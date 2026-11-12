Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

PODCAST · 12 NOVEMBER 2026

[TIPS] 90 Days Until 2027: Selling To Mexico? An Invoice May Not Be Enough (Podcast)

Global Training Center
Explore more from Global Training Center

What makes a customs broker a true partner when trade requirements change? This episode explores documentation expectations Mexican importers now place on U.S. exporters, from purchase agreements to pedimento adjustments. Learn how cooperation on commercial paperwork keeps cross-border relationships moving forward when compliance standards evolve.

United StatesInternational Law
Lalo Solorzano
Lalo Solorzano
Author LinkedIn connections

Why Is Your Customer Asking for an Agreement?

Your Mexican customer asks for a purchase agreement. You have worked together for years with purchase orders and invoices. Why the extra paperwork?

In Episode 5 of 90 Days Until 2027, Lalo Solorzano welcomes back Miriam Name to explore how U.S. exporters can support their Mexican customers’ compliance efforts. After a lighthearted Día de los Muertos opening, the conversation turns serious. Can the importer document what happened throughout the transaction and support the declared value?

Traceability and Materiality

Miriam frames the discussion around two ideas: traceability and materiality. Documentation should show that a transaction occurred, how it was carried out, and why the declared value holds up. That includes evidence of the commercial relationship, delivery, transportation, and payment responsibilities.

What a Purchase Agreement Should Cover

Miriam describes the requests that are catching some U.S. sellers off guard. These agreements typically identify:

  • The parties and their tax identification
  • Company addresses
  • The applicable Incoterm
  • Delivery arrangements
  • Who pays for transportation

Rebates, Deductions, and Pedimentos

Rebates, deductions, and year-end adjustments can complicate the link between your commercial pricing and the Mexican import declaration. Miriam explains that a change in value may require an adjustment to the pedimento.

Match the Agreement to the Relationship

The right documents depend on the arrangement. Miriam distinguishes sales transactions from pure maquila arrangements, which rely on a maquila services agreement. Lalo also asks how documentation changes for manufacturing services and related-party sales. In related-party cases, transfer-pricing analysis can help support the value.

No single document fits every situation.

Cooperate, Don’t Renegotiate

The goal is not to reopen an established relationship. Miriam recommends a practical approach: cooperate with your customer on a master agreement. That agreement can reference your existing purchase orders, commercial documents, and terms.

This week’s tip puts cooperation first. Before you dismiss a request as unnecessary paperwork, learn what your Mexican counterpart needs to support. Then help keep the relationship moving forward.

Key Takeaways

  • Don’t dismiss the agreement request. Take your customer’s documentation needs seriously, even after years of purchase orders.
  • Make the commercial details clear. Names, addresses, tax IDs, the Incoterm, delivery terms, and transportation costs all matter.
  • Watch rebates and deductions. They can complicate customs value and may require a pedimento adjustment.
  • Match the agreement to the relationship. Sales, maquila, and related-party transactions each raise different questions.

Resources

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want your team ready for the paperwork Mexican customers expect? Explore GTC’s courses on Export to Mexico, Incoterms 2020, and Exporting Procedures. Build the skills to support your customers with confidence.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

Trump Administration Waives New Russia Sanctions And Tariffs Under Graham Act

President Trump issued an executive order implementing the Graham Act, which establishes substantial new tariffs on Russian goods and countries purchasing Russian energy, but simultaneously waives their application. The order creates a monitoring framework that leaves open the possibility of future enforcement while maintaining existing Russia sanctions regimes.
GlobalInternational Law
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Article

U.S.-China Trade Truce Extended Two Months: BIS Affiliates Rule Suspension Follows

The U.S.-China trade truce has been extended through January 10, 2027, pushing back the effective date of the Bureau of Industry and Security's Affiliates Rule. While the suspension delays immediate compliance obligations, the rule remains in place and companies should use this additional time to prepare their compliance programs before the suspension potentially expires.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

The Lindsey Graham Sanctions Act: What Businesses Need To Know About The New Tariffs

President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on September 18, 2026, establishing mandatory tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods and up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to buy Russian energy. The Act targets major importers like China, India, and Turkey, with limited relief mechanisms including natural gas exceptions, presidential waivers, and a 270-day winddown period for entities divesting from Russian operations.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Updates On Export Controls Impacting AI & Advanced Computing

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security issued guidance on May 31, 2026, clarifying licensing requirements for advanced computing items and AI technologies. The guidance maintains export restrictions for entities in certain countries while providing limited relief for data center operators, though questions remain about future regulatory direction. Companies must now strengthen their compliance programs and supply-chain due diligence as BIS continues to prioritize national security
GlobalInternational Law
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP