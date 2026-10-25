Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 25 OCTOBER 2026

Federal Circuit Affirms District Court’s Decision To Reach A Patent-Eligibility Issue After Concluding Venue Improper

A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Contributor

A&O Shearman

Introducing A&O Shearman Unparalleled global depth for a changing world. Today more than ever,...

View firm profile
Explore more from A&O Shearman

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a district court's dismissal of patent-infringement claims on both improper venue and patent ineligibility grounds, addressing whether courts may resolve concurrent Rule 12(b)(3) venue and Rule 12(b)(6) failure-to-state-a-claim motions together. The decision clarifies district court authority in docket management when multiple dismissal grounds are raised simultaneously, with implications for judicial economy and appellate efficiency.

United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Author LinkedIn connections

On August 28, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (Judges Prost, Bryson, and Reyna) affirmed a district court’s dismissal of AML’s patent-infringement claims against Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc. and The Buckle, Inc. on two independent grounds: improper venue and patent ineligibility under 35 U.S.C. § 101. The Federal Circuit held that the district court did not abuse its discretion by reaching the patent-eligibility issue after concluding that venue was improper. AML IP, LLC v. Bath & Body Works Direct, Inc., No. 2025-1280 (Fed. Cir. Aug. 28, 2026). The decision addresses what a district court may do after determining that venue is improper, and confirms that a court presented with concurrent Rule 12(b)(3) and Rule 12(b)(6) grounds may resolve both.

Patentee-Appellant sued Defendants-Appellees in the Eastern District of Texas for infringement. Defendants-Appellees moved to dismiss under Rules 12(b)(3) and 12(b)(6) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, arguing that the patent-specific venue provisions of 28 U.S.C. § 1400(b) were not satisfied because Defendants-Appellees neither resided in the district nor committed acts of infringement there, and that the asserted patent’s claims are ineligible for patenting under § 101.

The district court granted the motions and dismissed on both grounds in a single order. It first concluded that Patentee-Appellant had failed to establish venue under § 1400(b) and that, “[f]or this reason alone, the case should be dismissed.” It then held the patent’s claims ineligible under § 101 and dismissed for that reason as well. Patentee-Appellant moved under Rule 59(e) to amend the judgment to vacate the ineligibility dismissal or, alternatively, to amend its complaint. The district court denied the motion, explaining that it was not “aware of any controlling authority forbidding courts from considering venue and substantive issues together when those issues were briefed and argued together,” and that, because no party had identified a district to which the case might have been transferred under 28 U.S.C. § 1406(a), it had “discretion to decide whether dismissal was appropriate on multiple grounds” and exercised that discretion “in the interest of efficiency.”

On appeal, Patentee-Appellant did not dispute the merits of either the venue or the eligibility ruling. It argued instead that: 1) once the district court concluded that venue was improper, it should have stopped there and dismissed solely on that ground; and 2) the ineligibility dismissal should be vacated because it was unnecessary to the judgment and therefore will not have preclusive effect in future cases. Because the appeal concerned the district court’s docket-management authority and presented no issue unique to patent law, the Federal Circuit applied the law of the regional circuit, here the Fifth Circuit, and reviewed the district court’s docket management for abuse of discretion.

The Federal Circuit first observed that Patentee-Appellant did not appear to contend that the district court lacked the power to dismiss for failure to state a claim after finding venue improper, and the court saw no such limitation on the district court’s authority. The court explained that, unlike subject-matter jurisdiction, venue concerns the convenience of litigants rather than the court’s power and is a personal privilege that may be waived. The court contrasted this with the usual treatment of Rule 12(b)(1) subject-matter-jurisdiction grounds, which are ordinarily resolved first and may alone support dismissal, and observed that Rule 12(b)(3) venue challenges do not receive the same categorical treatment among concurrently raised Rule 12(b) grounds. 

