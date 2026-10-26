Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026

The Value Of Experience In Appellate Practice

Butler Snow LLP
Butler Snow LLP
Contributor
Butler Snow LLP

Butler Snow LLP

Some law firms promise client service. Butler Snow delivers on that promise. Surveys by respected...

View firm profile
Explore more from Butler Snow LLP

Appellate legal services require more than research and writing skills—they demand the kind of experience that allows practitioners to distinguish between merely available arguments and truly outcome-determinative ones. Understanding which facts in a record matter to appellate courts, which issues deserve attention, and how to preserve error at trial separates effective appellate advocacy from generic legal work.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Craig T. Enoch
Craig T. Enoch
Author LinkedIn connections

Here is something clients sometimes misunderstand about appellate legal services: the value of an appellate lawyer is not measured simply by the ability to research the law and write a persuasive brief. Those skills are essential. But a significant measure is experience—experience, which allows the lawyer to see what others may not.

I recently read a letter from a friend in the real estate business who made a similar point about real estate. He emphasized that understanding value requires looking beyond the properties currently listed for sale to the entire inventory, determining what exists, what is scarce, and measuring what is genuinely comparable. His point was that this deeper knowledge can materially change the assessment of value.

Evaluating an appellate team works much the same way.

Every appeal presents a record, a set of legal authorities, and a collection of potential arguments. They are all visible. But they are not all equally important. Experienced appellate practitioners have spent years learning which facts in a record are likely to matter to an appellate court, which arguments have genuine traction, and which issues may look attractive at first but ultimately distract from the strongest path to reversal or affirmance.

That judgment matters because appellate advocacy is largely an exercise in selection.

A trial record may contain thousands of pages and dozens of arguable errors. An effective appellate brief cannot—and should not—give everything equal weight. The experienced appellate lawyer understands that adding another argument can sometimes make a brief weaker rather than stronger. The task is to identify the few issues that deserve the court’s attention and then present them with clarity, discipline, and credibility.

Experience also provides context that cannot be gained merely by reading the cases. A lawyer who regularly practices before appellate courts develops an understanding of how appellate judges approach records, standards of review, preservation questions, statutory interpretation, jury-charge issues, and questions of harmful error. That experience helps counsel evaluate not only whether an argument is legally available, but whether it is likely to matter.

The same principle applies before an appeal ever begins. Experienced appellate counsel can add significant value at trial by helping preserve error with appropriate and timely objections, framing dispositive legal issues, presenting critical motions, developing relevant and material jury-charge questions, and ensuring that the record will support meaningful appellate review. By the time judgment is entered, some appellate opportunities have already been preserved—or lost.

As my friend’s letter observed, sophisticated buyers and sellers benefit from someone with a “deep understanding of the market and of quality,” because the most valuable matches are not generic. The same is true in appellate litigation. Trials result from parties not being able to agree on fundamental questions affecting their interests. Those cases on appeal are not generic, and neither are appellate courts.

Experienced appellate practitioners bring more than research and writing to a case. They bring perspective: the ability to distinguish the merely available argument from the important one, the interesting issue from the outcome-determinative one, and sifting complexity from what ultimately matters.

In appellate practice, that judgment is often where the greatest value lies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Video

MR. NUMBER 1 WINS AGAIN!: Concora Credit To Pay $9.375MM To Settle TCPA Wrong Number Class Action As Another Company Bows To Greenwald (Video)

Concora Credit has agreed to pay $9.375 million to settle a TCPA class action lawsuit over wrong number robocalls, with prominent TCPA attorney Mike Greenwald securing another major victory. The settlement includes over $5 million for approximately 147,000 class members, $3 million in attorney fees, and a commitment to spend at least $1 million on TCPA compliance over three years.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Florida Federal Court Holds That The TCPA’s Do-Not-Call Provisions Do Not Apply To Cell Phone Users

A federal judge in Florida has ruled that cell phone users cannot sue under the TCPA's do-not-call provisions, determining that the FCC exceeded its authority when it extended protections to wireless subscribers in 2003. The decision challenges decades of regulatory interpretation and could fundamentally reshape telecommunications privacy litigation if adopted by other courts.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Sterling v. City Of Jackson And The Limits Of Substantive Due Process In Environmental Harm Cases

