Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

New AD/CVD Petitions Filed On Seamless Carbon And Alloy Steel Standard, Line, And Pressure Pipe From Georgia And India

Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Contributor
Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring’s Doha office is a full service legal practice that serves as the firm’s regional...

View firm profile
Explore more from Crowell & Moring LLP

U.S. steel producers and the United Steelworkers union have filed petitions seeking antidumping duties on seamless carbon and alloy steel pipe imports from Georgia and India, with estimated margins ranging from 41% to 281%. The petitions also target Indian producers with countervailing duty allegations based on government subsidy programs, potentially affecting supply chains and requiring cash deposits if preliminary determinations are affirmative.

United StatesInternational Law
Pierce J. Lee
Pierce J. Lee

On October 14, 2026, Tenaris USA, Vallourec Star LP, and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC (the “USW”) filed petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) and the U.S. International Trade Commission (“Commission”) seeking antidumping (“AD”) duties on imports of seamless carbon and alloy steel standard, line, and pressure pipe (“SSLPP”) from Georgia and India, and countervailing duties (“CVD”) on imports of SSLPP from India.

What Is Covered

The petitions target seamless carbon and alloy steel pipes and redraw hollows with a nominal outside diameter of 16 inches or less, regardless of wall thickness, manufacturing process, end finish, or surface finish. The scope specifically includes pipe produced to ASTM A-53, ASTM A-106, ASTM A-333, ASTM A-334, ASTM A-589, ASTM A-795, ASTM A-1024, and API 5L specifications. Excluded from the scope are aerospace, hydraulic, and bearing tubing; pipes meeting the chemical requirements of ASTM A-335; unattached couplings; mechanical, boiler, condenser, and heat exchange tubing (unless it meets the dimensional requirements of ASTM A-53, A-106, or API 5L); oil country tubular goods; and pipe meeting the GOST 550-75 specification.

The Requested Duty Rates

Petitioners have estimated the following AD margins:

Country Estimated AD Margin
Georgia 113.87% to 281.24%
India 41.03% to 63.57%

In addition to the AD petition against India, Petitioners have filed a CVD petition alleging that Indian producers benefit from a wide range of national and state-level subsidy programs, including duty exemption and drawback schemes, export credit programs, and subsidies administered by the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. The CVD petition identifies programs that Commerce has previously found countervailable in other proceedings, including the Duty Drawback Scheme, the Export Promotion of Capital Goods Scheme, the Advance Authorization Program, and the Interest Equalization Scheme.

Estimated Timeline

Commerce must determine within 20 days of filing whether the petitions are sufficient to support initiation. The ITC’s preliminary conference and determination will follow within 45 days. Key estimated milestones are as follows:

AD Investigations (Georgia and India)

Event Standard Extended
Petition Filed October 14, 2026
Commerce Initiation November 3, 2026
ITC Preliminary Determination November 28, 2026
Commerce Preliminary Determination March 23, 2027 May 12, 2027
Commerce Final Determination June 6, 2027 August 5, 2027
ITC Final Determination July 21, 2027 August 20, 2027
AD Order Issued July 28, 2027 August 27, 2027

CVD Investigation (India)

Milestone Date Extended
Petition Filed October 14, 2026
Commerce Initiation November 3, 2026
ITC Preliminary Determination November 28, 2026
Commerce Preliminary Determination January 7, 2027 March 13, 2027
Commerce Final Determination March 23, 2027 August 25, 2027
ITC Final Determination May 7, 2027 October 9, 2027
CVD Order Issued May 14, 2027 October 16, 2027

How This May Affect Your Company

The companies most directly affected are the producers of SSLPP in George and India, as well as U.S. importers and downstream purchasers who source pipe from those origins. Once the investigations are initiated, all interested parties will have opportunities to participate, including by submitting comments on the proposed scope and appearing at ITC hearings. If the ITC makes an affirmative preliminary determination, Commerce will suspend liquidation of subject entries and require importers to post cash deposits based on the AD and CVD rates Commerce calculates at its preliminary determination.

