Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 08 NOVEMBER 2026

Robotics Proclamation Adds Urgency To FCC Conditional Approval Planning

Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Contributor
Steptoe LLP

Steptoe LLP

Steptoe International (UK) LLP has built a strong reputation for providing top-quality regulatory,...

View firm profile
Explore more from Steptoe LLP

The Trump Administration's recent proclamation on robotics and industrial machinery introduces potential tariffs while simultaneously creating new pathways for foreign manufacturers to access US markets through the FCC's conditional approval process. Companies face critical decisions about whether to pursue exemptions from the Covered List, particularly as the Administration considers establishing incentive programs for domestic production while threatening alternative trade remedies.

United StatesInternational Law
Andrew Golodny
Andrew Golodny

The Trump Administration issued a proclamation on robotics and industrial machinery on October 28 which gives foreign robotics manufacturers additional reasons to apply for a conditional approval exemption from the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Covered List. The proclamation directs the Commerce Department and US Trade Representative to pursue trade negotiations regarding the import of robots and their components. However, the proclamation also states: "[d]epending on the status or outcome of such negotiations, I [President Trump] may consider alternative remedies in the future, including imposing or modifying tariffs, duties, quotas, and fees."

Thus, for companies already confronting the import restrictions on advanced robotics because of FCC's Covered List, the threat of tariffs may be an additional inducement to begin the conditional approval process to enable the import of covered foreign devices pending implementation of a US-onshoring plan.

At the same time, the Proclamation also contemplates "establishing a program to incentivize new investment in United States production of robotics and industrial machinery, as well as their parts and components."

Conditional approval exemption from the Covered List

The FCC's Covered List now includes foreign-produced advanced robotic devices, meaning that new such devices are effectively banned from being imported or marketed in the United States. Companies can apply for an exemption from the Covered List by submitting an application to be reviewed by the Department of War (DoW) describing their supply chains and US onshoring plans. The FCC has already announced several conditional approvals for advanced robots including for companies based in the European Union and Asia.

The existing drone framework provides a possible model for future tariff relief for robotics manufactures

The Administration's August 13 drone tariff proclamation could provide a model for how the Administration will handle future tariffs on robots, if it decides to impose them. In evaluating an onshoring plan for tariff relief for UAS/drones, the Commerce Department may consider whether the company has received a conditional approval with an approved onshoring plan. A future levy of tariffs or duties on robots could contain similar relief.

The drone proclamation also directs the Commerce Department to align its onshoring requirements with the FCC's conditional approval process. That approach provides a precedent for coordinating robotics tariff relief with the existing conditional approval process.

What robotics manufacturers should do now

Companies with new models of advanced robotic devices wishing to sell to US customers should therefore strongly consider filing for a conditional approval application. Preparation should include identifying the products for which approval will be sought, compiling relevant corporate ownership and supply chain information, and developing a credible US onshoring plan. Beginning that work now will provide companies with earlier US market access and relief from potential tariffs which are being considered by the Administration.

Steptoe's Telecom and International Trade attorneys can help steer companies that have an affected product through the conditional approval process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

U.S.-China Trade Truce Extended Two Months: BIS Affiliates Rule Suspension Follows

The U.S.-China trade truce has been extended through January 10, 2027, pushing back the effective date of the Bureau of Industry and Security's Affiliates Rule. While the suspension delays immediate compliance obligations, the rule remains in place and companies should use this additional time to prepare their compliance programs before the suspension potentially expires.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

The Lindsey Graham Sanctions Act: What Businesses Need To Know About The New Tariffs

President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on September 18, 2026, establishing mandatory tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods and up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to buy Russian energy. The Act targets major importers like China, India, and Turkey, with limited relief mechanisms including natural gas exceptions, presidential waivers, and a 270-day winddown period for entities divesting from Russian operations.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Updates On Export Controls Impacting AI & Advanced Computing

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security issued guidance on May 31, 2026, clarifying licensing requirements for advanced computing items and AI technologies. The guidance maintains export restrictions for entities in certain countries while providing limited relief for data center operators, though questions remain about future regulatory direction. Companies must now strengthen their compliance programs and supply-chain due diligence as BIS continues to prioritize national security
GlobalInternational Law
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Article

FCC Tightens Equipment Rules

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted sweeping new restrictions targeting equipment containing components from entities on its Covered List, fundamentally reshaping how manufacturers, online marketplaces, and equipment modifiers must approach FCC compliance. These rules establish unprecedented prohibitions on logic-bearing hardware components, impose strict display requirements for e-commerce platforms, and clarify when existing authorizations can support equipment modifications.
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Sanctions Update: October 26, 2026

This comprehensive sanctions update examines the US Department of Homeland Security's exclusion order on DeepSeek AI products across federal agencies, exploring implications for US-China tech competition and potential escalation in AI controls. The analysis covers recent international sanctions developments including Iran's shadow fleet network, intellectual property theft enforcement, and evolving regulatory measures across US, EU, and Asia-Pacific jurisdictions.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Weekly Sanctions Update: September 14, 2026

The Treasury Department intensifies economic pressure on Iran through Operation Economic Outcast, suspending aviation licenses and sanctioning dozens of entities while implementing a presumption of denial for Iran-related transactions. Meanwhile, new enforcement actions target Chinese cybercrime platforms, Ecuadorian terrorist organizations, and Israeli settlers, as Congress considers comprehensive Russia-Iran sanctions legislation.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

The Analysts' Brief: The US-Russia Diesel Deal

The Trump administration's October 2025 diesel deal with Russia promises temporary sanctions relief to ease US fuel prices before midterm elections, but analysts question whether the limited supply will meaningfully impact global markets or represent a lasting shift in US-Russia relations. The agreement has already strained transatlantic partnerships and US-Ukraine cooperation while raising compliance uncertainties for businesses navigating evolving sanctions regimes.
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP
Article

Weekly Sanctions Update: September 21, 2026

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 has become law, imposing sweeping sanctions on Russian officials, financial institutions, and shadow fleet vessels while authorizing tariffs up to 100 percent on major purchasers of Russian oil and natural gas. How will these new measures impact global trade relationships, particularly with China and India as the largest buyers of Russian crude?
GlobalGovernment, Public Sector
Steptoe LLP
Steptoe LLP