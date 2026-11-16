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ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026

When Is A Patent Case “Exceptional”? A Practical Guide To Fee-Shifting Under 35 U.S.C. § 285

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Section 285 of the Patent Act is one sentence long: “The court in exceptional cases may award reasonable attorney fees to the prevailing party.” Almost every important question about patent fee-shifting turns on what “exceptional” means, and on what the record shows when the fee motion is filed.

GlobalLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Matthew L. Cutler
Matthew L. Cutler

What courts look at, what the record needs to show, and why the fee clock can start on a specific day

Section 285 of the Patent Act is one sentence long: “The court in exceptional cases may award reasonable attorney fees to the prevailing party.” Almost every important question about patent fee-shifting turns on what “exceptional” means, and on what the record shows when the fee motion is filed.

I have a personal stake in that question. I was the district-court trial counsel for Octane Fitness in Octane Fitness, LLC v. ICON Health & Fitness, Inc., a Harness IP case we won on summary judgment before it went to the Supreme Court and reset the § 285 standard. Here is how the standard works today, and what companies on either side of a patent suit should do about it.

What makes a patent case “exceptional”?

In Octane Fitness, 572 U.S. 545 (2014), a unanimous Supreme Court held that an exceptional case is “simply one that stands out from others” with respect to either:

  • the substantive strength of a party’s litigating position (considering both the governing law and the facts), or
  • the unreasonable manner in which the case was litigated.

District courts decide that question case by case, on the totality of the circumstances, and the moving party must prove it by a preponderance of the evidence, not by clear and convincing evidence. The Court threw out the earlier Brooks Furniture test, which had required either independently sanctionable misconduct or a case that was both objectively baseless and brought in subjective bad faith.

The companion decision, Highmark Inc. v. Allcare Health Management System, Inc., 572 U.S. 559 (2014), held that the Federal Circuit reviews a § 285 decision for abuse of discretion. The practical result is that the trial judge who watched the case unfold makes the call, and that call is hard to overturn.

Does winning the case mean you get your fees?

No. Prevailing is necessary but not enough. The question is whether the case stands out, not who won. A defendant that wins a close claim-construction fight usually will not recover fees. A defendant that wins against a claim the plaintiff never had a reasonable basis to bring, or that the plaintiff kept pressing after it was plainly dead, has a real argument.

The standard also runs both ways. Octane is often described as an anti-troll tool, and it is frequently used that way, but a prevailing patent owner can seek fees against an accused infringer that litigates unreasonably.

What does a fee award look like in practice? A September 2026 example

The Federal Circuit’s September 8, 2026 decision in Viavi Solutions Inc. v. Platinum Optics Technology Inc., No. 2025-1362 (nonprecedential), is a clean illustration of the “unreasonable manner” prong.

Viavi and Taiwan-based Platinum Optics (PTOT) both make optical filters used for 3D sensing in mobile devices. After litigation in China and Taiwan settled in 2020 with a release covering PTOT products sold before May 1, 2020, Viavi sued PTOT in the Northern District of California on four patents. The only product Viavi charted was a filter sample left over from the Asian cases, squarely within the release; the district court described the basis for Viavi’s U.S.-sales theory as an admitted rumor.

In January 2021, PTOT moved for summary judgment with a sworn declaration that it had not made or sold the charted filter since May 2020. Viavi did not challenge the declaration but kept the filter in the case while it searched in discovery for something else to accuse. The district court found the case exceptional and awarded fees running from the day the declaration was filed. The Federal Circuit affirmed, observing that “there is no right to sue a party based on a nonmeritorious claim in hope of finding material that could be the basis of an actual meritorious claim.”

Two points generalize well beyond the parties:

  • Pre-suit diligence is measured against what was reasonably available. No rule requires reverse engineering before every suit. But where the accused products can be bought at retail, a case built on a rumor and a licensed sample is hard to defend.
  • The fee clock can start on a specific date. Here it started when the defendant put sworn, undisputed evidence in the record that the charted product was out of the case.

If you are the defendant, how do you build a fee record?

A fee motion is won in the record you build during the case, not in the brief you write after it. In my experience defending companies in patent suits, the steps that matter most are early and inexpensive:

  • Put the problem in writing, early. If the accused product is licensed, released, not sold in the United States, or plainly outside the claims, tell the plaintiff in a letter that explains why. Courts weigh whether a party pressed on after it should have known better.
  • Use sworn evidence when the facts are on your side. A short declaration that removes the accused product from the case can support an early summary-judgment motion and, as Viavi shows, mark the date after which continued litigation becomes unreasonable.
  • Track shifting theories. Changing infringement contentions, dropped and re-added claims, and positions that contradict clear precedent all belong in a running file.
  • Watch the plaintiff’s pattern. For a non-practicing entity that files many similar suits, the pattern of filing and quick settlement can be relevant to whether a given case stands out.
  • Price fee-shifting into the strategy. With the USPTO denying more inter partes review petitions on discretionary grounds since 2025, more validity and infringement fights are staying in district court, which is exactly where § 285 lives. (PTAB institution practice continues to change; confirm current guidance with counsel.)

If you are the patent owner, how do you avoid one?

  • Test the product before you chart it. If it is on a store shelf, buy it.
  • Check your releases and licenses against every accused product before filing.
  • Drop a dead theory the day it dies. Holding on as “belt and suspenders” while hunting in discovery for a better target is precisely what drew fees in Viavi.
  • Litigate cleanly. A meritorious case can still draw fees if it is run unreasonably.

Can fees be recovered if the plaintiff dismisses the case?

Sometimes. A voluntary dismissal does not automatically shield a plaintiff; whether the defendant is a “prevailing party” depends on how the case ended (a dismissal with prejudice generally counts), and fee exposure can also arise under other rules. This area is fact-specific, so the dismissal terms should be negotiated with fees in mind.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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