The Fifth Circuit's en banc decision in Sterling v. City of Jackson tests whether residents exposed to lead-contaminated municipal drinking water can sue under Section 1983 for substantive due process violations. In a 10-5 ruling, the court held that environmental harms caused by government mismanagement belong to tort law and the political process, not constitutional claims, creating a significant circuit split with implications for how environmental compliance failures by public officials are litigated.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

It’s An Arbitration Agreement After All: Disney Compels Arbitration And Dismisses Class Claims In Antitrust Suit

A federal court granted Disney's motion to compel arbitration in an antitrust class action, allowing the company to invoke fuboTV's subscriber terms of service after acquiring a 70% stake in the streaming platform. The ruling demonstrates how corporate mergers can fundamentally alter litigation strategy by enabling non-signatories to enforce arbitration agreements containing "future affiliates" provisions.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Texas Data Center Policy: What Has Changed And What To Watch

Texas is ramping up oversight of data center projects as Governor Abbott's directive adds new review requirements to an already complex interconnection process. The policy debate now encompasses transmission infrastructure, water resources, tax incentives, and community impacts. With the 2027 legislative session approaching, stakeholders in Texas's booming data center industry face an evolving regulatory landscape that could fundamentally reshape how large-scale digital infrastructure projects are developed
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Butler Snow LLP
Butler Snow LLP
Article

California Governor Signs Legislation Curtailing CIPA Website Claims

Businesses operating websites and mobile applications have faced a growing wave of lawsuits under the California Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA), a 1967 statute enacted long before the modern internet. Plaintiffs increasingly argue that common website technologies—including cookies, pixels, and analytics tools—violate CIPA provisions originally aimed at wiretapping, eavesdropping, and pen registers.
United StatesPrivacy
Butler Snow LLP
Butler Snow LLP
Article

New Federal Policy Prohibits Certain Gain-of-Function Research And Restricts Certain International Projects

The U.S. government has released a sweeping new policy that prohibits federal funding for "dangerous gain-of-function research" and establishes unprecedented oversight requirements for life sciences research involving biological agents. Research institutions must now evaluate all proposed and ongoing federally funded projects against expanded risk criteria, implement new review structures, and monitor even non-federally funded research...
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Butler Snow LLP
Butler Snow LLP
Article

TDEC Adopts Amendments To Its Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit (ARAP) Regulations Providing Clarity And Reducing Regulatory Barriers To Development In Tennessee.

Tennessee's Board of Water Quality, Oil and Gas has adopted significant amendments to the state's Aquatic Resource Alteration Permit rules, fundamentally changing how isolated wetlands are regulated following the Supreme Court's Sackett decision. The new regulations establish a tiered system for wetland alterations based on ecological quality, with streamlined permitting processes and expanded exemptions for certain construction activities. These changes promise to reduce regulatory burden on developers whi
United StatesEnvironment
Butler Snow LLP
Butler Snow LLP
Article

How OIG Used Data Analytics And Extrapolation In A $12.4 Million Hospital Audit

An HHS Office of Inspector General audit of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio reveals how a review of just 100 claims led to a $12.4 million overpayment recommendation through statistical extrapolation. The audit targeted specific high-risk billing areas including Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility claims, certain diagnosis-related groups, and outpatient billing patterns, uncovering documentation and coding compliance issues that hospital leadership should examine within their own Medicare claims.
United StatesAccounting and Audit
Butler Snow LLP
Butler Snow LLP
Article

NIH Proposes New Requirement To Share Study Results With Research Participants

The National Institutes of Health has issued a Request for Information on a draft policy that would mandate researchers share plain-language study results with clinical research participants. The proposed requirement would apply broadly to all NIH-supported clinical research and could create significant operational challenges for academic medical centers with large research portfolios. Public comments are due October 26, 2026, providing institutions an opportunity to address practical implementation concern
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Butler Snow LLP
Butler Snow LLP
Article

Governor Abbott Directs Review of Data Centers Seeking ERCOT Grid Connection

Governor Greg Abbott has directed Texas energy regulators to conduct a comprehensive verification and audit of data center projects in ERCOT's interconnection queue. With approximately 90 percent of the 474 gigawatts in connection requests tied to data centers, this directive aims to ensure all projects meet applicable requirements before advancing through the interconnection process.
United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Butler Snow LLP
Butler Snow LLP