Turning to Patentee-Appellant’s contention that the district court should have refrained from reaching eligibility, the court rejected the argument for several reasons. Although venue motions should receive “top priority” rather than languish while parties conduct extensive merits litigation, that principle does not address what a district court may do after concluding that venue is improper. In any event, the district court did prioritize the venue motion, staying the case pending that resolution and resolving the venue challenge before ruling on any merits issue. And, because a key purpose of prioritizing venue is to protect the venue-objecting movant from litigating in an objectionable venue, and Patentee-Appellant “clearly wanted to keep litigating in the Eastern District of Texas,” it was “hardly apparent that [Patentee-Appellant] could be heard to complain.”

The court further explained that a district court should generally resolve a venue motion before taking up a substantial merits-related motion because the venue motion may be simpler to evaluate and, if transfer is warranted, the transferee court should adjudicate the merits. However, that principle did not establish an abuse of discretion here because the district court addressed venue first and did not determine that transfer was warranted; instead, it dismissed for improper venue and then dismissed independently for failure to state a claim. 

The court went further, holding that “certain judicial-economy considerations actually favor the district court’s approach of deciding both grounds” where a motion to dismiss raises both Rule 12(b)(3) and Rule 12(b)(6) grounds. By deciding both, the district court “enabled this court to review the merits of both decisions in the same appeal.” Had the court dismissed only for improper venue, and had the Federal Circuit reversed and remanded, the district court might then have dismissed on eligibility, “which would have likely prompted yet another appeal.” Deciding the two concurrently raised grounds together “helped avoid the prospect of such inefficient, piecemeal appeals.”

As for Patentee-Appellant’s request for vacatur of the patent-ineligibility dismissal, the Federal Circuit rejected this argument as a request for “essentially an advisory opinion on the preclusive effect that the district court’s judgment (and ours) might have in future cases.” The court explained that the precise preclusive effect of the judgment must be decided in any later action that may be brought. It saw no reason to depart from that rule and declined either to vacate the dismissal or to declare it without preclusive effect. 

The decision confirms that a district court presented with concurrent Rule 12(b)(3) and Rule 12(b)(6) grounds may resolve both, and that doing so may be favored by judicial-economy considerations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Show Your Work: California Federal Court Denies Preliminary Approval Of Data Breach Class Action Settlement

A federal court in California denied preliminary approval of a $2.3 million data breach settlement affecting over 220,000 individuals, finding seven critical deficiencies in the proposed agreement. The decision highlights the rigorous scrutiny courts apply to class action settlements, particularly regarding claims-made distribution processes, inadequate documentation of settlement value, and unexplained disparate treatment among class members.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

California Federal Court Denies TikTok’s Motion To Dismiss Children’s Privacy Claims Based On Prior Class Action Settlements

A federal court rejected TikTok's attempt to use two prior nationwide class action settlements—totaling over $93 million—to dismiss new privacy claims brought by minors alleging violations of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act. The ruling hinged on whether the current plaintiffs were demonstrably members of the earlier settlement classes based solely on the pleadings, raising critical questions about the scope and enforceability of broad settlement releases in successive privacy litiga
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Video

MR. NUMBER 1 WINS AGAIN!: Concora Credit To Pay $9.375MM To Settle TCPA Wrong Number Class Action As Another Company Bows To Greenwald (Video)

Concora Credit has agreed to pay $9.375 million to settle a TCPA class action lawsuit over wrong number robocalls, with prominent TCPA attorney Mike Greenwald securing another major victory. The settlement includes over $5 million for approximately 147,000 class members, $3 million in attorney fees, and a commitment to spend at least $1 million on TCPA compliance over three years.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Troutman Amin LLP
Troutman Amin LLP
Article

Florida Federal Court Holds That The TCPA’s Do-Not-Call Provisions Do Not Apply To Cell Phone Users

A federal judge in Florida has ruled that cell phone users cannot sue under the TCPA's do-not-call provisions, determining that the FCC exceeded its authority when it extended protections to wireless subscribers in 2003. The decision challenges decades of regulatory interpretation and could fundamentally reshape telecommunications privacy litigation if adopted by other courts.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Sterling v. City Of Jackson And The Limits Of Substantive Due Process In Environmental Harm Cases

