as November 2026.

Interested parties may file comments within 30 days after publication of the amended rules in the Federal Register and may file reply comments within 60 days after publication of the amended rules in the Federal Register. Parties may file comments and reply comments using the FCC’s Electronic Comment Filing System (ECFS). Filings sent by U.S. Postal Service must include an original and one copy of each filing, addressed to the Secretary, Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street NE, Washington, D.C. 20554.

Crowell’s Privacy & Cybersecurity group will continue to support clients active in this space and remains available to help your business determine what options exist to implement these changes in your communications workflow and to advise during the NPRM comment period.