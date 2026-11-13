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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Who Guards The Tax Gate? The Case For Mediation In Modern IIA Tax Carve-Outs

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered
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Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

Caplin & Drysdale, Chartered

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International investment agreements increasingly incorporate tax filter mechanisms to preserve fiscal sovereignty, but these referral systems have proven ineffective in practice. This analysis examines whether mediation under ICSID rules could offer a superior alternative for resolving tax-related investment disputes while balancing state authority with investor protection.

United StatesInternational Law
Iacopo Accolla
Iacopo Accolla
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Iacopo A. Accolla authored the article "Who Guards the Tax Gate? The Case for Mediation in Modern IIA Tax Carve-Outs" published by Arbitration International in October 2026.

This note examines the treatment of taxation measures under international investment agreements (IIAs), with particular focus on the operation and effectiveness of tax filter mechanisms. These mechanisms, designed to preserve States’ fiscal sovereignty by referring tax-related claims to competent authorities prior to arbitration, have become a distinctive feature of modern tax carve-outs. Drawing on treaty practice and arbitral jurisprudence under NAFTA, the Energy Charter Treaty, and recent free trade agreements, the article demonstrates that referral mechanisms have played only a marginal role in practice and have frequently failed to deliver timely, transparent, or reasoned outcomes. The analysis further shows that tax filter mechanisms re-politicize disputes, limit investor participation, and are structurally ill-suited to resolving complex legal questions concerning expropriation and treaty compliance. Against this background, the article explores mediation—particularly under the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Mediation Rules—as a functional and normatively preferable alternative. It argues that mediation offers a more balanced framework by combining technical expertise, confidentiality, procedural flexibility, and the preservation of access to arbitration. In light of recent developments in international mediation, including the Singapore Convention on Mediation, the article concludes that a mediation-based model provides a more coherent and effective approach to managing tax-related investment disputes than the existing referral regime.

For the full article, please click here.

This article is designed to give general information on the developments covered, not to serve as legal advice related to specific situations or as a legal opinion. Counsel should be consulted for legal advice.

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