Companies whose supply chains involve SSLPP from Georgia or India — whether as importers, distributors, or end users — should review their current exposures and consider their options for participating in these proceedings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

The Lindsey Graham Sanctions Act: What Businesses Need To Know About The New Tariffs

President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on September 18, 2026, establishing mandatory tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods and up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to buy Russian energy. The Act targets major importers like China, India, and Turkey, with limited relief mechanisms including natural gas exceptions, presidential waivers, and a 270-day winddown period for entities divesting from Russian operations.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Updates On Export Controls Impacting AI & Advanced Computing

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security issued guidance on May 31, 2026, clarifying licensing requirements for advanced computing items and AI technologies. The guidance maintains export restrictions for entities in certain countries while providing limited relief for data center operators, though questions remain about future regulatory direction. Companies must now strengthen their compliance programs and supply-chain due diligence as BIS continues to prioritize national security
GlobalInternational Law
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Article

New Tariffs And Import Bans: An Update On The U.S.-Canada “Trade War”

The U.S.-Canada trading relationship has reached a critical juncture as both nations implement escalating trade measures, with Canada's counter-tariffs taking effect and the United States responding with unprecedented import bans on Canadian alcoholic beverages, dairy products, and motorcycles. These actions mark a significant expansion of the Trump Administration's use of Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930, moving beyond additional tariffs to outright import restrictions. What does this escalation mean
GlobalInternational Law
Cassidy Levy Kent LLP
Cassidy Levy Kent LLP
Article

Update On CAPE Phase 3 Duty Refunds From U.S. Customs And Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that importers with court orders for IEEPA duty refunds on finally liquidated entries can begin filing for those refunds starting October 6, 2026, through the CAPE Phase 3 system. This development follows the Supreme Court's February 2026 decision striking down IEEPA tariffs and represents a critical step for importers seeking refunds on entries liquidated for more than 80 days.
United StatesInternational Law
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Congress Passes New Russian Sanctions Bill Providing Additional Tariff Authority To Address Countries That Purchase Russian Energy, Facilitate Evasion Of Russian Sanctions

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed H.R. 5334, the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, which directs the President to impose tariffs of up to 500 percent on Russian imports and up to 100 percent on imports from countries that are significant purchasers of Russian energy. The bill includes provisions for Presidential waiver authority and a five-year sunset clause...
GlobalInternational Law
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Kelley Drye & Warren LLP
Article

SBA Extends Deadline For Comments On Historic Overhaul Of Size Standards

The Small Business Administration has extended the comment period for two proposed rules that could dramatically reshape federal government contracting by significantly expanding the pool of entities eligible for small business set-aside procurements. With some size standard thresholds proposed to increase as much as tenfold, these changes would fundamentally alter the makeup of the small business contractor base.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

The Lindsey Graham Sanctions Act: What Businesses Need To Know About The New Tariffs

President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on September 18, 2026, establishing mandatory tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods and up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to buy Russian energy. The Act targets major importers like China, India, and Turkey, with limited relief mechanisms including natural gas exceptions, presidential waivers, and a 270-day winddown period for entities divesting from Russian operations.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

DOT Final Rule Narrows Airline Delay And Cancellation Reporting Obligation Under FAA Reauthorization Act Of 2024

The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a final rule fundamentally restructuring how airlines report flight delays and cancellations, creating a new reporting category that removes ten specific events from the traditional "Air Carrier" category. This regulatory change, mandated by the FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024 and effective October 2026, will significantly impact how airline performance is measured and perceived by consumers, while reducing carriers' customer service obligations for certain
United StatesTransport
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

U.S.-China Trade Truce Extended Two Months: BIS Affiliates Rule Suspension Follows

The U.S.-China trade truce has been extended through January 10, 2027, pushing back the effective date of the Bureau of Industry and Security's Affiliates Rule. While the suspension delays immediate compliance obligations, the rule remains in place and companies should use this additional time to prepare their compliance programs before the suspension potentially expires.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

EU Steel Overcapacity Regulation: New Permanent Measure In Force From 1 July 2026

The European Union has replaced its expiring steel safeguard measures with a permanent Steel Overcapacity Regulation, cutting duty-free steel imports by an average of 47% and raising the out-of-quota tariff from 25% to 50%. The new framework introduces a complex tariff-rate quota system distributed across 26 product categories, with country-specific allocations based on historical import shares and special treatment for FTA partners. A groundbreaking "melt and pour" traceability requirement will gradually s
European UnionInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

CBP Issues Notice Of Rulemaking On Executive Order 14411, “Strengthening Customs Enforcement”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is considering sweeping regulatory changes that would require importers to provide unprecedented visibility into their supply chains, including foreign export documentation, global business identifiers, and AI-driven tracing technologies. These proposed amendments stem from Executive Order 14411 and could fundamentally reshape compliance obligations for companies importing goods into the United States. CBP is seeking public comment on 64 questions by December 1, 2026, offe
United StatesInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

It’s LIVE: The Cyber Resilience Act Reporting Is Mandatory as of Today - 11 September 2026

Manufacturers of connected products must now comply with the EU Cyber Resilience Act's vulnerability and incident reporting obligations through ENISA's newly launched Single Reporting Platform. This comprehensive guide addresses the critical question every manufacturer faces: can your organization report a cybersecurity incident within 24 hours if one occurs tonight?
European UnionCorporate/Commercial Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP