The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is moving full speed ahead with its expanded Covered List restrictions while accelerating the conditional approval process that allows manufacturers to continue to import foreign-produced products pending completion of a US onshoring plan. The FCC announced that "Conditional Approvals are now being approved in less than 4 weeks on average," a reduction from 40 days to 24 days. This shorter review timeline may make the conditional approval process more attractive to companies that did not want to engage in an open-ended, potentially months-long process.

The FCC further reported that 71 companies have now received conditional approvals in total. In a statement, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said that "The FCC’s Covered List has proven to be an essential tool in our national security toolkit, protecting America’s networks and communications infrastructure from dangerous products. In addition to guarding against these threats, the Covered List has also generated a surge in investment in American manufacturing. Working with our national security agency partners, the Conditional Approval process has exempted trusted producers." The FCC claims that the approved companies have collectively promised $4.4 billion in investment and 4,700 US jobs.

This statement underscores the FCC’s continued commitment to using the Covered List both to address national security concerns and to encourage US manufacturing.

As explained previously, the FCC has expanded its Covered List to include foreign-produced uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) and components, routers, power inverters, and advanced robotic devices. If such products meet the Covered Lists' definition, they are generally prohibited from being imported or marketed in the United States (previously authorized models are grandfathered). However, manufacturers may seek an exemption through a "conditional approval" process in which the government will evaluate whether the device poses a national security risk. Applicants must provide detailed information about their corporate ownership, supply chains, along with a detailed United States onshoring plan. If approved, the foreign-made equipment is exempted from the Covered List.

For manufacturers, an exemption can facilitate equipment authorization, provide continued access to the US market, and give customers and business partners greater regulatory certainty. Steptoe's FCC Covered List and US Onshoring Team can help steer companies that have an affected product through the conditional approval process.