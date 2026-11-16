Could a company with U.S. operations still face foreign importer of record requirements? And what would that mean for its customs broker?

In this episode of Simply Trade: Cindy’s Version, Cindy Allen uses Taylor Swift’s “I Knew You Were Trouble” to explore the risks hiding behind familiar client relationships. Her focus is the interim final rule on heightened requirements for foreign importers of record.

This Week in Trade

Before the main topic, Cindy shares her weekly update:

Tariffs after the midterms. She gives her outlook on congressional oversight and possible targeted changes. She does not expect a sweeping tariff repeal.

She gives her outlook on congressional oversight and possible targeted changes. She does not expect a sweeping tariff repeal. FMC and ACE developments. She highlights a demurrage and detention symposium. She also covers a test program that aims to connect the trade community with ACE client representatives.

She highlights a demurrage and detention symposium. She also covers a test program that aims to connect the trade community with ACE client representatives. USMCA negotiations. She discusses Canada’s negotiating stance and what it could mean for talks with the United States.

She discusses Canada’s negotiating stance and what it could mean for talks with the United States. CBP enforcement. Cindy cites reported increases of 77.5% in overall enforcement and 124% in Form 29 notices. Know your import data and respond to customs inquiries.

Cindy examines the rule’s questions about U.S. importer status, beneficial ownership, documentation, and CTPAT participation. She explains why publicly traded companies, foreign-owned manufacturers, and customs brokers should look closely at how the requirements apply to them. She also considers the possible impact on express shipments.

She cautions against assuming that U.S. incorporation or a domestic address settles the question.

Broker Risk and Client Verification

Cindy walks through the ownership and real-property criteria that distinguish U.S. and foreign importers. She also covers the documents brokers would need to review.

She raises practical questions:

How can a publicly traded company prove beneficial ownership?

How should brokers evaluate foreign-owned businesses with large U.S. operations?

How do powers of attorney work when a broker acts as importer of record?

Could demand for eligible brokers create a capacity problem?

For Cindy, the issue goes beyond paperwork. Who can produce the required information? Who can verify it? What will it cost? Who carries the liability?

Her advice: understand your data, respond to CBP, and give practical feedback. Share concrete examples and realistic cost estimates, either directly or through your trade association. Saying that compliance will be difficult isn’t enough.

Revisit importer status. Don’t assume a U.S. address or incorporation answers the question.

Don’t assume a U.S. address or incorporation answers the question. Treat client verification as a risk decision. Ownership records, documentation, CTPAT status, and importer-of-record duties belong in onboarding.

Ownership records, documentation, CTPAT status, and importer-of-record duties belong in onboarding. Know your data and engage with CBP. Respond to Forms 28 and 29, and ask for clarification when an action seems inconsistent with your records.

Respond to Forms 28 and 29, and ask for clarification when an action seems inconsistent with your records. Make feedback specific. Use business examples, facts, and cost estimates.

Want your team ready for importer of record questions? Explore GTC’s courses on Importing Procedures, CTPAT, and Due Diligence. Build the skills to verify clients and manage broker risk with confidence.