CBP Issues New Requirements For Foreign Importers Of Record And Customs Brokers

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (“CBP”) has issued an interim final rule imposing significant new requirements on importers and customs brokers. The rule implements portions of Executive Order 14411, Strengthening Customs Enforcement, and is intended to increase CBP’s ability to collect duties and enforce U.S. trade laws.

The rule was published on November 6, 2026, and will become effective January 5, 2027. As an interim final rule, it was issued without the normal advance notice-and-comment process, although CBP is accepting comments through January 5, 2027. Customs brokers may request delayed compliance with the rule’s new client-verification requirements, but all brokers are expected to be fully compliant no later than May 6, 2027.

The rule represents a substantial change for companies with foreign ownership who want to serve as the importers of record. Importantly, it also imposes new compliance obligations on U.S. importers and their customs brokers, even where no foreign IOR is involved. Companies deemed to be foreign importers of record (“IOR”) may face longer broker onboarding and entry-processing times, increased information requirements, and potentially higher brokerage fees.

Key Takeaways

Even U.S. companies can be considered foreign importers of record under these new rules.For an entity, U.S. organization or incorporation alone is not enough. The entity must be organized under U.S. laws, located in the United States, and satisfy specified ownership or U.S. real-property requirements. An IOR that does not satisfy the U.S. IOR standard is treated as a foreign IOR. To be a U.S. IOR a company must maintain either:

(1) at least 51 percent beneficial ownership by U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents who have control of the entity; or (2) direct ownership of a significant amount of unencumbered U.S. real property.

CBP will look beyond place of incorporation and mailing addresses in determining whether an entity is actually “located in the United States.” CBP may consider an entity’s principal place of business, physical U.S. operations, U.S. assets and real property, profitability, capitalization, and whether the entity is merely an instrumentality of a foreign manufacturer without a substantial U.S. presence. This means that having a physical address in the United States and being incorporated under U.S. laws is not necessarily sufficient to qualify as a U.S. IOR.

Foreign IORs that are not CTPAT validated must use a CTPAT-validated customs broker. A foreign IOR may continue to make consumption entries on its own behalf only if it is validated through the Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (“CTPAT”) program. If the foreign IOR is not CTPAT validated, it must designate a licensed customs broker that is CTPAT validated to make entry or act as the IOR. Only 1 in 5 U.S. customs brokers are CTPAT validated. CBP estimates that roughly one-third of foreign IORs will need to switch brokers to continue importing under existing arrangements.

Customs brokers will have an affirmative verification obligation. Before declaring that a client qualifies as a U.S. IOR, a broker must request and review records establishing that the client satisfies the new requirements. Potential supporting records include citizenship or lawful-permanent-residence documentation, corporate charters, financial statements and records, purchase receipts, and documents of title.

Who Qualifies as a U.S. Importer of Record?

Here are links to two graphics that may be helpful as you navigate these changes:

For an entity to qualify as a U.S. IOR, it must be:

organized under U.S. laws; located in the United States; and maintain either: at least 51 percent beneficial ownership by U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents who control the entity; or

direct ownership of a significant amount of unencumbered real property in the United States.

The rule separately defines a “beneficial owner” generally as a natural person who either exercises substantial control over an entity or owns or controls at least 25 percent of the entity’s ownership interests, directly or indirectly. Importantly, CBP looks through layers of entity ownership to the natural persons who ultimately own or control the entity.

In determining whether a company is “located in the United States,” CBP may examine the economic substance of the company’s U.S. presence. The non-exclusive factors include whether:

its principal place of business is in the United States;

it has a physical U.S. presence where substantial business transactions occur, including paying employees, earning revenue, or operating retail locations;

it has sufficient unencumbered physical assets in the United States;

it directly owns sufficient unencumbered U.S. real property;

its gross sales generally exceed its cost of goods sold and it is structured to generate its own profit; and

it is sufficiently capitalized.

Informal Entries Are Not Completely Prohibited, At Least for Now

While Executive Order 14411 directed CBP to prohibit foreign IORs from making informal entry, it will still be permitted under certain conditions. A foreign IOR may continue using informal-entry procedures if it is either CTPAT validated or uses a CTPAT-validated licensed broker.

CBP expressly warns, however, that this may change. The agency will monitor foreign-IOR informal entries after the rule takes effect and is considering a stricter alternative that would prohibit foreign IORs from filing informal consumption entries entirely. CBP specifically requests comments on that alternative.

New Obligations for U.S. Importers and Brokers

A U.S. IOR must declare its qualification as a U.S. IOR when importing and when a broker makes that declaration for its client it must verify the importers’ status. For importers, this means brokers are likely to begin seeking documentation regarding corporate organization, ownership, U.S. operations, assets, and potentially financial condition. Companies should expect this process to extend beyond merely confirming the address listed on their Form 5106.

Broker-as-IOR Transactions and Powers of Attorney

A U.S. customs broker must obtain a valid power of attorney whenever it transacts customs business on behalf of a principal, including when the broker acts as IOR on the principal’s behalf. Where a non-CTPAT broker acts as IOR, it must identify that principal when filing the entry and entry summary, and the principal must have a CBP Form 5106 on file with CBP.

Enforcement Consequences

CBP is backing the new status requirements with enhanced enforcement authorities. If an importer inaccurately declares itself, or an applicable principal, to be a U.S. IOR, CBP may:

require live entry, meaning the entry summary and estimated duties, taxes, and fees must be submitted before release; and

discontinue immediate delivery privileges, which allows release of the merchandise before the entry summary (CBP Form 7501) is filed.

There are also additional penalties for U.S. customs brokers, including penalties and other available enforcement measures. Accordingly, determining whether an importer satisfies the new U.S.-IOR standard should not be treated as a ministerial Form 5106 exercise. Incorrect characterization may carry operational and enforcement consequences.

What Importers Should Do Now

Companies should use the 60-day implementation period to: