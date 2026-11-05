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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

Halloween Safety Tips For Pedestrians And Drivers

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer
Explore more from Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

As Halloween approaches, neighborhoods fill with excited trick-or-treaters navigating darkened streets, creating one of the year's highest-risk periods for pedestrian accidents. Understanding the specific hazards that make this holiday particularly dangerous—from reduced visibility and increased foot traffic to distracted children and drivers—can help families and motorists take proactive steps to prevent tragedy. This guide examines the critical safety measures that both pedestrians and drivers

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Joshua Halma
Joshua Halma

Halloween is a time for costumes, trick-or-treating, and neighborhood celebrations. Unfortunately, it is also one of the busiest nights of the year for pedestrian activity. As children and families walk through neighborhoods after dark, the risk of pedestrian accidents increases significantly.

Many Halloween-related accidents are preventable. Understanding common hazards and taking a few simple precautions can help keep everyone safe while enjoying the holiday.

Why Are Pedestrian Accidents More Common on Halloween?

Several factors contribute to an increased risk of accidents on Halloween:

  • More children are walking near roadways and crossing streets.
  • Many trick-or-treat activities occur after sunset.
  • Dark costumes can make pedestrians difficult for drivers to see.
  • Excited children may enter the street unexpectedly.
  • Increased traffic from parties, community events, and neighborhood gatherings can create additional hazards.

Drivers and pedestrians alike should remain especially alert throughout the evening.

Halloween Safety Tips for Parents and Children

Parents can help reduce the risk of accidents by planning ahead and discussing safety before heading out.

Choose Visible Costumes

Consider costumes that improve visibility, such as:

  • Bright-colored clothing
  • Reflective tape on costumes or treat bags
  • Glow sticks or flashlights
  • Light-up accessories

Avoid costumes that drag on the ground, which can create tripping hazards.

Stay on Sidewalks and Crosswalks

Children should:

  • Use sidewalks whenever available
  • Cross streets only at intersections or designated crosswalks
  • Look left, right, and left again before crossing
  • Follow pedestrian signals where applicable

Avoid crossing between parked vehicles, where drivers may not see pedestrians until it is too late.

Supervise Young Children

Young trick-or-treaters should be accompanied by a responsible adult. Older children should travel in groups and follow a planned route in familiar neighborhoods.

Put Away Electronic Devices

Distractions can be dangerous for both pedestrians and drivers. Children and adults should avoid looking at phones while walking near traffic.

Halloween Driving Safety Tips

Drivers play a critical role in preventing pedestrian accidents on Halloween.

Slow Down in Residential Areas

Children may move unpredictably, especially when excited or distracted. Reducing speed provides additional time to react if someone unexpectedly enters the roadway.

Watch for Pedestrians at Intersections

Many accidents occur when drivers fail to notice pedestrians crossing the street. Be particularly cautious when approaching:

  • Intersections
  • Crosswalks
  • School zones
  • Neighborhood entrances

Eliminate Distractions

Avoid:

  • Texting while driving
  • Using handheld devices
  • Adjusting navigation systems while the vehicle is moving

Even a brief distraction can lead to a serious collision.

Never Drive Impaired

Halloween celebrations may involve alcohol consumption. Anyone planning to drink should arrange for a designated driver, rideshare service, or other safe transportation option.

Common Halloween Injuries

Although many people associate Halloween accidents with car accidents, other injuries can occur as well, including:

  • Pedestrian accidents
  • Slip-and-fall accidents
  • Trip hazards caused by decorations or uneven walkways
  • Injuries from inadequate lighting
  • Bicycle and scooter accidents

Property owners can help reduce risks by keeping walkways clear and ensuring outdoor areas are properly illuminated.

What Should You Do After a Pedestrian Accident?

If a pedestrian accident occurs, taking the right steps can help protect your health and legal rights.

Consider the following:

  1. Seek medical attention immediately.
  2. Contact law enforcement and obtain a police report.
  3. Take photographs of the accident scene if possible.
  4. Collect contact information from witnesses.
  5. Keep records of medical treatment and expenses.
  6. Avoid discussing fault before speaking with qualified professionals.

Prompt medical evaluation is important, even if injuries do not initially appear serious.

Help Keep Halloween Safe This Year

Halloween should be a night filled with fun memories, not preventable injuries. By remaining visible, staying alert, following traffic laws, and exercising caution in neighborhoods and crosswalks, both pedestrians and drivers can help make the holiday safer for everyone.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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