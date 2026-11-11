Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 11 NOVEMBER 2026

Department Of State Proposes Slate Of Revisions To The ITAR And U.S. Munitions List And Removes Syria From Policy Of Denial

Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Contributor
Arnold & Porter

Arnold & Porter

With over 1,000 lawyers across 16 offices worldwide, Arnold & Porter is renowned for its...

View firm profile
Explore more from Arnold & Porter

The U.S. Department of State has published proposed and final rules revising the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and U.S. Munitions List (USML), with the proposed rule removing certain...

United StatesInternational Law
John Barker
John Barker
Deborah Curtis
Deborah Curtis
Nicholas Townsend
Nicholas Townsend
Trevor G. Schmitt
Trevor G. Schmitt
Bell Johnson
Bell Johnson
Sarah Belmont
Sarah Belmont
Dustin Vesey
Dustin Vesey
Author LinkedIn connections

The U.S. Department of State published two rules — one proposed and one final — that revise the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and its associated U.S. Munitions List (USML). The proposed rule would remove certain items from the USML, revise several foundational ITAR definitions, and add new jurisdictional exclusions and a licensing exemption. Comments are due on November 30, 2026. The final rule, effective October 1, 2026, removes Syria from the list of countries subject to a policy of denial under ITAR Section 126.1, meaning requests for licenses or other approvals to export or import defense articles and services destined for or originating in Syria will henceforth be adjudicated on a case-by-case basis.

The Proposed Rule: A Narrower USML and Sharper Definitions

The Arms Export Control Act, the legislation from which the ITAR is derived, requires periodic reassessments of the USML to ensure that only defense articles and services that provide a critical military or intelligence advantage are captured. As part of that mandate, the Department of State proposes removing and narrowing items in the following USML categories:

  • Category II(a)(4): Smooth-bore, fixed-barrel canister launchers would come off the USML, while grenade launchers with rifled or removable barrels would stay.
  • Category VIII(h)(10): Most radar altimeters would be removed through the deletion of paragraph VIII(h)(10).
  • Category X(a)(7): The controls on certain protective eyewear and optical filters in paragraph X(a)(7) would be narrowed through optical density thresholds tied to specified laser and nuclear-flash protection.
  • Category XX(c): The sweeping catch-all in paragraph XX(c) for parts and components of military submersibles would be replaced with enumerated categories of controlled items, significantly narrowing the scope of controls implemented by the paragraph. Examples of such enumerated categories of items include habitability systems, hulls, power systems, and systems designed for operation below 600 meters.

The proposed rule also revises several fundamental ITAR definitions.

Specially Designed. The rule proposes to revise the definition of “specially designed” by adding paragraphs (b)(7) and (b)(8). New paragraph (b)(7) would stop a component from being swept into a USML catch-all merely because it was later used, in the same or equivalent form, in a defense article with a catch-all entry. This would only apply if the component itself was not described on the USML within a year after leaving development. The new exclusion is intended to ensure that the ITAR does not inadvertently capture articles that were designed and produced for defense articles without a catch-all control just because they are later used in defense articles that do have a catch-all control. Notably, as with current (b)(4) and (b)(5) carve-outs, an item may only qualify for (b)(7) if documents contemporaneous with the item’s development can be produced that establish the required facts. New paragraph (b)(8) would add a list of basic commodities, including knobs, tires, fuses, latches, hinges, brackets, and passenger seats, that are excluded from USML catch-all paragraphs. 

Development and Production. The rule revises the definitions of “development” and “production” to provide greater clarity on the scope of those phases in a product’s lifecycle. The rule clarifies that development ends when the design is approved for full-rate production or its equivalent. It also clarifies that cosmetic changes and routine enhancements to sustainability, reliability, maintainability, quality improvements, cost reductions, and feature enhancements do not restart the development cycle for items in production, but changes to function or performance capability would. These timing questions are important components of “specially designed” analyses and outcomes.