The Fifth Circuit's en banc decision in Sterling v. City of Jackson tests whether residents exposed to lead-contaminated municipal drinking water can sue under Section 1983 for substantive due process violations. In a 10-5 ruling, the court held that environmental harms caused by government mismanagement belong to tort law and the political process, not constitutional claims, creating a significant circuit split with implications for how environmental compliance failures by public officials are litigated.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

It’s An Arbitration Agreement After All: Disney Compels Arbitration And Dismisses Class Claims In Antitrust Suit

A federal court granted Disney's motion to compel arbitration in an antitrust class action, allowing the company to invoke fuboTV's subscriber terms of service after acquiring a 70% stake in the streaming platform. The ruling demonstrates how corporate mergers can fundamentally alter litigation strategy by enabling non-signatories to enforce arbitration agreements containing "future affiliates" provisions.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Duane Morris LLP
Duane Morris LLP
Article

Amendments To The Act On The Protection Of Personal Information Promulgated

Japan has enacted sweeping amendments to its Act on the Protection of Personal Information, introducing an administrative surcharge regime with monetary penalties for data protection violations, new protections for children under 16 and biometric data, and expanded exceptions for data utilization in statistical analysis and AI development. The reforms, which take effect in stages through 2028, fundamentally reshape Japan's privacy enforcement landscape by granting the Personal Information Protection Commiss
JapanPrivacy
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

SEC Issues “Innovation Exemption” To Facilitate Trading Of Tokenized NMS Stock

The SEC has issued a groundbreaking Innovation Exemption allowing tokenized securities venues to facilitate trading of tokenized NMS stocks using automated market makers and liquidity pools. This temporary five-year exemption from exchange and dealer registration requirements establishes conditions for permissioned blockchain-based trading while granting public companies a 30-day window to object to third-party tokenization of their securities.
United StatesFinance and Banking
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

The EU’s Proposed Industrial Accelerator Act: What The Battery Industry Needs To Know—and Do

The European Commission's Industrial Accelerator Act proposes to reshape battery supply chains by conditioning access to EU public procurement and support schemes on strict origin requirements. As China controls over 80% of global battery manufacturing capacity, the legislation introduces escalating component-count thresholds that could fundamentally alter market access, financing structures, and supplier eligibility across the battery value chain.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

EU Packaging And Packaging Waste Regulation—what International Corporate Groups Should Know

The European Union's new Regulation on packaging and packaging waste has fundamentally transformed compliance requirements for companies placing packaged goods on the EU market, replacing decades-old directive-based frameworks with directly applicable product-law rules. While promising regulatory harmonization across member states, the reality presents a complex dual-compliance landscape where businesses must navigate both EU-wide packaging standards and diverging national implementation approaches.
European UnionEnvironment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

California Passes Suite Of Bills Advancing Child Online-safety Push

California has enacted a comprehensive package of four bills that fundamentally reshape online safety protections for minors, targeting addictive design features, data privacy practices, age verification systems, and platform liability. These new laws establish strict requirements for social media companies, including mandatory stripped-down interfaces for users under 16, enhanced privacy defaults, and potential damages up to $1 million for negligent harm to children. The legislation represents one of the m
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

How Spain’s Draft Data Center Rules Could Transform Digital Infrastructure Investment

Spain's draft Royal Decree introduces stringent energy sustainability, environmental, resilience and digital sovereignty requirements for data centers, including renewable additionality, hourly correlation, and efficiency standards. The regulation applies to all access and connection permits obtained after entry into force, with specific compliance deadlines for projects in progress and those with granted permits not yet connected to the grid.
SpainEnergy and Natural Resources
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman
Article

International Carbon Credits Under The Proposed EU ETS Revision And CBAM Implementing Regulations

The European Commission's proposal to revise the EU Emission Trading System introduces a significant new element: the potential purchase of up to 260 million international carbon credits. This development, alongside parallel provisions in the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, signals a cautious but meaningful shift in how the EU approaches international carbon credits. Understanding these distinct treatment mechanisms has critical implications for ETS-covered operators, EU importers, and international tra
BelgiumEnvironment
A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman