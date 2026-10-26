NO MFA NO DICOVERY?: Court Appears To Fault Rocket For Not Using Two-Factor Authentication In Dobronski TCPA Discovery Fight (Video)

Law Conference of Champions V Ticket Prices as I type: $369.00 (and rising.)

Courts are getting smarter (and more opinionated) about how companies should be interacting with consumers over the phone and at least one federal magistrate judge has opinions on how and when MFA should be used– and she just denied discovery in a TCPA suit against Rocket Mortgage as a result.

In Dobronski v. Rocket Mortgage, 2026 WL 3135180 (E.D. Mich. Oct. 19, 2026) Rocket claimed Dobronski filled out a form on its website leading to a number of calls Dobronski says he never requested.

Rocket moved to compel arbitration and pursued discovery related to contact formation.

Amongst its discovery efforts was a subpoena served on Dobronski’s VOIP provider Bandwidth to obtain “all portal access,” “all call detail records,” “routing and originating-number records,” and “all SMS/MMS records.”

Dobronski moved for a protective order and the court agreed to with Dobronski finding this information was simply not relevant to the contract formation issues relevant at that stage.

Interestingly, in a footnote the MJ made clear she thought Rocket had brought this situation upon itself by failing to use routine MFA procedures:

As the undersigned mentioned in her Report and Recommendation, had Rocket implemented two-factor authentication to verify that the request for information was made by the owner of the phone number entered, this information would be vastly more relevant here.

Wow.

Also interesting, the Court ordered Rocket and its lawyers not to review any production from Bandwidth that exceeds this order– so even if Bandwidth produced the records it had requested the Court says Rocket can’t even look at them, much less use them.

Petty extraordinary ruling and it shows Courts are not going to give companies a pass if they fail to use two-factor authentication.

Then again I hate two-factor authentication– so inefficient– especially when trying to file documents on PACER. And especially when you’re trying to access your accounts but you’ve misplaced your phone because you have a newborn and you’re exhausted and now you can’t run payroll…

But opinions certainly vary.

One topic on which opinions don’t vary– HPO CLO Steve Kaplan’s brilliance. The guy is fantastic and you will want to check out his views on AEP and Medicare in Ep. 54 of Deserve to Win Podcast, which is out right now.