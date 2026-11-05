The Cartiva Litigation Is Ongoing, And Cases Continue To Accrue

Here is where the Cartiva synthetic cartilage implant litigation stands, and why you should not wait to find out where you stand.

Where the Litigation Stands

The parties appeared before Judge Baker on October 8. Little was decided at that hearing, and nothing about it changes what Cartiva patients need to know right now.

The court will hear from the parties again on December 10, 2026. Until then, the work continues behind the scenes:

The parties are briefing the issue of a master complaint.

The parties are negotiating direct filing, pro hac vice waivers, protective orders for confidential information, and the handling of electronically stored information.

Next hearing: December 10, 2026. New cases continue to be filed while these issues are worked out.

You Should Call an Attorney Even If You Have Not Had Revision Surgery

Many people with a Cartiva implant assume they do not have a claim unless the device has already been removed or revised. That is not a safe assumption. If you have a Cartiva implant and you are having pain, limited motion, or other problems, or if you simply have questions, you should speak with an attorney now rather than wait.

Claims like these are subject to deadlines, including the statute of limitations. Those deadlines can be shorter than people expect, and they can run out while you are still deciding what to do. The only way to know how a deadline applies to you is to talk to a lawyer about your specific facts, so that you do not run afoul of any of them.

It is not too late to contact us. The consultation is free.

Be Careful Who You Are Really Talking To

Some webpages appear to come from attorneys handling these cases. In reality, many are run by marketing companies that gather names and phone numbers, and some of them employ an attorney. Your information may be sold or passed along, and the person who answers may not be the person who handles your case.

Before you share your information, ask who will actually be your lawyer, whether your case will be referred to another firm, and who will do the work.