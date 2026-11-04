Understanding New Jersey Comparative Negligence Law

Comparative negligence is a legal rule used to determine how damages are divided when more than one party contributes to an accident.

Under New Jersey's modified comparative negligence rule, your compensation may be reduced by your percentage of fault. However, you can still recover damages as long as you are not more than 50% responsible for the accident.

If you are found to be more than 50% at fault, you generally cannot recover compensation from the other party.

A Simple Example

Imagine you are injured in a car accident and your damages total $100,000, including medical expenses and lost wages.

An investigation determines that the other driver ran a red light, but you were speeding at the time of the collision. A jury finds:

The other driver was 80% at fault

You were 20% at fault

Because you were less than 50% responsible, you could still recover compensation. However, your recovery would be reduced by your share of fault, allowing you to recover $80,000 instead of $100,000.

Common Cases Involving Comparative Negligence

Comparative negligence frequently arises in:

Car accidents

Slip and fall accidents

Pedestrian accidents

Motorcycle accidents

Truck accidents

Insurance companies often raise comparative negligence arguments in an effort to reduce the value of a claim. Even a small increase in the percentage of fault assigned to an injured person can significantly impact the compensation available.

How Is Fault Determined?

Fault is typically determined through evidence such as:

Police reports

Witness statements

Photographs and video footage

Medical records

Expert testimony

The strength of the evidence can play a major role in how fault is allocated and whether an insurance company can successfully argue that an injured person shares responsibility for the accident.

Protecting Your Right to Compensation

Comparative negligence can have a significant impact on the outcome of a personal injury claim. Understanding how fault is evaluated and how insurance companies use comparative negligence arguments can help you make informed decisions after an accident.