Additionally, the proposed rule introduces new jurisdictional exclusions and a licensing exemption. New Section 120.35 would describe specific circumstances in which, following demilitarization, certain commodities would no longer be described in a USML paragraph that uses the term “specially designed” and would thus no longer be subject to the ITAR. For example, a vehicle specially designed to launch missiles previously described in USML Category VII(b) may no longer be described in Category VII(b) and no longer subject to the ITAR after all of its weapons, mission systems, and armor have been removed such that the remaining vehicle chassis and systems are common to variants of the same vehicle that were not specially designed to launch missiles. The rule emphasizes that a Department of Defense “demilitarized” certificate does not on its own establish that an item is no longer captured by the USML.

Section 120.54 would be revised to clarify that only launches into or beyond orbit fall outside the definition of an export under the ITAR.

New Section 123.26 would create a licensing exemption, eliminating the license requirement for the temporary export of an unclassified foreign defense article solely for certain activities, such as servicing or repair by the manufacturer or its authorized service provider.

Finally, the proposed rule would restructure, revise, and relocate the exclusion in the “defense article” definition for “basic marketing information on function or purpose” and “general system descriptions” to the previously reserved Section 120.35, as new paragraphs (b)(1) and (2). The Department of State describes the changes as clarifying these terms, with no intended change in scope.

The Department of State requests comments on the revisions proposed in the rulemaking. In particular, it requests comments relating to 14 questions focusing on: changes to the USML that would affect ocular personal protective equipment and antennas, whether it should remove “software” from certain components of the “specially designed” analysis, further refining the scope and clarity of the development and production phases in a product’s lifecycle, and whether any additional items should be added to or removed from the USML. 

The Final Rule: Syria Removed From the Section 126.1 Policy of Denial

On August 19, 2026, the Secretary of State approved a new defense trade policy for Syria permitting case-by-case review of defense article and defense service transfer authorization requests. The final rule implements that decision by removing the reference to Syria in Section 126.1.

This final rule builds on other relief the U.S. government has offered to Syria since May 2025. We discussed these other relief measures in our June 2025 and July 2025 advisories.

Practical Takeaways

Businesses that deal in ITAR-controlled defense articles and services should carefully review the proposed USML revisions and the new Section 120.41(b)(7) and (b)(8) carve-outs to confirm which classifications may change. Those that engage in product development should also make sure to preserve development records, since several carve-outs, including the new (b)(7), depend on them. Companies — and particularly those affected by the Category X, Category XX, or “specially designed” changes (including the possible removal of “software” from portions of the “specially designed” analysis) — should consider submitting comments by November 30, 2026. With respect to Syria, a policy of a case-by-case review is not the same as a policy of approval. While the U.S. government has relaxed certain restrictions applicable to Syria, ITAR-controlled transactions involving Syria remain license-dependent and will be evaluated by the U.S. government on their individual facts and circumstances.

Arnold & Porter will continue to monitor developments in this area. For help submitting comments or questions about the proposed rule, the Syria change, or other national security and trade matters, please contact the authors of this Advisory or any of their colleagues in Arnold & Porter’s National Security & Defense or International Trade practice groups.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

Trump Administration Waives New Russia Sanctions And Tariffs Under Graham Act

President Trump issued an executive order implementing the Graham Act, which establishes substantial new tariffs on Russian goods and countries purchasing Russian energy, but simultaneously waives their application. The order creates a monitoring framework that leaves open the possibility of future enforcement while maintaining existing Russia sanctions regimes.
GlobalInternational Law
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Article

U.S.-China Trade Truce Extended Two Months: BIS Affiliates Rule Suspension Follows

The U.S.-China trade truce has been extended through January 10, 2027, pushing back the effective date of the Bureau of Industry and Security's Affiliates Rule. While the suspension delays immediate compliance obligations, the rule remains in place and companies should use this additional time to prepare their compliance programs before the suspension potentially expires.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

The Lindsey Graham Sanctions Act: What Businesses Need To Know About The New Tariffs

President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on September 18, 2026, establishing mandatory tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods and up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to buy Russian energy. The Act targets major importers like China, India, and Turkey, with limited relief mechanisms including natural gas exceptions, presidential waivers, and a 270-day winddown period for entities divesting from Russian operations.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Updates On Export Controls Impacting AI & Advanced Computing

