The Value Of Experience In Appellate Practice

Here is something clients sometimes misunderstand about appellate legal services: the value of an appellate lawyer is not measured simply by the ability to research the law and write a persuasive brief. Those skills are essential. But a significant measure is experience—experience, which allows the lawyer to see what others may not.

I recently read a letter from a friend in the real estate business who made a similar point about real estate. He emphasized that understanding value requires looking beyond the properties currently listed for sale to the entire inventory, determining what exists, what is scarce, and measuring what is genuinely comparable. His point was that this deeper knowledge can materially change the assessment of value.

Evaluating an appellate team works much the same way.

Every appeal presents a record, a set of legal authorities, and a collection of potential arguments. They are all visible. But they are not all equally important. Experienced appellate practitioners have spent years learning which facts in a record are likely to matter to an appellate court, which arguments have genuine traction, and which issues may look attractive at first but ultimately distract from the strongest path to reversal or affirmance.

That judgment matters because appellate advocacy is largely an exercise in selection.

A trial record may contain thousands of pages and dozens of arguable errors. An effective appellate brief cannot—and should not—give everything equal weight. The experienced appellate lawyer understands that adding another argument can sometimes make a brief weaker rather than stronger. The task is to identify the few issues that deserve the court’s attention and then present them with clarity, discipline, and credibility.

Experience also provides context that cannot be gained merely by reading the cases. A lawyer who regularly practices before appellate courts develops an understanding of how appellate judges approach records, standards of review, preservation questions, statutory interpretation, jury-charge issues, and questions of harmful error. That experience helps counsel evaluate not only whether an argument is legally available, but whether it is likely to matter.

The same principle applies before an appeal ever begins. Experienced appellate counsel can add significant value at trial by helping preserve error with appropriate and timely objections, framing dispositive legal issues, presenting critical motions, developing relevant and material jury-charge questions, and ensuring that the record will support meaningful appellate review. By the time judgment is entered, some appellate opportunities have already been preserved—or lost.

As my friend’s letter observed, sophisticated buyers and sellers benefit from someone with a “deep understanding of the market and of quality,” because the most valuable matches are not generic. The same is true in appellate litigation. Trials result from parties not being able to agree on fundamental questions affecting their interests. Those cases on appeal are not generic, and neither are appellate courts.

Experienced appellate practitioners bring more than research and writing to a case. They bring perspective: the ability to distinguish the merely available argument from the important one, the interesting issue from the outcome-determinative one, and sifting complexity from what ultimately matters.

In appellate practice, that judgment is often where the greatest value lies.