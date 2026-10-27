New AD/CVD Petitions Filed On Seamless Carbon And Alloy Steel Standard, Line, And Pressure Pipe From Georgia And India

On October 14, 2026, Tenaris USA, Vallourec Star LP, and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC (the “USW”) filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“Commission”) seeking antidumping (“AD”) duties on imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe (“SSLPP”) from Georgia and India, and countervailing duties (“CVD”) on imports of SSLPP from India.

What Is Covered

The petitions target seamless carbon and alloy steel pipes and redraw hollows with a nominal outside diameter of 16 inches or less, regardless of wall thickness, manufacturing process, end finish, or surface finish. The scope specifically includes pipe produced to ASTM A-53, ASTM A-106, ASTM A-333, ASTM A-334, ASTM A-589, ASTM A-795, ASTM A-1024, and API 5L specifications. Excluded from the scope are aerospace, hydraulic, and bearing tubing; pipes meeting the chemical requirements of ASTM A-335; unattached couplings; mechanical, boiler, condenser, and heat exchange tubing (unless it meets the dimensional requirements of ASTM A-53, A-106, or API 5L); oil country tubular goods; and pipe meeting the GOST 550-75 specification.

The Requested Duty Rates

Petitioners have estimated the following AD margins:

Country Estimated AD Margin Georgia 113.87% to 281.24% India 41.03% to 63.57%

In addition to the AD petition against India, Petitioners have filed a CVD petition alleging that Indian producers benefit from a wide range of national and state-level subsidy programs, including duty exemption and drawback schemes, export credit programs, and subsidies administered by the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The CVD petition identifies programs that Commerce has previously found countervailable in other proceedings, including the Duty Drawback Scheme, the Export Promotion of Capital Goods Scheme, the Advance Authorization Program, and the Interest Equalization Scheme.

Estimated Timeline

Commerce must determine within 20 days of filing whether the petitions are sufficient to support initiation. The ITC’s preliminary conference and determination will follow within 45 days. Key estimated milestones are as follows:

AD Investigations (Georgia and India)

Event Standard Extended Petition Filed October 14, 2026 — Commerce Initiation November 3, 2026 — ITC Preliminary Determination November 28, 2026 — Commerce Preliminary Determination March 23, 2027 May 12, 2027 Commerce Final Determination June 6, 2027 August 5, 2027 ITC Final Determination July 21, 2027 August 20, 2027 AD Order Issued July 28, 2027 August 27, 2027

CVD Investigation (India)

Milestone Date Extended Petition Filed October 14, 2026 — Commerce Initiation November 3, 2026 — ITC Preliminary Determination November 28, 2026 — Commerce Preliminary Determination January 7, 2027 March 13, 2027 Commerce Final Determination March 23, 2027 August 25, 2027 ITC Final Determination May 7, 2027 October 9, 2027 CVD Order Issued May 14, 2027 October 16, 2027

How This May Affect Your Company

The companies most directly affected are the producers of SSLPP in George and India, as well as U.S. importers and downstream purchasers who source pipe from those origins. Once the investigations are initiated, all interested parties will have opportunities to participate, including by submitting comments on the proposed scope and appearing at ITC hearings. If the ITC makes an affirmative preliminary determination, Commerce will suspend liquidation of subject entries and require importers to post cash deposits based on the AD and CVD rates Commerce calculates at its preliminary determination.

Companies whose supply chains involve SSLPP from Georgia or India — whether as importers, distributors, or end users — should review their current exposures and consider their options for participating in these proceedings.