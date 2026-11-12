[TIPS] 90 Days Until 2027: Selling To Mexico? An Invoice May Not Be Enough (Podcast)

Why Is Your Customer Asking for an Agreement?

Your Mexican customer asks for a purchase agreement. You have worked together for years with purchase orders and invoices. Why the extra paperwork?

In Episode 5 of 90 Days Until 2027, Lalo Solorzano welcomes back Miriam Name to explore how U.S. exporters can support their Mexican customers’ compliance efforts. After a lighthearted Día de los Muertos opening, the conversation turns serious. Can the importer document what happened throughout the transaction and support the declared value?

Traceability and Materiality

Miriam frames the discussion around two ideas: traceability and materiality. Documentation should show that a transaction occurred, how it was carried out, and why the declared value holds up. That includes evidence of the commercial relationship, delivery, transportation, and payment responsibilities.

What a Purchase Agreement Should Cover

Miriam describes the requests that are catching some U.S. sellers off guard. These agreements typically identify:

The parties and their tax identification

Company addresses

The applicable Incoterm

Delivery arrangements

Who pays for transportation

Rebates, Deductions, and Pedimentos

Rebates, deductions, and year-end adjustments can complicate the link between your commercial pricing and the Mexican import declaration. Miriam explains that a change in value may require an adjustment to the pedimento.

Match the Agreement to the Relationship

The right documents depend on the arrangement. Miriam distinguishes sales transactions from pure maquila arrangements, which rely on a maquila services agreement. Lalo also asks how documentation changes for manufacturing services and related-party sales. In related-party cases, transfer-pricing analysis can help support the value.

No single document fits every situation.

Cooperate, Don’t Renegotiate

The goal is not to reopen an established relationship. Miriam recommends a practical approach: cooperate with your customer on a master agreement. That agreement can reference your existing purchase orders, commercial documents, and terms.

This week’s tip puts cooperation first. Before you dismiss a request as unnecessary paperwork, learn what your Mexican counterpart needs to support. Then help keep the relationship moving forward.

Key Takeaways

Don’t dismiss the agreement request. Take your customer’s documentation needs seriously, even after years of purchase orders.

Take your customer’s documentation needs seriously, even after years of purchase orders. Make the commercial details clear. Names, addresses, tax IDs, the Incoterm, delivery terms, and transportation costs all matter.

Names, addresses, tax IDs, the Incoterm, delivery terms, and transportation costs all matter. Watch rebates and deductions. They can complicate customs value and may require a pedimento adjustment.

They can complicate customs value and may require a pedimento adjustment. Match the agreement to the relationship. Sales, maquila, and related-party transactions each raise different questions.

Resources

Ready to Go Deeper?

Want your team ready for the paperwork Mexican customers expect? Explore GTC’s courses on Export to Mexico, Incoterms 2020, and Exporting Procedures. Build the skills to support your customers with confidence.