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security issued guidance on May 31, 2026, clarifying licensing requirements for advanced computing items and AI technologies. The guidance maintains export restrictions for entities in certain countries while providing limited relief for data center operators, though questions remain about future regulatory direction. Companies must now strengthen their compliance programs and supply-chain due diligence as BIS continues to prioritize national security
GlobalInternational Law
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Article

Root Causes Updates And Insights On Quality And Inspections

This issue covers U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) developments spanning inspections, enforcement, transparency, and emerging product categories. FDA’s drug center and inspections office have updated their framework for coordinating facility evaluations and inspections (ConOps 2.0), and FDA has changed how it processes post-approval facility withdrawals for New Drug Applications (NDAs) and Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDAs).
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

The Chemical Compound — Q3 2026

This quarterly newsletter examines critical developments in chemical regulatory law, covering litigation outcomes that reshape EPA's authority under TSCA, landmark Supreme Court decisions on pesticide labeling preemption, and emerging state and international frameworks governing PFAS and other chemicals of concern. The edition analyzes how recent Fifth Circuit rulings on methylene chloride regulations may fundamentally alter EPA's approach to risk evaluations and management rules across its entire existing
United StatesEnvironment
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Pseudonymised, Not Anonymous: What The Italian Garante’s €7 Million IQVIA Fine Means For Health Data

The Italian data protection authority fined IQVIA Solutions Italy €7 million for treating patient records as anonymous when they were actually pseudonymised personal data subject to GDPR. This decision demonstrates regulators' strict interpretation of what constitutes personal data, even as the EU considers narrowing this definition through the Digital Omnibus reforms.
GlobalPrivacy
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

FDA Issues Prescription Drug Use-Related Software Guidance After A Several-Year Delay

The FDA has finalized guidance on Prescription Drug Use-Related Software (PDURS), establishing how drug labeling authorities apply to software disseminated by pharmaceutical sponsors. This regulatory framework distinguishes between software essential to safe drug use and promotional applications, while clarifying submission requirements and clinical evidence standards for including software functions in FDA-approved prescribing information.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Generative AI Is Reshaping The Defense Of Complex Litigation

Generative AI is transforming litigation defense by enabling in-house legal teams to manage costs and complexity more effectively across the entire case lifecycle. From early research and drafting through expert witness strategy and trial preparation, AI tools are helping defense teams work faster and more consistently. How are these technologies reshaping the way sophisticated counsel approaches multidistrict litigation, mass torts, and large-scale document management?
United StatesMedia, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

The FCC’s Next Move On Supply Chain Security: What Manufacturers Need To Know

The Federal Communications Commission has proposed sweeping changes to its equipment authorization program that would reorganize security restrictions around where devices are manufactured rather than who makes them. These new measures could fundamentally reshape how communications equipment—from smartphones to data center hardware—enters the U.S. market, with significant implications for manufacturers relying on foreign production.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

FTC Issues Rigorous Requirements On Using AI-Assisted Review Or Technology-Assisted Review To Respond To Investigational Subpoenas

The Federal Trade Commission has introduced stringent new requirements for parties using technology-assisted review or artificial intelligence in document production during investigations, mandating extensive upfront disclosures, prescriptive performance metrics, and validation processes. These requirements represent a significant departure from previous FTC practice and may discourage parties from using AI or TAR due to increased complexity and agency oversight. Parties now face critical decisions about wh
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter
Article

Before The FCA: CMS And HHS Leaders Discuss Administrative Tools Leading Healthcare Fraud Enforcement

Federal healthcare fraud enforcement leaders reveal a strategic shift at CMS and HHS-OIG, where administrative sanctions—including enrollment moratoria, revocations, and exclusions—now serve as the first line of defense against fraud, often preceding False Claims Act litigation. The panel discussion at AHLA's Fraud and Compliance Forum outlined how agencies are leveraging data analytics, financial crimes intelligence, and cross-program coordination to identify and shut down fraudulent providers
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter