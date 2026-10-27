ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026
New AD/CVD Petitions Filed On Seamless Carbon And Alloy Steel Standard, Line, And Pressure Pipe From Georgia And India
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U.S. steel producers and the United Steelworkers union have filed petitions seeking antidumping duties on seamless carbon and alloy steel pipe imports from Georgia and India, with estimated margins ranging from 41% to 281%. The petitions also target Indian producers with countervailing duty allegations based on government subsidy programs, potentially affecting supply chains and requiring cash deposits if preliminary determinations are affirmative.
On October 14, 2026, Tenaris USA, Vallourec Star LP, and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC (the “USW”) filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“Commission”) seeking antidumping (“AD”) duties on imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe (“SSLPP”) from Georgia and India, and countervailing duties (“CVD”) on imports of SSLPP from India.
What Is Covered
The petitions target seamless carbon and alloy steel pipes and redraw hollows with a nominal outside diameter of 16 inches or less, regardless of wall thickness, manufacturing process, end finish, or surface finish. The scope specifically includes pipe produced to ASTM A-53, ASTM A-106, ASTM A-333, ASTM A-334, ASTM A-589, ASTM A-795, ASTM A-1024, and API 5L specifications. Excluded from the scope are aerospace, hydraulic, and bearing tubing; pipes meeting the chemical requirements of ASTM A-335; unattached couplings; mechanical, boiler, condenser, and heat exchange tubing (unless it meets the dimensional requirements of ASTM A-53, A-106, or API 5L); oil country tubular goods; and pipe meeting the GOST 550-75 specification.
The Requested Duty Rates
Petitioners have estimated the following AD margins:
|Country
|Estimated AD Margin
|Georgia
|113.87% to 281.24%
|India
|41.03% to 63.57%
In addition to the AD petition against India, Petitioners have filed a CVD petition alleging that Indian producers benefit from a wide range of national and state-level subsidy programs, including duty exemption and drawback schemes, export credit programs, and subsidies administered by the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The CVD petition identifies programs that Commerce has previously found countervailable in other proceedings, including the Duty Drawback Scheme, the Export Promotion of Capital Goods Scheme, the Advance Authorization Program, and the Interest Equalization Scheme.
Estimated Timeline
Commerce must determine within 20 days of filing whether the petitions are sufficient to support initiation. The ITC’s preliminary conference and determination will follow within 45 days. Key estimated milestones are as follows:
AD Investigations (Georgia and India)
|Event
|Standard
|Extended
|Petition Filed
|October 14, 2026
|—
|Commerce Initiation
|November 3, 2026
|—
|ITC Preliminary Determination
|November 28, 2026
|—
|Commerce Preliminary Determination
|March 23, 2027
|May 12, 2027
|Commerce Final Determination
|June 6, 2027
|August 5, 2027
|ITC Final Determination
|July 21, 2027
|August 20, 2027
|AD Order Issued
|July 28, 2027
|August 27, 2027
CVD Investigation (India)
|Milestone
|Date
|Extended
|Petition Filed
|October 14, 2026
|—
|Commerce Initiation
|November 3, 2026
|—
|ITC Preliminary Determination
|November 28, 2026
|—
|Commerce Preliminary Determination
|January 7, 2027
|March 13, 2027
|Commerce Final Determination
|March 23, 2027
|August 25, 2027
|ITC Final Determination
|May 7, 2027
|October 9, 2027
|CVD Order Issued
|May 14, 2027
|October 16, 2027
How This May Affect Your Company
The companies most directly affected are the producers of SSLPP in George and India, as well as U.S. importers and downstream purchasers who source pipe from those origins. Once the investigations are initiated, all interested parties will have opportunities to participate, including by submitting comments on the proposed scope and appearing at ITC hearings. If the ITC makes an affirmative preliminary determination, Commerce will suspend liquidation of subject entries and require importers to post cash deposits based on the AD and CVD rates Commerce calculates at its preliminary determination.
Companies whose supply chains involve SSLPP from Georgia or India — whether as importers, distributors, or end users — should review their current exposures and consider their options for participating in these proceedings.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.